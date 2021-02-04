 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Potosi survives Jefferson comeback
0 comments

Potosi survives Jefferson comeback

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Potosi Basketball

Potosi sophomore Kya Gibson (3) drives from the perimeter during a game at the Fredericktown Tournament against Perryville in this Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 file photo.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

FESTUS, Mo. – The Potosi girls basketball team commenced an 18-2 scoring run late in the first quarter on Wednesday night, and held on late to snap a three-game losing streak.

Kya Gibson equaled game-high honors with 18 points, and the Lady Trojans edged Jefferson 50-46 after connecting on 11-of-18 free throws.

Kaydence Gibson pitched in 12 points, and Carley Hampton added eight more for Potosi (9-10), which protected a 38-34 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Senior guard Laney Smith netted 18 points for Jefferson (9-11), which briefly moved ahead 11-10 before enduring an empty four-minute stretch.

Hampton and Kya Gibson sparked Potosi with consecutive 3-pointers, and Calie Thompson capped the opening stanza with a trailing putback after Kiersten Blair made a steal.

Annie McCaul and Kya Gibson assisted one another on two straight field goals, and Kaydence Gibson connected for three along the left wing for a 28-13 advantage.

The Blue Jays recovered with a needed 10-2 push heading into halftime, and further reduced a 30-23 deficit from there before barely falling short.

Peyton Weiler provided eight points and Catryn Cattoor had seven for Jefferson.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News