Try 1 month for 99¢
Roundup WC Young
Buy Now

West County senior Cheyenne Young (1) poses with members of her family on Thursday night after being honored with a commemorative basketball for recently reaching 1,000 career points. Also pictured from left to right are Rick Williams, Teresa Young, Dakota Young, David Young and Brenda Hixson.

 

 Submitted Photo

FARMINGTON – Superior rebounding helped the Farmington girls basketball team seize control of its MAAA Large-School opener against Fredericktown on Thursday night.

Brianna Speakar starred off the bench with 12 points and nine rebounds, and the Knights produced a 13-0 run during the second quarter to spur a 57-39 home victory.

Baylee Gilliam also compiled 12 points with rebounds, and Kaylee Wooldridge shared game-high honors with nine more rebounds for Farmington (7-7, 1-0).

Senior guard Macey Pauls paced the Knights with 14 points and six assists, and drained two 3-pointers as her squad created a 30-16 lead prior to halftime.

Speakar scored a transition layup off an outlet pass from Pauls during the third quarter, and picked up another field goal after receiving an inbounds feed in the lane.

Pauls sank her fourth 3-pointer down the stretch, and Gilliam hit a short jumper to secure the largest separation of the game at 55-34.

Marissa Hale connected three times from beyond the arc, and paced Fredericktown (3-10, 0-1) with 12 points overall.

Kyndal Dodd gave the Lady Blackcats a 9-6 lead on a putback, and the visitors only trailed 17-16 when Kayleigh Slinkard crossed the paint for a runner off the glass.

Mallory Mathes dropped in eight points to equal Dodd, who also claimed eight rebounds. The halftime difference was 30-20.

West County 54, Valle Catholic 26

LEADWOOD – West County surrendered single-digit points in each of the first three quarters while earning its ninth straight win on Thursday night.

Senior forward Cheyenne Young compiled a game-high 11 points, and was among 11 Lady Bulldogs to enter the scoring column in a 54-26 triumph over Valle Catholic.

Dori McRaven supplied nine points for West County (12-2, 1-0), which surged to a 29-13 halftime lead before outscoring the Lady Warriors 15-2 in the third quarter.

Young was honored and presented a commemorative ball prior to the contest for recently surpassing 1,000 career points.

Mallory Weiler powered Valle Catholic (5-9, 0-1) with 10 points.

Central 49, Potosi 38

POTOSI – Sophia Horton netted seven of her game-high 17 points in the fourth quarter to help Central answer a Potosi challenge for a 49-38 victory.

Avery Norris provided 11 points for the Lady Rebels (13-1, 1-0), who made only 5-of-14 free throws but outscored the opposition 14-6 over the last eight minutes.

Central surged ahead 16-5 early on, but was limited to four third quarter points as Potosi stormed back to within 35-32.

Olivia Coleman finished with 16 points, and Peyton Blair added eight while connecting twice from long range for the Lady Trojans (3-10, 0-1).

Abby Holmes tossed in eight points while Madison Holmes tallied seven and Callie Thurston had six in the victory.

Arcadia Valley 94, Bismarck 17

BISMARCK – Sophomore Gracee Smith achieved another career high with 31 points, and Arcadia Valley eased to its 31st consecutive regular season conference victory.

Jaidyn Phelps produced 18 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, and the Lady Tigers surrendered just one field goal in the first half to Bismarck while rolling 94-17.

Smith accounted for five field goals in the first quarter, and knocked down three 3-pointers during the third for Arcadia Valley (9-5, 1-0).

The Lady Tigers built a 34-0 through the opening eight minutes. Josie Landrum and Jaesa Brockes had nine points each while Chelsie Rice and Katie Whited chipped in eight apiece.

Madison Randazzo tallied seven points for Bismarck (0-13, 0-1)

Kingston 72, Valley 43

CADET – Kingston dominated county rival Valley 72-43 in the MAAA Small-School opener as the teams battled for the third time this season.

Madison Nelson provided another superb game for the Lady Cougars (7-9, 1-0) with 30 points.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments