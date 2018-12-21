Try 1 month for 99¢
Arcadia Valley sophomore Taylon Jones (24) scores a layup off a quick series of passes during third quarter action against East Carter County on Thursday night.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

FREDERICKTOWN – Senior forward Jaesa Brockes provided 20 points, and the Arcadia Valley girls basketball team notched a 56-31 victory at Fredericktown on Thursday night.

Gracee Smith scored 14 points for the Lady Tigers (6-3), whose halftime advantage of 25-15 swelled to 44-25 as the home team struggled to convert from close range.

Freshman Kyndal Dodd tallied 10 points and Mallory Mathes had nine for the Lady Blackcats (3-5). Evann Davis returned from an ankle sprain, and equaled Marissa Hale with five points each.

Katie Whited bolstered AV with eight points, and Katie Bennett had six more off the bench.

BOYS BASKETBALL

East Carter 73, Arcadia Valley 52

IRONTON – The Arcadia Valley offense sputtered after leading through one quarter, and suffered 27 turnovers in a 73-52 home loss to East Carter County.

Forward Levi Boyer had top scoring honors with 18 points, while Alex Kearbey added 14 and Dalton Rudd tossed in 12 for the visiting Redbirds.

East Carter outscored the Tigers 18-7 in the second quarter to grab a 30-21 halftime lead, and struck often near the basket as Boyer and Rudd combined for 21 points in the third.

Arcadia Valley (2-7) was highlighted by 12 points and five steals from Taylon Jones, but finished at minus-17 in the turnover disparity.

Carter Brogan compiled nine points, 10 rebounds and five assists in defeat. Daniel Horn chipped in eight points, and Luke Savage had seven.

Corbin Rea added a conventional 3-point play and subsequent field goal in the closing minutes after East Carter established its largest lead at 73-45 on a putback by Lane Chilton.

Valle Catholic 63, Bismarck 30

BISMARCK – Valle Catholic opened boys conference play in the MAAA Small-School division on Thursday night with a 63-30 triumph over Bismarck.

Jordan Weiler scored a game-high 17 points, and Carter Hoog dropped in 16 for the Warriors (4-3, 1-0).

Senior guard Logan Dunn netted 16 points to lead Bismarck (3-8, 0-1). 

