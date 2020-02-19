Roundup: Lady Blackcats stay on attack to beat De Soto

The Dragons nearly suffered a scoreless fourth under a running clock, but Keeley McCall knocked down a baseline jumper in the final minute.

Slinkard compiled eight points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Lady Blackcats, who will host the Class 3, District 2 tournament and face Kelly in the first round on Saturday morning.

Keath scored 11 points, and Kamryn Pehle had nine along with eight rebounds for De Soto.

Steelville 57, West County 41

STEELVILLE, Mo. – Sydney Booker scored 19 points, and contributed four field goals to a pivotal third quarter as Steelville handled short-handed West County 57-41 on Tuesday night.

Naomi Perkins added 16 points and Alyssa Church dropped in 14 for the Lady Cardinals (18-5), who turned a series of steals into a 17-0 run that spanned 4 ½ minutes.

Dori McRaven beat the halftime buzzer with her third 3-pointer to make the margin 29-23, and added another basket out of the break to bring West County to within three.