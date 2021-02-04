Potosi survives Jefferson comeback

FESTUS, Mo. – The Potosi girls basketball team commenced an 18-2 scoring run late in the first quarter on Wednesday night, and held on late to snap a three-game losing streak.

Kya Gibson equaled game-high honors with 18 points, and the Lady Trojans edged Jefferson 50-46 after connecting on 11-of-18 free throws.

Kaydence Gibson pitched in 12 points, and Carley Hampton added eight more for Potosi (9-10), which protected a 38-34 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Senior guard Laney Smith netted 18 points for Jefferson (9-11), which briefly moved ahead 11-10 before enduring an empty four-minute stretch.

Hampton and Kya Gibson sparked Potosi with consecutive 3-pointers, and Calie Thompson capped the opening stanza with a trailing putback after Kiersten Blair made a steal.

Annie McCaul and Kya Gibson assisted one another on two straight field goals, and Kaydence Gibson connected for three along the left wing for a 28-13 advantage.

The Blue Jays recovered with a needed 10-2 push heading into halftime, and further reduced a 30-23 deficit from there before barely falling short.

Peyton Weiler provided eight points and Catryn Cattoor had seven for Jefferson.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0