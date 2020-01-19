JACKSON, Mo. – The Central girls basketball team was staggered as Gateway STEM immediately stormed ahead 13-0 lead on Saturday afternoon.
The Lady Rebels began to chip away late in the first quarter, however, and converted 15-of-21 attempts from the line to claim a 59-58 triumph at the Jackson Shootout.
Sophia Horton compiled 14 of her game-high 25 points in the fourth quarter, and combined with senior Avery Norris for their team’s entire scoring output over the last eight minutes.
Norris finished with 15 points while sinking 9-of-12 free throws. Central (13-4) trailed 36-31 at halftime, then limited the Jaguars to four points in a sluggish third quarter.
Gateway (9-9) carried a 40-38 edge into the final stanza, but trailed by four as Marshaun Bostic drained an inconsequential 3-pointer with 2 seconds left.
Kinnaudy Daniels notched 19 points and Bostic added 13 in defeat.
Kaley Kimball pitching in six points for the Lady Rebels.
Ste. Genevieve 57, Valle Catholic 31
STE. GENEVIEVE – Maci Reynolds scored a game-high 17 points, and the Ste. Genevieve girls remained unbeaten on Saturday night with a 57-31 triumph at Valle Catholic.
Sydney Bumgardaner finished with 14 points, and Megan Aubuchon had 10 for the Dragons.
Ste. Genevieve (13-0) cruised to a 32-10 halftime lead. Valle Catholic (6-10) enjoyed a slight 13-10 scoring edge in the third quarter.
Sam Loida and Riley Siebert each tallied six points for the Lady Warriors.
