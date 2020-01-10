Ste. Genevieve 59, Seckman 45
IMPERIAL, Mo. – Maci Reynolds shared game-high honors with 18 points on Thursday as the Ste. Genevieve girls basketball team remained unbeaten.
Megan Aubuchon contributed eight of her 14 points during the fourth quarter, and the Dragons topped Seckman 59-45 despite going a collective 11-of-24 from the line.
Ste. Genevieve (10-0) extended a 17-14 advantage entering the second quarter to 35-24 at the break, and attacked the basket behind its speedy guards to preserve the outcome.
Marysa Flieg tallied nine points and Abby Moore added eight to the win.
Makayla Parton scored 18 points for Seckman (5-3), which only trailed by six with eight minutes left. Tatum Wyman had 12 points and Abby Townsend likewise hit double digits with 10.
Valle Catholic 53, Chaffee 45
CHAFFEE, Mo. – Valle Catholic outlasted Chaffee 53-45 on Thursday to notch its third victory in four games and first back-to-back wins this season.
Hannah Fowler paced Valle Catholic (5-6) with 18 points, while Riley Siebert scored eight.
Chaffee got a game-high 19 from Lily Wessel.
South Iron 64, Fredericktown 35
FREDERICKTOWN – Freshman Madison Ayers netted a game-high 18 points as South Iron comfortably prevailed 64-35 against host Fredericktown.
Michaela Ayers added 15 points, and Drew Gayle chipped in 11 for the Lady Panthers (9-2), whose narrow 12-11 lead through one quarter ballooned to 36-22 at halftime.
Senior guard Mallory Mathes finished with 15 points, and Kyndal Dodd scored 12 to pace Fredericktown (3-8).
Notre Dame 52, Central 45
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Sophia Horton notched 21 points, but the Central girls could not sustain their early momentum in a 52-45 loss at Notre Dame.
The Bulldogs posted a 19-9 scoring edge during the second quarter to lead 26-22 at halftime after the visiting Lady Rebels carried a 13-7 advantage through eight minutes.
Riley Burger totaled 17 points with eight rebounds, and Lexi Rubel provided 11 points and 10 rebounds to highlight Notre Dame (10-2).
Senior Avery Norris had 11 points for Central (11-3), which had no 3-pointers in a rematch of last year’s Class 4 state sectional clash.
Arcadia Valley 68, Jefferson 34
IRONTON – Jaidyn Phelps knocked down 3-of-4 shots from beyond the arc, and Arcadia Valley used an early 15-0 run to handle Jefferson 68-34 at home on Thursday night.
Gracee Smith was 7-of-10 from the field, and compiled game highs with 22 points and nine steals while also making five assists for Arcadia Valley (6-5).
Katie Whited equaled Phelps with 18 points apiece, and provided six steals plus five assists in the win.
The Lady Tigers surged to leads of 22-6 after one quarter and 48-15 at intermission.
WRESTLING
Central Quad
PARK HILLS – The Central boys wrestling team needed positive results in the final two matches against Dexter to help secure a pair of dual victories at home on Thursday night.
With the score tied through 12 weight divisions, Austin Carver (220) and Michael Weinhold (285) each delivered first-period falls to put Dexter away 46-34.
Kade Willis (138), Blake Bolin (152), William Mayberry (160) and Troy Harris (182) also pinned their respective opponents, and Austin Hassell (113) scored a major decision for the Rebels.
Central picked up a 48-36 victory over St. Clair, which surrendered six weight divisions by forfeit. Hassell earned a third-period fall, and Mayberry needed just 53 seconds to have his hand raised.
Potosi also participated in the quad format without facing Central, and edged St. Clair 35-30 while dropping a 60-21 dual to Dexter.
Levi Courtney (160) won by fall, and David Coroama (126) prevailed in a dominant 17-1 tech for the Trojans during their victory.
Caleb Land (220) and Keki Ortiz (285) earned pins, and Coroama won 10-9 in overtime against Dexter.
In girls competition, St. Clair topped Central 48-12 with numerous divisions open. The teams evenly split four contested matches.
Karli McFarland pinned Berlyn Wohlgemuth in the second period, and Karlee LaChance beat Cassidy Shoemate at the 1:37 mark for the Lady Rebels.
Central 48, St. Clair 36
106 – Ryan Meek (SC) win by forfeit
113 – Austin Hassell (C) fall Gabe Martinez, 5:24
120 – Brock Woodcock (SC) win by forfeit
126 – Connor Sikes (SC) fall Kobe Bolin, 2:33
132 – Kade Willis (C) win by forfeit
138 – Seth Banks (SC) fall Dean Parker, 5:13
145 – John Davenport (SC) fall Colten Bess, 2:26
152 – Dalton Thompson (SC) fall Blake Bolin, 1:35
160 – William Mayberry (C) fall Caleb Hooks, 0:53
170 – Cody Skaggs (C) win by forfeit
182 – Troy Harris (C) win by forfeit
195 – Josh Whaley (C) win by forfeit
220 – Austin Carver (C) win by forfeit
285 – Michael Weinhold (C) win by forfeit
Central 46, Dexter 34
106 – Diego McCormack (D) win by forfeit
113 – Austin Hassell (C) maj dec Eric Harmon, 12-2
120 – Bryston Pemberton (D) fall Kobe Bolin, 0:51
126 – Cutter Cornett (D) win by forfeit
132 – Dean Parker (C) win by forfeit
138 – Kade Willis (C) fall Drew Soule, 1:09
145 – Mason Keena (D) fall Colten Bess, 5:20
152 – Blake Bolin (C) fall Jacob Medler, 2:45
160 – William Mayberry (C) fall Alex Townsend, 2:38
170 – Travis Waldner (D) fall Cody Skaggs, 4:34
182 – Troy Harris (C) fall Parker VanSlyke, 1:49
195 – Shawn Robards (D) maj dec Josh Whaley, 15-4
220 – Austin Carver (C) fall Owen Bewley, 0:52
285 – Michael Weinhold (C) fall Kolin Simpson, 0:59
Potosi 35, St. Clair 30
106 – Ryan Meek (SC) win by forfeit
113 – Gabe Martinez (SC) fall Shayne Vandergriff, 0:52
120 – Brock Woodcock (SC) fall Austyn Edmiston, 1:43
126 – David Coroama (P) tech fall Connor Sikes, 17-1, 4:32
132 – Timothy Neubert (P) win by forfeit
138 – Aidan Boyer (P) win by forfeit
145 – John Davenport (SC) fall Steven Riddell, 1:37
152 – Dalton Thompson (SC) fall John Runyon, 0:59
160 – Levi Courtney (P) fall Caleb Hooks, 3:29
170 – Double Open
182 – Double Open
195 – Double Open
220 – Caleb Land (P) win by forfeit
285 – Keki Ortiz (P) win by forfeit
Dexter 60, Potosi 21
106 – Diego McCormick (D) win by forfeit
113 – Eric Harmon (D) fall Shayne Vandergriff, 0:48
120 – Bryston Pemberton (D) fall Austyn Edmiston, 1:45
126 – David Coroama (P) dec Cutter Cornett, 10-9 SV
132 – Timothy Neubert (P) win by forfeit
138 – Drew Soule (D) fall Aidan Boyer, 1:44
145 – Mason Keena (D) fall Steven Riddell, 1:04
152 – Jacob Medler (D) fall John Runyon, 1:38
160 – Alex Townsend (D) fall Levi Courtney, 1:12
170 – Travis Waldner (D) win by forfeit
182 – Parker VanSlyke (D) win by forfeit
195 – Shawn Robards (D) win by forfeit
220 – Caleb Land (P) fall Owen Bewley, 0:48
285 – Keki Ortiz (P) fall Kolin Simpson, 0:57
