Roundup: Knights match strongest scoring output of season

Sweeney opened the second quarter with a steal and layup, then handed Farmington its first lead at 14-13 when Duncan tracked down a long rebound and found Sweeney for an open triple.

Cassimatis chipped in six points plus seven rebounds, and Courtney Swink punctuated the victory with an attacking layup off the bench.

The Knights hold the No. 2 seed for the Class 4, District 2 tournament, and will face either North County or Hillsboro in the semifinal round on Monday.

Festus is coached this season by Steve McFarland, who guided Farmington to state final four appearances in 2007 and 2011.

North County 67, Perryville 46

PERRYVILLE, Mo. – Kayleigh Winch recorded 22 points, and North County executed well at both ends of the court to start each half in a 67-46 road triumph at Perryville.

Emily Veach provided 12 of her 14 points after halftime, and Julia Christopher added eight as the Lady Raiders overcame an 8-of-23 adventure from the line.