Roundup: Knights match strongest scoring output of season

FARMINGTON – Freshman guard Skylar Sweeney scored 23 points, and the Farmington girls basketball team dominated the fourth quarter to defeat Festus 63-42 on Wednesday night.
The Knights celebrated senior players Abby Cassimatis and Bri Speakar in their regular season finale, and equaled their highest single-game scoring total.
Emma Gerstner provided nine points and nine rebounds off the bench, while Grace Duncan contributed eight points and seven rebounds for Farmington (12-12).
Sophomore Kinsey Benack netted 14 points, and converted two free throws as time expired in the third quarter to keep Festus (8-12) within 40-32.
Sweeney sparked the pullaway with a pair of 3-pointers, and Anna McKinney had transition assists on subsequent baskets by Jade Roth and Speakar as the margin reached 55-36.
Farmington carried a minimal 22-20 cushion into halftime, and began a pivotal 11-2 surge after Abby Rickermann and Tristan Foulk drove end to end for layups to stay within 28-24.
Rickermann tallied 12 points and seven rebounds for the Lady Tigers, who jumped ahead 8-2 when Benack and Lily Knickman knocked down jumpers in the lane.
Sweeney opened the second quarter with a steal and layup, then handed Farmington its first lead at 14-13 when Duncan tracked down a long rebound and found Sweeney for an open triple.
Cassimatis chipped in six points plus seven rebounds, and Courtney Swink punctuated the victory with an attacking layup off the bench.
The Knights hold the No. 2 seed for the Class 4, District 2 tournament, and will face either North County or Hillsboro in the semifinal round on Monday.
Festus is coached this season by Steve McFarland, who guided Farmington to state final four appearances in 2007 and 2011.
North County 67, Perryville 46
PERRYVILLE, Mo. – Kayleigh Winch recorded 22 points, and North County executed well at both ends of the court to start each half in a 67-46 road triumph at Perryville.
Emily Veach provided 12 of her 14 points after halftime, and Julia Christopher added eight as the Lady Raiders overcame an 8-of-23 adventure from the line.
North County (18-6) thrived often in transition while posting a 13-4 scoring margin in the first quarter, and regained separation with an 18-6 edge in the third.
Lauren Forrester and Kamryn Winch chipped in six points each.
BOYS BASKETBALL
North County 61, Windsor 58
IMPERIAL, Mo. – Sophomore forward Nolan Reed grabbed 17 rebounds on Wednesday, and helped the North County boys win their second close game in as many night.
Karter Kekec finished with 20 points, and Clayton Crow pitched in 19 as the Raiders topped Windsor 61-58 after the home team rallied late.
Reed also contributed seven points for North County (19-7), which will face Potosi in the first round of the Class 4, District Tournament on Saturday in Park Hills.
The Raiders stretched a 29-23 lead at halftime to 47-35 through three quarters.
Windsor (13-12) knocked down nine 3-pointers, and was paced by Norman Alford with 17 points and Grant Siegel with 13 more.