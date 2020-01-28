FREDERICKTOWN – Offensive rebounding highlighted a balanced first half for North County during a 67-51 road triumph at Fredericktown on Monday night.
Kayleigh Winch netted a game-high 17 points, and Kamryn Winch added 13 for the Lady Raiders (12-2, 1-1), who built a 38-17 halftime lead and sank 9-of-10 free throws overall.
Lainey Calkins also reached double digits with 10 points while starting guards Julia Christopher and Ella Gant chipped in seven apiece toward the win.
Fredericktown (3-13, 0-3) exhibited a stronger effort along the boards with more intensity all around to slightly narrow the margin after the break.
Kyndal Dodd topped the scoring column for the Lady Blackcats with 16 points. Kayleigh Slinkard was 6-of-7 from the line in the fourth quarter to finish with 13, and Linley Rehkop tallied 12 more.
Ste. Genevieve 48, Potosi 42
POTOSI – Ste. Genevieve faced a second struggle away from home in three days, and shined defensively in the second half to defeat Potosi 48-42 and remain unbeaten.
The Dragons made only 11-of-23 free throws compared to 4-of-4 by the host squad, but limited the Lady Trojans to two baskets in the fourth quarter.
Megan Aubuchon scored a game-high 13 points for Ste. Genevieve (15-0, 2-0) ahead of a MAAA Large-School showdown with Central on Thursday.
Maci Reynolds tallied 11 points with three shots from beyond the arc. Marysa Flieg added nine points, Sydney Bumgardaner had eight and Abby Moore chipped in seven to the victory.
The contest was tied at 36-36 entering the final period. Potosi (8-8, 0-3) jumped ahead 17-8 through one quarter, and maintained a 28-26 edge at intermission.
Senior guard Jayleen Like paced the Lady Trojans with 11 points while Olivia Coleman and Madeline Bradley produced 10 each.
Arcadia Valley 83, Kingston 40
CADET – Gracee Smith posted another personal high mark, and the Arcadia Valley girls completed one of their best shooting performances of the season on Monday night.
The Lady Tigers finished 58 percent from the field, placed four players in double digits, and dominated Kingston 83-40 after trailing early in the second quarter.
Smith compiled 37 points, eight steals and six rebounds while making 12-of-13 free throws, and Arcadia Valley (9-5, 2-0) limited the opposition to 17 points over the last 24 minutes.
Katie Whited totaled a team-high eight assists along with 10 points and seven steals in the win. Jaidyn Phelps tossed in 12 points, and Kirsten Day had 10 points with six rebounds.
Madison Nelson scored 22 points for Kingston (8-8, 1-1), which carried a 23-20 lead after one quarter.
West County 100, Bismarck 6
BISMARCK – Dori McRaven scored 22 points, and West County defeated Bismarck 100-6 for its 10th consecutive victory.
Alivia Simily contributed 13 points, and Bailey Skiles added 12 for the Lady Bulldogs (13-2, 2-0).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Ste. Genevieve 59, Fredericktown 55
STE. GENEVIEVE – Freshman Aiden Boyer starred with 19 points as Ste. Genevieve overcame a double-digit deficit at home to overtake Fredericktown 59-55 on Monday night.
Rudy Flieg added 14 points, and Chaytin Lea provided nine points and seven rebounds in an important bench boost for the Dragons (8-8, 1-2).
Fredericktown (7-9, 0-3) was unable to hold on after establishing a 34-24 lead at halftime, being outscored 21-13 during the third quarter.
Logan Trollinger sparked Ste. Genevieve with eight assists and five steals, while Christian Boyer pitched in seven points. Ste. Genevieve prevailed despite going 1-of-15 from 3-point range.
