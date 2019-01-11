FARMINGTON – Superior rebounding helped the Farmington girls basketball team seize control of its MAAA Large-School opener against Fredericktown on Thursday night.
Brianna Speakar starred off the bench with 12 points and nine rebounds, and the Knights produced a 13-0 run during the second quarter to spur a 57-39 home victory.
Baylee Gilliam also compiled 12 points with rebounds, and Kaylee Wooldridge shared game-high honors with nine more rebounds for Farmington (7-7, 1-0).
Senior guard Macey Pauls paced the Knights with 14 points and six assists, and drained two 3-pointers as her squad created a 30-16 lead prior to halftime.
Speakar scored a transition layup off an outlet pass from Pauls during the third quarter, and picked up another field goal after receiving an inbounds feed in the lane.
Pauls sank her fourth 3-pointer down the stretch, and Gilliam hit a short jumper to secure the largest separation of the game at 55-34.
Marissa Hale connected three times from beyond the arc, and paced Fredericktown (3-10, 0-1) with 12 points overall.
Kyndal Dodd gave the Lady Blackcats a 9-6 lead on a putback, and the visitors only trailed 17-16 when Kayleigh Slinkard crossed the paint for a runner off the glass.
Mallory Mathes dropped in eight points to equal Dodd, who also claimed eight rebounds. The halftime difference was 30-20.
West County 54, Valle Catholic 26
LEADWOOD – West County surrendered single-digit points in each of the first three quarters while earning its ninth straight win on Thursday night.
Senior forward Cheyenne Young compiled a game-high 11 points, and was among 11 Lady Bulldogs to enter the scoring column in a 54-26 triumph over Valle Catholic.
Dori McRaven supplied nine points for West County (12-2, 1-0), which surged to a 29-13 halftime lead before outscoring the Lady Warriors 15-2 in the third quarter.
Young was honored and presented a commemorative ball prior to the contest for recently surpassing 1,000 career points.
Mallory Weiler powered Valle Catholic (5-9, 0-1) with 10 points.
Central 49, Potosi 38
POTOSI – Sophia Horton netted seven of her game-high 17 points in the fourth quarter to help Central answer a Potosi challenge for a 49-38 victory.
Avery Norris provided 11 points for the Lady Rebels (13-1, 1-0), who made only 5-of-14 free throws but outscored the opposition 14-6 over the last eight minutes.
Central surged ahead 16-5 early on, but was limited to four third quarter points as Potosi stormed back to within 35-32.
Olivia Coleman finished with 16 points, and Peyton Blair added eight while connecting twice from long range for the Lady Trojans (3-10, 0-1).
Abby Holmes tossed in eight points while Madison Holmes tallied seven and Callie Thurston had six in the victory.
Arcadia Valley 94, Bismarck 17
BISMARCK – Sophomore Gracee Smith achieved another career high with 31 points, and Arcadia Valley eased to its 31st consecutive regular season conference victory.
Jaidyn Phelps produced 18 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, and the Lady Tigers surrendered just one field goal in the first half to Bismarck while rolling 94-17.
Smith accounted for five field goals in the first quarter, and knocked down three 3-pointers during the third for Arcadia Valley (9-5, 1-0).
The Lady Tigers built a 34-0 through the opening eight minutes. Josie Landrum and Jaesa Brockes had nine points each while Chelsie Rice and Katie Whited chipped in eight apiece.
Madison Randazzo tallied seven points for Bismarck (0-13, 0-1)
Kingston 72, Valley 43
CADET – Kingston dominated county rival Valley 72-43 in the MAAA Small-School opener as the teams battled for the third time this season.
Madison Nelson provided another superb game for the Lady Cougars (7-9, 1-0) with 30 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.