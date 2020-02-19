Roundup: Lady Blackcats stay on attack to beat De Soto

FREDERICKTOWN – Four seniors were honored on Tuesday night as the Fredericktown girls basketball team notched back-to-back victories for the first team this season.
Mallory Mathes scored 19 points, and converted several transition layups as the aggressive defense of Fredericktown (6-16) forced 24 turnovers in a 70-35 rout of De Soto.
Freshman Linley Rehkop disrupted the visiting Dragons for eight steals, and added 18 points while sophomore forward Kyndal Dodd scored 12 more.
The Lady Blackcats never trailed as consecutive putbacks by Dodd and senior Kayleigh Slinkard helped generate an opening 13-2 run. Rehkop turned a steal into a 3-point play for a 20-5 advantage.
De Soto (7-16) got a second-chance basket from Bailee Howard and 3-pointer by Krystin Keath early in the second quarter, but could not slow Fredericktown down.
Kylee Maddox and Dodd sank 3-pointers from opposite wings, and Rehkop carefully stayed in bounds while controlling a loose ball to find Mathes ahead for a layup.
Fredericktown established a 42-17 halftime lead. Mathes showed her mid-range game with a 10-footer in the lane and smooth runner off the glass late in the third quarter.
The Dragons nearly suffered a scoreless fourth under a running clock, but Keeley McCall knocked down a baseline jumper in the final minute.
Slinkard compiled eight points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Lady Blackcats, who will host the Class 3, District 2 tournament and face Kelly in the first round on Saturday morning.
Keath scored 11 points, and Kamryn Pehle had nine along with eight rebounds for De Soto.
Steelville 57, West County 41
STEELVILLE, Mo. – Sydney Booker scored 19 points, and contributed four field goals to a pivotal third quarter as Steelville handled short-handed West County 57-41 on Tuesday night.
Naomi Perkins added 16 points and Alyssa Church dropped in 14 for the Lady Cardinals (18-5), who turned a series of steals into a 17-0 run that spanned 4 ½ minutes.
Dori McRaven beat the halftime buzzer with her third 3-pointer to make the margin 29-23, and added another basket out of the break to bring West County to within three.
Booker countered with a 3-point play in transition, and added two more scores on lob passes to the post for a 43-23 differential.
You have free articles remaining.
McRaven highlighted an early 8-1 lead by the visitors with her first two triples, and finished with a game-high 24 points.
Perkins ended a nearly four-minute field goal drought for Steelville from long range, and her squad took an 13-10 lead as the first quarter ended.
Makenzie Simily scored seven for the Lady Bulldogs (18-5), who were missing guards Claire LaBruyere and Alivia Simily for the game due to illness or injury.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Central 91, Arcadia Valley 52
PARK HILLS – Breven McMullen scored 40 points without playing the fourth quarter, and Central drilled 17 3-pointers in a 91-52 blowout of Arcadia Valley on Tuesday night.
Brent Wagner netted 13 points and Cade Scherffius posted 12 on four triples for Central (19-4), which fired away for a 53-31 halftime and outscored the Tigers 28-13 in the third period.
McMullen hit six 3-pointers in a battle of MAAA division champions. Drew Hamski and Tyce Laubinger had nine points each in the victory.
Stephen Pursley paced Arcadia Valley (12-11) with 14 points. Carter Brogan tossed in 13 points, and Daniel Horn ended with the game with eight.
North County 64, Festus 55
BONNE TERRE – Junior forward Clayton Crow powered in 29 points on Tuesday night, and North County outlasted visiting Festus 64-55.
Karter Kekec finished with 17 points, and Nolan Reed added eight for the Raiders (17-7).
Oak Ridge 63, Ste. Genevieve 50
STE. GENEVIEVE – David Layton scored 22 points on Tuesday night to lead a tough Class 1 Oak Ridge squad past Ste. Genevieve 63-50.
Tanner Schamburg added 20 points and Zach LeGrand had 12 more for the Blue Jays.
Ste. Genevieve (12-12) was paced by Christian Boyer with 16 points while Aiden Boyer added 12.