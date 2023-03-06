FARMINGTON – West County girls basketball coach Bobby Simily hoped that his team could prevent Portageville from creating turnovers and amassing easy points in transition.

The sixth-ranked Lady Bulldogs accomplished that task and then some on Saturday, earning a second straight berth in the Class 3 final four behind another defensive masterpiece.

West County overcame its own shooting woes early on by allowing no made field goals for nearly 15 ½ minutes of a 40-21 state quarterfinal victory at Farmington Civic Center.

“I probably had more jitters today than the players before we took the floor,” Simily said. “This is a really confident group. They have played some big games in their lives, and not just involving basketball. Those experiences put them in a position to succeed in this environment.”

Expectations were justifiably lofty for a crew that returned six of the top seven players from its rotation after finishing fourth in Springfield last March.

The Lady Bulldogs delivered on their goal of going back. They have allowed a remarkable average of just 21.4 points to their last five opponents.

West County (24-5) reached the state semifinal round for the second time in program history, and will face second-ranked El Dorado Springs on Friday at the campus of Missouri State University.

“I think going into this year, we had a lot of pressure on us,” junior forward Alexis Hedgcorth said. “Like Coach said in the locker room, we could have slipped up at any time, but we’ve kept it together as a team and it all worked out.”

Senior forward Bailey Skiles totaled a game-high 14 points with three blocks, and Hedgcorth notched a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Hedgcorth sealed a defender to score just before the third quarter expired. West County could sense the eventual outcome while leading 29-14.

The celebration became imminent when the Lady Bulldogs directed a stalling possession to perfection. Alivia Simily drew a double team and sent a leaping pass to Hedgcorth for a layup at 37-19.

“I’m so proud of our entire team. I knew we could do it again. We made history again,” Skiles said. “We struggled to score at the beginning, but we knew it was coming.”

Portageville (23-7) received 10 points and three steals from sophomore Ja’niah Smith plus eight points and four blocks by senior Amiyah Saxton.

Hedgcorth and Skiles made the opposing forwards work for essentially their entire output while guards Alivia Simily, Morgan Simily, Lilly James and Gracie Wright completely locked down the perimeter.

West County held Portageville scoreless through the duration of the first quarter, but could only muster a 4-0 lead after Hedgcorth hit a putback shot and Skiles finished a driving assist from Morgan Simily.

“I thought the effort was great and we executed the defensive game plan to a T,” Simily said. “And our offense got better as the game went along.”

Alivia Simily provided a spark with a steal and layup, and applied excellent one-on-one trapping pressure in the corner to coax another turnover before sinking a 3-pointer for a 13-3 advantage.

West County had missed its previous six attempts from beyond the arc, but Portageville remained mired in a deeper slump with just three free throws to show until the final minute of the first half.

Saxton finally ended that drought on a powerful layup with 33 seconds on the clock, and Smith beat the buzzer following a turnover to bring her squad within 15-7 at the break.

Hedgcorth drew the assignment of slowing down Saxton, who ended with three field goals and one spotless trip to the free-throw line.

“Alexis has guarded a bunch of good post players going back to the conference tournament,” Simily said. “What she does offensively for us is a big deal, but if we don’t have the defensive effort she gave us over the last couple of weeks, then we’re not in the position to play this game today.”

West County generated two third-quarter baskets each from Hedgcorth and Skiles, who gathered a loose rebound for a key putback before Portageville could recover.

The Lady Bulldogs were further bolstered when James ended a string of misses from long range. After Portageville climbed to within 24-12, Wright received a return pass from Morgan Simily and buried a corner triple on an inbounds play.

Although West County opened its season with a game at the same venue, an adjustment was necessary for shooters who usually see a wall just a few feet behind the baseline during home contests.

“It was frustrating. I personally don’t like playing here because there’s no solid backdrop. But when I got into a rhythm and a shot went in, it felt a lot better,” Wright said. “This was a big game. This year, we knew how the atmosphere would be. I feel like we played really well.”

West County made 7-of-8 free throws in the fourth quarter to counter two baskets by Smith.

“Last year, we were happy just to get to the final four,” Hedgcorth said. “This year, we want to actually do something there and not settle.”