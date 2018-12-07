FESTUS, Mo. – Heidi Hearst was locked in right away from the perimeter, and the Potosi defense was repeatedly late in locating her on Thursday night.
Jefferson built a double-digit lead after the senior forward swished three 3-pointers during the first quarter, and remained in control for a 63-56 home victory.
Laney Smith compiled 18 points and 13 rebounds before fouling out along with teammate and point guard Jenna Courtois for the Blue Jays.
Potosi (1-5) executed several designed plays to create quality shots, but suffered a multitude of misses from within five feet – especially early in the action.
The Lady Trojans started 1-of-12 from the field until junior Olivia Coleman banked successfully in the lane with three seconds left on the clock to make it 17-6.
Jefferson (3-2) was an impressive 23-of-29 from the line, and entered halftime with a 32-19 lead. Hearst sank five triples overall, and scored a game-high 22 points.
Junior guard Olivia Marsa tallied 13 points in the second half to pace the Lady Trojans, who sustained their third setback by single digits.
Coleman totaled 11 points and four steals on a mostly frustrating evening, and was called for her fourth personal foul near the midway mark of the third quarter.
Potosi surged out of intermission with 3-pointers by Cassidy DeClue and Cameryn Yount, and got within 37-30 when Coleman scored a putback through contact and made the ensuing free throw.
Jefferson countered with a 12-1 spurt as Courtois and Hearst answered from long range. Smith attacked an open lane to create the largest margin of the game at 49-31.
A third momentum swing occurred before the third quarter concluded, and driving layups by Marsa and Peyton Blair capped a 9-0 run by the Lady Trojans.
Carley Hampton pitched in nine points off the Potosi bench, and fellow freshman Madeline Bradley hit a pair of jumpers in the second quarter.
Ste. Genevieve 64, West County 63
LEADWOOD – Sophomore guard Maci Reynolds made the first of two free throws with six-tenths of a second remaining, and Ste. Genevieve edged West County 64-63.
Senior Jennifer Humbolt scored 24 points – 12 in each half – and was 9-of-10 from the line while the Dragons converted a solid 25-of-31 as a team.
The contest was tied 28-28 at halftime and 48-48 as the third quarter concluded. Humbolt connected from a tight baseline angle at 58-56, marking the last of 10 second-half lead changes.
Sophomore Dori McRaven was superb in defeat for West County with 28 points and 10 rebounds in a situation where fellow forwards Cheyenne Young and Jordan Stevens fouled out.
Ste. Genevieve (5-1) carried a 61-57 advantage into the closing stretch, but McRaven sank a 3-pointer, and made three free throws that were interrupted by two timeouts with 4.6 seconds left.
Reynolds quickly dribbled toward the frontcourt, and was bumped down before providing the decisive free throw. She ended with 12 points while junior forward Ella Reed netted 11.
Young totaled 11 points and seven rebounds for West County (3-2) before departing with about five minutes remaining. Ivy Meinershagen and Stevens added nine points each.
The Lady Bulldogs moved ahead 39-36 on a 3-point play from Young. Ste. Genevieve regained the lead at 42-41 on a transition outlet pass from Reynolds to Marysa Flieg.
Humbolt began her productive effort with a perimeter three, then slashed inside for a layup. She capped the first quarter with another basket just before the buzzer.
But the Lady Bulldogs had just completed an 8-0 spurt, and enjoyed their largest lead of the game at 15-9 as McRaven tallied 11 points in the opening period.
West County forced 21 turnovers, but was 9-of-19 from the stripe.
North County 43, Union 38 (2OT)
UNION, Mo. – North County made free throws while allowing no field goals during the double overtime period, and emerged with a 43-38 victory at Union to stay unbeaten.
Julia Christopher and Kayleigh Winch each scored 10 points for the Lady Raiders (4-0), who trailed 20-13 at halftime following a shaky offensive start.
Alyssa Huber finished with six points and Ella Gant had five.
The game was tied at 33-33 through regulation and 37-37 after the first overtime session.
Arcadia Valley 61, Cape Central 53
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Arcadia Valley was a perfect 10-of-10 from the line in the fourth quarter to help secure a 61-53 road triumph at Cape Central.
Katie Whited poured in a game-high 17 points and converted 7-of-18 free throws. She added four assists and three steals for the Lady Tigers (3-2).
Jaesa Brockes totaled 16 points, including nine during the second quarter, and grabbed eight rebounds while Gracee Smith finished with 13 points.
Arcadia Valley built a comfortable 37-19 lead at intermission, and equaled that spread at 60-42 before Cape Central answered with a late 11-0 run.
Senior guard Josie Landrum made 6-of-6 free throws inside the final stanza, and compiled 13 points with five rebounds and three assists for AV.
Ella Vogel paced Cape Central with 14 points, and Scarlett Young had 11.
Fredericktown 41, St. Vincent 38
FREDERICKTOWN – A reduction in turnovers and more disciplined defensive effort were key as the Fredericktown girls edged visiting St. Vincent 41-38.
Freshman forward Kyndal Dodd scored 15 points, and senior Marissa Hale totaled 14 to pace the Lady Blackcats (2-2), who led 20-16 at halftime and 20-16 through three quarters.
Mallory Mathes contributed eight points to the win.
Mary Schwartz was top scorer for St. Vincent with nine points.
Central 80, Valle Catholic 55
STE. GENEVIEVE – Kaley Kimball scored 12 points in the first quarter, and Central was off and running to an 80-55 victory at Valle Catholic.
Sophia Horton sank four 3-pointers and tallied a team-high 16 points – all before halftime – for the Lady Rebels (5-0). Aubree Eaton also reached double figures with 12.
Central continued to attack for a 57-24 halftime advantage. Avery Norris, Hailee Coleman and Madison Holmes contributed eight points apiece. Abby Holmes added six more.
Riley Siebert connected three times from long range, and had a game-high 17 points for Valle Catholic (0-4). Mallory Weiler scored 15 points while Reann Nickelson posted 10 and Lauren Staab had seven.
Farmington 57, De Soto 20
FARMINGTON – Macey Pauls finished with 10 points, and 11 Farmington players entered the scoring column during a 57-20 home triumph over De Soto.
Baylee Gilliam added nine points for the Knights (4-2), who built a 30-9 halftime lead after De Soto made the first shot of the game.
McKenna Moore connected on a leaner in the lane to spark a 17-0 run in the first quarter. Olivia Busse contributed a second-chance basket during that stretch.
Pauls scored off her own sideline steal, and Sophia White intercepted another pass before dishing to Kaylee Wooldridge for a 17-3 advantage.
WRESTLING
Ste. Genevieve 39, Cape Central 34
STE. GENEVIEVE – Ty Brown and Clayton Vaughn delivered in must-win situations on Thursday night as surged past Cape Central 39-34 in a competitive wrestling dual.
The Dragons trailed 34-24 before Brown (195) earned a narrow 7-6 decision over Josh Pullen at 195 pounds to salvage three pivotal points.
After Christian Hale received a forfeit at 220, Vaughn quickly pinned Tanner Mendoza to flip the lead to Ste. Genevieve in the heavyweight finale.
Noah Ogden (152) added a first-period fall while Gavin Gross (106) and Grant Staffen (145) picked up technical falls for the Dragons.
Dalton McNeal (120) and Jacob Dickens (132) also won by major decision.
Match Results:
106 – Gavin Gross (SG) tech fall Nathan Phelps, 18-1, 4:40
113 – Jerry Bonner (CC) win by forfeit
120 – Dalton McNeal (SG) maj dec August Phegley, 13-2
126 – Dawson Bevens (CC) fall Lucas Smith, 1:38
132 – Jacob Dickens (SG) maj dec Tyler Sikes, 15-2
138 – Jeremiah Johnson (CC) fall Kaleb Myracle, 3:03
145 – Grant Staffen (SG) tech fall Mason Diamond, 19-4, 5:47
152 – Noah Ogden (SG) fall Jhaiden Blue-Umfleet, 1:39
160 – Dylan Jordan (CC) maj dec Andrew Wolk, 13-1
170 – Davion Steele (CC) fall Josh Schmidt, 3:45
182 – Dean Scheller (CC) win by forfeit
195 – Ty Brown (SG) dec Josh Pullen, 7-6
220 – Christian Hale (SG) win by forfeit
285 – Clayton Vaughn (SG) fall Tanner Mendoza, 0:26
Whitfield Triangular
CREVE COEUR, Mo. – The Farmington wrestling team recorded eight falls against St. Charles West before running into another loaded Whitfield squad on Thursday night.
Dayton Boyd (106), Austin Wadlow (113), Kyle Crawford (120) and Judd Cunningham (195) closed out their respective opponents from St. Charles West in a 63-10 outcome.
Drew Felker (132), Andrew Lappe (138), Smokey Branch (145) and Chase Berg (285) also secured falls to lead the Knights.
Kael Krause (170) carried a 9-7 decision while Dalton Berg (220) and Robbie Simmons (126) received forfeits for Farmington.
Whitfield dropped only the three heaviest weight divisions in a 60-18 triumph over the Knights. Dalton Berg (220) completed a pin with 20 seconds to spare in the third period.
Farmington 63, St. Charles West 10
106 – Dayton Boyd (F) fall Morgan Oser, 0:50
113 – Austin Wadlow (F) fall Josh Ferrell, 1:18
120 – Kyle Crawford (F) fall Evan Parker, 1:15
126 – Robbie Simmons (F) win by forfeit
132 – Drew Felker (F) fall Ronald Watson, 3:02
138 – Andrew Lappe (F) fall Billy Handshy, 2:42
145 – Smokey Branch (F) fall Trent Busby, 2:13
152 – Double Open
160 – Trevor Hatchel (SCW) win by forfeit
170 – Kael Krause (F) dec Alex Meyer, 9-7
182 – Tristan Hatchel (SCW) m-dec Rothman Harris, 11-1
195 – Judd Cunningham (F) fall Alex Timme, 1:32
220 – Dalton Berg (F) win by forfeit
285 – Chase Berg (F) fall Bea’chon Jackson, 2:45
Whitfield 60, Farmington 18
106 – Evan Binder (W) fall Dayton Boyd, 1:23
113 – Jason Shaw (W) fall Austin Wadlow, 1:00
120 – Logan Ferrero (W) m-dec Kyle Crawford, 9-0
126 – Kobe Raeman (W) fall Robbie Simmons, 0:29
132 – Wade Raeman (W) dec Drew Felker, 9-2
138 – Legend Alicea (W) fall Andrew Lappe, 4:44
145 – Reese Callahan (W) fall Smokey Branch, 2:37
152 – Matthew Schueddig (W) win by forfeit
160 – Jeb Cavness (W) win by forfeit
170 – Chase Brock (W) fall Kael Krause, 1:18
182 – Ethan Hovis (W) tech fall Rothman Harris, 19-1, 5:44
195 – Judd Cunningham (F) win by forfeit
220 – Dalton Berg (F) fall Keith Miley, 5:40
285 – Chase Berg (F) win by forfeit
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.