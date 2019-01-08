CUBA, Mo. – A winding and hilly bus ride could not hinder the West County girls basketball team from finding its early range during the first quarter on Monday night.
Sophomore Dori McRaven tossed in 18 points, and the Lady Bulldogs earned their eighth consecutive victory in a convincing 64-47 outcome over Cuba.
West County (11-2) opened up a 21-11 advantage after eight minutes of action, and gradually pulled away after Cuba had drawn to within 31-27 at halftime.
Cheyenne Young powered in 16 points, and Claire LaBruyere tallied 11 as a collective effort overcame a two-pronged scoring punch by the Wildcats.
Slashing guard Audrey Williams attacked for 30 points, and Molly Mitchell chipped in 14 for Cuba (4-9).
West County returns to conference play against Valle Catholic on Thursday and Bismarck on Friday.
North County 47, De Soto 28
DE SOTO, Mo. – The North County defense turned in a stifling performance while defeating district rival De Soto 47-28 on the road.
Kayleigh Winch scored 14 points to place the Lady Raiders (8-2), who converted 8-of-11 free throws and generated some perimeter balance with five 3-pointers.
Ella Gant provided 10 points in the victory while Julia Christopher netted eight and Stephanie Peterson tossed in six more.
Jefferson 54, Fredericktown 37
FREDERICKTOWN – An enormous effort by Laney Smith and dominant second quarter spurred visiting Jefferson past Fredericktown 54-37.
The sophomore forward scored a single-game program record 30 points, and collected a game-high 15 rebounds while making seven steals for the Blue Jays.
Jefferson (9-6) stretched a 14-10 lead to 34-17 by halftime, and rolled despite shooting only 30 percent from the field. Catryn Cattoor added six points and Heidi Hearst grabbed 10 rebounds.
Kayleigh Slinkard and Kyndal Dodd paced Fredericktown (3-8) with eight points each, while Kylee Bastie ended with seven and Maddie Burrows had six.
Valle Catholic 33, St. Vincent 27
PERRYVILLE, Mo. – With sophomore forward Hannah Fowler healthy for the rematch, Valle Catholic avenged an earlier home loss to St. Vincent with a 33-27 triumph.
Fowler scored a game-high 12 points, and Mia Weiler provided nine more for the Lady Warriors (5-8).
Lexie Anderson had eight points to lead St. Vincent.
Ste. Genevieve 67, Bismarck 9
BISMARCK – Ste. Genevieve produced 12 field goals during the second quarter, and eased to a 67-9 road victory over Bismarck.
Sydney Bumgardaner scored a game-high 19 points and Marysa Flieg totaled 14 for the Dragons (9-3), who capped the first quarter with an 18-1 lead.
Maci Reynolds and Abby Moore each contributed nine points to the win, while Ella Reed finished with eight and Jennifer Humbolt had seven.
Chloey Hardy tallied five points for Bismarck (0-12).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Valle Catholic 56, Waterloo 50
CHESTER, Ill. – Senior forward Ryan Grein scored 19 points, and Valle Catholic advanced to the semifinal round of the Chester Invitational Tournament on Monday night.
Carter Hoog compiled 14 points and Nolan Schwent added 13 as the third-seeded Warriors outlasted Waterloo (Ill.) 56-50 after building a late double-digit lead.
Schwent sank a 3-pointer as time expired in the third quarter for a 42-35 advantage. Two free throws past the midway mark of the fourth by Grein made it 48-37.
Valle Catholic (8-6) was ahead 26-25 at halftime, and will face No. 2 seed Cobden (Ill.) on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
St. Francis Borgia 23, Valle Catholic 12
WASHINGTON, Mo. – Borgia picked up 18 points via forfeit in three weight divisions, and claimed a 23-12 dual victory over Valle Catholic.
The Warriors brought just three wrestlers to the dual contest, but won two matches. Both programs were open in seven identical classes.
Peyton Tucker (145) scored a fall in 46 seconds, and Trey Huck (160) pinned his opponent in the third period for the Warriors.
Josh Bieser (138) dropped a technical fall to Grant Straatmann.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.