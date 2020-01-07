{{featured_button_text}}
North County Girls

North County junior guard Emily Veach dribbles during a Doe Run Classic semifinal game against Lutheran South on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 in Herculaneum, Mo.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

CEDAR HILL, Mo. – The North County girls basketball team returned to action following a three-week holiday break, and easily dispatched Northwest 52-23 on Monday night.

Kayleigh Winch finished with 16 points, and Kamryn Winch added 13 for the Lady Raiders (8-1), whose defense bottled up the host Lions (2-11).

Emily Veach scored seven points to highlight the North County guards, who passed well both in half-court and transition situations, according to head coach Zac McVey. 

Cape Central 62, Arcadia Valley 42

IRONTON – Cape Central outscored Arcadia Valley 15-6 in the fourth quarter and limited the host Lady Tigers to 34 percent shooting Monday night to prevail 62-42.

Alivia Capshaw and Taylor Horton tallied 20 points apiece for Cape Central (8-3), which carried a 23-16 advantage into halftime.

Gracee Smith totaled 15 points with eight rebounds, Jaidyn Phelps netted 12 points and Arcadia Valley (4-5) converted 12-of-15 free throws in defeat.

Katie Whited supplied 10 points plus four steals, and Kirsten Day grabbed 10 rebounds.

Sullivan 61, Farmington 49

SULLIVAN, Mo. – Mallory Shetley scored 15 points and Riley Lock dropped in 14 more as Sullivan placed four players in double digits during a 61-49 road win over Farmington.

Hanna Johanning had 11 of her 13 points in the first half, and Kya Harbour added her 10 points after the intermission for the Eagles (10-1).

Senior forward Abby Cassimatis punched in 10 points to pace Farmington (5-5), which trailed 29-21 at halftime and 44-29 through three quarters.

Freshman Grace Duncan provided eight points, and sophomore Emma Gerstner made 5-of-6 free throws to contribute seven for the Knights.

Sullivan created separation when Rylee Denbow drilled consecutive 3-pointers for a 12-5 lead.

Farmington drew within 24-19 on a putback by Jade Roth, but Shetley answered with a 3-pointer.

The Knights closed the game with a 12-3 run over the last 2:06.

Jefferson 69, Kingston 57

FESTUS, Mo. – Jefferson turned aside a fourth-quarter push from Kingston on Monday night to earn a 69-57 home victory.

Madison Nelson again paced Kingston (6-6) in defeat with 32 points.

Ashley Johnston added 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Lady Cougars.

BOYS BASKETBALL

St. Vincent 58, Valle Catholic 40

STE. GENEVIEVE – Shawn Koishor and Colby Hager scored 14 points each, and St. Vincent contained the Valle Catholic attack for a 58-40 road victory.

Garrett Dobbelare added 11 points for the Indians (9-2), who surged ahead 29-19 at halftime after outscoring Valle 16-7 in the second quarter.

Carter Hoog paced the Warriors (6-4) with 13 points, and Chase Dunlap finished with 10.

