CALEDONIA – Once Olivia Coleman achieved the formality of reaching 1,000 varsity points on Tuesday evening, the all-conference senior forward suddenly could not miss.
Coleman made her last seven shots from the field, and compiled 27 points plus six steals in 18 minutes of action as the Potosi girls basketball team routed Valley 86-16.
Freshman Kaydence Gibson further bolstered Potosi (8-6) with 20 points off the bench, including a wild 28-footer that splashed through the net as the third quarter expired.
The Lady Trojans strictly used their reserves over the last 12 minutes, and closed the contest on a 21-0 run while ending with only seven turnovers.
Coleman endured a frustrating start with three straight misses encompassing an empty trip to the line, but quickly accelerated her scoring pace with five baskets in the second.
She followed her own missed free throw by banking in a difficult leaner, then obtained the career milestone by driving and drilling a floater near the left elbow.
Carley Hampton, Annie McCaul and Kadence Sadler notched subsequent field goals prior to halftime to establish a 44-13 lead that continued to balloon.
Coleman showed her range from both corner with three 3-pointers, and added a baseline jumper and transition layup on a perfect 5-for-5 before concluding her work midway through the third quarter.
She became the first player for the Lady Trojans since current assistant coach Allie Golden in 2016 to move past 1,000 points.
Madeline Bradley contributed 10 points and seven assists to the win. Hampton totaled eight points with a team-high eight rebounds, while Sadler scored nine.
Gibson accounted for four of the Lady Trojans’ 11 triples on the night.
Liz Morris paced Valley (5-9) with seven points, five rebounds and three assists. Tori Aldridge added five points and nine rebounds.
North County 73, Arcadia Valley 69
BONNE TERRE – Junior guard Ella Gant topped the scoring column for a second straight night as North County arguably notched its most quality victory of the season.
Kamryn Winch had 15 points, and freshman Lainey Calkins contributed 10 points with 14 rebounds to help the Lady Raiders hold off Arcadia Valley 73-69 on Tuesday night.
Julia Christopher sank a 3-pointer to give North County (11-2) a seemingly firm 67-57 advantage with about three minutes to play.
She would clinch the outcome with two clutch free throws after Arcadia Valley (8-6) rallied to within 71-69 on a 3-pointer from Gracee Smith in the closing seconds.
Kayleigh Winch pitched in nine points, and Christopher ended with eight for the Lady Raiders ahead of their contest with unbeaten Ste. Genevieve scheduled for Thursday.
The Lady Tigers had possession trailing 69-66, but Kamryn Winch blocked an inside shot to get a key defensive stop of the home team.
Smith compiled 23 of her game-high 32 points during the first half. She converted 11-of-12 free throws, including a pair just before intermission to put AV ahead 34-32.
Katie Whited added 15 points with six steals before picking up her crucial fifth foul with about five minutes remaining. Jaidyn Phelps netted 10 points exclusively after halftime.
Kirsten Day provided 11 rebounds and seven points for Arcadia Valley, which was 21-of-28 collectively from the line.
BOYS BASKETBALL
North County 81, West County 61
LEADWOOD – The North County boys collected their fifth consecutive victory while sending home team West County to an equivalent streak in the opposite direction.
Clayton Crow scored 18 points and Karter Kekec notched 15 more as the Raiders prevailed 81-61.
Nolan Reed finished with 10 points while Jobe Smith added nine and Wil Claywell chipped in eight for North County (10-5).
West County fell to 2-13 overall.
Ste. Genevieve 52, De Soto 47
DE SOTO, Mo. – Solid perimeter shooting helped Ste. Genevieve stay afloat before rallying in the fourth quarter for a 52-47 triumph over De Soto on Tuesday night.
Logan Trollinger, Ricky Hunter and Aiden Boyer each connected for three 3-pointers, and the visiting Dragons won the fourth quarter 20-14 after trailing 33-32.
Ste. Genevieve (7-7) was paced by Trollinger – who converted two key steals into late layups – with 15 points while Hunter added 14 and Boyer ended with 12.
The first quarter ended with Ste. Genevieve holding a 17-10 advantage. Each team scored nine points in the second period.
Jordan Mertens netted 15 points and Levi Fischer had 11 for De Soto (5-12).
Arcadia Valley 57, Fredericktown 56
FREDERICKTOWN – Arcadia Valley boys head coach Ricky Turnbough earned career victory No. 100 in exciting fashion on the road Tuesday night.
Two free throws by Andrew Tedford in the closing moments helped the Tigers edge Fredericktown 57-56 in the second tight battle between the Highway 72 rivals this season.
Daniel Horn posted another double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds for Arcadia Valley (7-6), which ran its current win streak to five games.
Carter Brogan supplied 17 points and nine rebounds to the win.
Fredericktown (7-7) suffered its third straight defeat.
Sikeston 82, Farmington 49
SIKESTON, Mo. – Farmington carried a short-lived lead before Sikeston countered with consecutive 26-point quarters on Tuesday night.
Payton Howard scored 22 points to highlight four players in double figures as the Bulldogs triumphed 82-49 and extended a head-to-head win streak that dates back to 2005.
Colby Henson finished 14 points, Lontas McClinton notched 12 more and Kenyon Smith had 12 for Sikeston (7-4), which built a 41-27 advantage by halftime.
Farmington (8-6) was ahead 16-15 through the first eight minutes. Brant Gray scored 15 points while sinking three 3-pointers, and Isaiah Robinson tallied nine.
BOYS WRESTLING
Herculaneum Quad
HERCULANEUM, Mo. – Dalton McNeal pinned all three of his opponents at 126 pounds within the first minute to highlight a wrestling quad for the Ste. Genevieve boys.
The Dragons defeated host Herculaneum 57-18 and Notre Dame 48-12, but dropped a 60-18 outcome to De Soto on Tuesday night.
Nathan Selby (132) picked up two forfeits and prevailed in his lone contested match just ahead of the first-period buzzer.
Levi Wiegand (145) secured a fall in his only action while Gavin Gross (120) scored a fall and technical fall for Ste. Genevieve. Kaleb Myracle (152) and Ethan Ogden each had 2-1 records.
The Ste. Genevieve girls beat De Soto 33-30 in a dual. No individual match results were made available.
Ste. Genevieve 57, Herculaneum 18
106 – Lucas Bach (H) win by forfeit
113 – Hunter Myers (H) win by forfeit
120 – Gavin Gross (SG) tech fall Josh Hurt, 17-2 3:54
126 – Dalton McNeal (SG) fall Dalton Casters, 0:41
132 – Nathan Selby (SG) win by forfeit
138 – Logan Petri (H) win by forfeit
145 – Levi Wiegand (SG) fall Tristen Watson, 3:19
152 – Kaleb Myracle (SG) tech fall James Dixon, 18-3, 2:15
160 – Ethan Ogden (SG) fall Devin Hagan, 1:55
170 – Elijah Holifield (SG) tech fall Joey Burns, 22-5, 6:00
182 – William Vaughn (SG) win by forfeit
195 – Dale Propst (SG) win by forfeit
220 – Double Open
285 – Ryan Schmelzle (SG) win by forfeit
Ste. Genevieve 48, Notre Dame 12
106 – Double Open
113 – Double Open
120 – Gavin Gross (SG) fall Henry Kennedy, 0:51
126 – Dalton McNeal (SG) fall Owen Dowdy, 0:21
132 – Nathan Selby (SG) win by forfeit
138 – Double Open
145 – William Hogenmiller (SG) win by forfeit
152 – Kaleb Myracle (SG) dec Aaron Deken, 11-4
160 – Ethan Odgen (SG) fall Nathan Karnes, 1:56
170 – Elijah Holifield (SG) win by forfeit
182 – Daniel Schmidt (ND) fall William Vaughn, 1:05
195 – Dale Propst (SG) dec Ethan Jackson, 6-4
220 – Trey Schreckenberg (ND) win by forfeit
285 – Ryan Schmelzle (SG) win by forfeit
De Soto 60, Ste. Genevieve 18
106 – Payton DeClue (D) win by forfeit
113 – Cody Dierks (D) win by forfeit
120 – Gavin Gross (SG) vs Kennett Coats
126 – Dalton McNeal (SG) fall Grant Hearst, 0:23
132 – Nathan Selby (SG) fall Ryder Moyes, 1:59
138 – Asa Foeller (D) win by forfeit
145 – William Hogenmiller (SG) win by forfeit
152 – Riley Coleman (D) fall Kaleb Myracle, 2:18
160 – Lily Kirk (D) fall Ethan Ogden, 1:06
170 – Bradley Hunt (D) fall Elijah Holifield, 0:23
182 – Chase Greenlee (D) fall William Vaughn
195 – Steven Hewitt (D) fall Dale Propst, 3:02
220 – Hunter Lebel (D) win by forfeit
285 – Landon Porter (D) fall Ryan Schmelzle, 0:11
