DE SOTO, Mo. – The Farmington girls basketball team used a haunting defensive presence to achieve early separation from host De Soto on Thursday night.
Freshman Angelia Davis shined off the bench with a game-high 16 points, and the Knights forced 20 turnovers before halftime on their way to a 57-23 road victory.
Sophomore Emma Gerstner pestered the opposing guards for seven steals, and provided eight points with five rebounds as Farmington (3-2) capitalized on its superior depth.
Davis knocked down a 16-footer for her first field goal that ignited a quick 7-0 spurt. Emma Williams followed with a 3-pointer off a turnover, and Gerstner made it 15-7 with an uncontested layup.
Abby Cassimatis, one of just two healthy Farmington seniors along with Bri Speakar, opened the second quarter with a putback while compiling seven points, eight rebounds and four assists.
Farmington experienced regular success by passing from the baseline to cutting teammates in the lane. Cassimatis and Speakar found Davis on two straight possessions for a 28-13 halftime margin.
De Soto (1-3) opened the third quarter with five fast points as Kamryn Pehle scored from a tight angle and Krystin Keath banked in a 3-pointer from the right wing.
But the Lady Dragons managed just two made field goals over the last 14 minutes. Grace Duncan nailed a pull-up jumper, and Gerstner added another fast-break layup off their own steals for the Knights.
Kali Acosta contributed a 3-pointer, and drove the length of the court for an ensuing layup in the fourth quarter as an extended 16-0 run created a 51-21 spread.
Madyson Young was the strongest performer in the post for De Soto, grabbing seven rebounds while equaling the six points scored by Keath.
Farmington converted 12-of-18 free throws.
Ste. Genevieve 62, West County 47
STE. GENEVIEVE – Maci Reynolds compiled 16 points and five steals while hitting 7-of-8 free throws, and Ste. Genevieve raced past West County 62-47.
Marysa Flieg finished with 14 points, and drilled two 3-pointers during the third quarter as the Dragons (5-0) quickly increased a 35-27 halftime lead to 44-30.
Megan Aubuchon beat the opposition down the floor on several transition layups early on, and notched 13 points while Abby Moore chipped in seven points with seven rebounds.
Ste. Genevieve capped a fast-paced first quarter with a 28-18 advantage after Sydney Bumgardaner hit a putback and Reynolds connected from long range with 4 seconds left.
West County briefly led when senior Makenzie Simily struck for back-to-back threes, and tried to keep pace as Claire LaBruyere and Dori McRaven also connected from beyond the arc.
McRaven highlighted the Lady Bulldogs (3-2) with 14 points. Simily accounted for eight points while both Madelyn Whitter and LaBruyere tossed in seven.
Ste. Genevieve went 11-of-14 from the line compared to 11-of-17 by West County, which waited 6 ½ minutes before posting its first points of the fourth period.
Fredericktown 42, St. Vincent 34
PERRYVILLE, Mo. – Sophomore Kyndal Dodd scored 13 points, and the Fredericktown girls toughed out a 42-34 road victory at St. Vincent.
Solid shot selection was key for the Lady Blackcats (2-3), who snapped an overall three-game skid, to emerge with a 26-17 halftime advantage.
Fredericktown held on down the stretch after being outscored 7-5 in a quiet third quarter, getting 11 points from freshman Linley Rehkop and 10 more from senior Mallory Mathes.
Potosi 41, Jefferson 32
DE SOTO, Mo. – Potosi survived a grating offensive struggle in the first half to overtake visiting Jefferson 41-32 on Thursday night.
Olivia Coleman scored a game-high 15 points, and Kiersten Blair dropped in 14 for the Lady Trojans (4-2), who rallied from 21-11 down at halftime to draw even 27-27 through three quarters.
Abi Chipps paced Jefferson with 14 points.
South Iron 61, Arcadia Valley 40
ANNAPOLIS, Mo. – A tremendous start for the Arcadia Valley girls encountered a sudden and persistent roadblock in the second quarter on Thursday night.
Senior Michaela Ayers poured in 22 points, and South Iron forced 26 turnovers to prevail 61-40 at home after erasing an early 10-point deficit.
Freshman Madison Ayers added 16 points, and sank two 3-pointers during a 16-0 outburst as the Lady Panthers (5-0) rallied behind their stingy defense.
Arcadia Valley (2-2) dominated the opening period, which ended on a 3-pointer at the buzzer by Katie Whited. Gracee Smith converted a conventional 3-point play for an 18-8 lead.
But the Lady Tigers were shut out over the next 7:27 heading toward intermission. South Iron increased its eventual 24-18 halftime lead to 43-28 through three quarters.
Smith netted a game-high 23 points for AV, including a perfect 7-of-7 free throws.
Kingston 51, Bourbon 45
BOURBON, Mo. – Madison Nelson paced three Kingston players in double digits with 23 points during a 51-45 road victory at Bourbon.
Ashley Johnston and Tania Jenkins provided 10 points each, and Akeya Gamble scored nine to bolster the Lady Cougars (4-2).
Central 70, Valle Catholic 36
PARK HILLS – Avery Norris scored a game-high 18 points, and unbeaten Central girls basketball team rolled past visiting Valle Catholic 70-36.
Sophia Horton finished with 16 points, and the Lady Rebels (6-0) outscored Valle Catholic 17-5 in the third quarter after taking a 45-24 lead into halftime.
Junior forward Riley Siebert paced the Lady Warriors (1-3) with 15 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Kingston 76, St. Paul 56
CADET – Kingston answered a sustained pushed from St. Paul by controlling the fourth quarter on Thursday for a 76-56 triumph in boys basketball action.
Matt Nelson registered a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds, while Boots Jessen and Terry Mitchelle added 11 points each for the Cougars (4-2),
Kingston outscored St. Paul 20-7 over the final eight minutes, and went 11-of-15 at the line. The home team jumped ahead 19-8 in the first quarter.
Ryan Dempsey tallied 18 points and fellow senior Cody Ziegelmeyer added 13 for the Giants (2-5), who closed a 39-23 halftime gap to 56-49 before its comeback hopes faded.
Troy Gildehaus had eight points and six rebounds to boost Kingston. Landon Hoefelmann drew three charges on defense, and equaled Kyle Vandergriff with seven points.
WRESTLING
Ste. Genevieve 39, Cape Central 32
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Ste. Genevieve boys claimed seven of 13 contested bouts to defeat Cape Central 39-32 in a wrestling dual on Thursday night.
William Vaughn (182), Dale Propst (195) and Ryan Schmelzle (285) pinned their opponents within the first minute, and Kaleb Myracle (152) earned a 5-2 decision.
The Dragons’ other three victories by fall belonged to Gavin Gross (113), Jacob Dickens (132) and Dalton McNeal (126). Both teams were open at 106 pounds.
Kaylee Gross, Genevieve Nickelson and Zoe Cook each recorded falls as the Ste. Genevieve girls won 36-6 with the added benefit of three forfeits.
Boys Results:
106 – Double Open
113 – Gavin Gross (SG) fall Dalson Caudle, 1:36
120 – Ryan Criddle (CC) tech fall Alex Nickelson, 20-3
126 – Dalton McNeal (SG) fall August Phegley, 3:16
132 – Jacob Dickens (SG) fall Tyler Sikes, 2:52
138 – Dawson Bevens (CC) dec Nathan Selby, 14-7
145 – Jeremiah Johnson (CC) fall William Hogenmiller, 1:03
152 – Kaleb Myracle (SG) dec Mason Diamond, 5-2
160 – Dylan Jordan (CC) fall Bret Bieser, 4:00
170 – Cameren Walley (CC) fall Elijah Holifield, 4:12
182 – William Vaughn (SG) fall T.J. Mackins, 0:53
195 – Dale Propst (SG) fall Trey Ethridge, 0:46
220 – Josh Pullen (CC) fall Christian Hale, 2:33
285 – Ryan Schmelzle (SG) fall Tanner Mendoza, 0:53
Girls Results:
110 – Zoe Cook (SG) fall Kaylee Armstrong, 1:14
115 – Alba Castro (SG) win by forfeit
125 – Izzi Basler (SG) win by forfeit
130 – Genevieve Nickelson (SG) win by forfeit
166 – Kaylee Gross (SG) fall Tambriya Wilson, 0:47
187 – Maggie Myracle (SG) fall Dymon Taylor, 1:26
