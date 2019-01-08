Try 1 month for 99¢
Roundup West County
West County sophomore Dori McRaven (24) holds possession during a home basketball game last month against Fredericktown.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

CUBA, Mo. – A winding and hilly bus ride could not hinder the West County girls basketball team from finding its early range during the first quarter on Monday night.

Sophomore Dori McRaven tossed in 18 points, and the Lady Bulldogs earned their eighth consecutive victory in a convincing 64-47 outcome over Cuba.

West County (11-2) opened up a 21-11 advantage after eight minutes of action, and gradually pulled away after Cuba had drawn to within 31-27 at halftime.

Cheyenne Young powered in 16 points, and Claire LaBruyere tallied 11 as a collective effort overcame a two-pronged scoring punch by the Wildcats.

Slashing guard Audrey Williams attacked for 30 points, and Molly Mitchell chipped in 14 for Cuba (4-9).

West County returns to conference play against Valle Catholic on Thursday and Bismarck on Friday.

North County 47, De Soto 28

DE SOTO, Mo. – The North County defense turned in a stifling performance while defeating district rival De Soto 47-28 on the road.

Kayleigh Winch scored 14 points to place the Lady Raiders (8-2), who converted 8-of-11 free throws and generated some perimeter balance with five 3-pointers.

Ella Gant provided 10 points in the victory while Julia Christopher netted eight and Stephanie Peterson tossed in six more.

Jefferson 54, Fredericktown 37

FREDERICKTOWN – An enormous effort by Laney Smith and dominant second quarter spurred visiting Jefferson past Fredericktown 54-37.

The sophomore forward scored a single-game program record 30 points, and collected a game-high 15 rebounds while making seven steals for the Blue Jays.

Jefferson (9-6) stretched a 14-10 lead to 34-17 by halftime, and rolled despite shooting only 30 percent from the field. Catryn Cattoor added six points and Heidi Hearst grabbed 10 rebounds.

Kayleigh Slinkard and Kyndal Dodd paced Fredericktown (3-8) with eight points each, while Kylee Bastie ended with seven and Maddie Burrows had six.

Valle Catholic 33, St. Vincent 27

PERRYVILLE, Mo. – With sophomore forward Hannah Fowler healthy for the rematch, Valle Catholic avenged an earlier home loss to St. Vincent with a 33-27 triumph.

Fowler scored a game-high 12 points, and Mia Weiler provided nine more for the Lady Warriors (5-8).

Lexie Anderson had eight points to lead St. Vincent.

Ste. Genevieve 67, Bismarck 9

BISMARCK – Ste. Genevieve produced 12 field goals during the second quarter, and eased to a 67-9 road victory over Bismarck.

Sydney Bumgardaner scored a game-high 19 points and Marysa Flieg totaled 14 for the Dragons (9-3), who capped the first quarter with an 18-1 lead.

Maci Reynolds and Abby Moore each contributed nine points to the win, while Ella Reed finished with eight and Jennifer Humbolt had seven.

Chloey Hardy tallied five points for Bismarck (0-12).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Valle Catholic 56, Waterloo 50

CHESTER, Ill. – Senior forward Ryan Grein scored 19 points, and Valle Catholic advanced to the semifinal round of the Chester Invitational Tournament on Monday night.

Carter Hoog compiled 14 points and Nolan Schwent added 13 as the third-seeded Warriors outlasted Waterloo (Ill.) 56-50 after building a late double-digit lead.

Schwent sank a 3-pointer as time expired in the third quarter for a 42-35 advantage. Two free throws past the midway mark of the fourth by Grein made it 48-37.

Valle Catholic (8-6) was ahead 26-25 at halftime, and will face No. 2 seed Cobden (Ill.) on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

St. Francis Borgia 23, Valle Catholic 12

WASHINGTON, Mo. – Borgia picked up 18 points via forfeit in three weight divisions, and claimed a 23-12 dual victory over Valle Catholic.

The Warriors brought just three wrestlers to the dual contest, but won two matches. Both programs were open in seven identical classes.

Peyton Tucker (145) scored a fall in 46 seconds, and Trey Huck (160) pinned his opponent in the third period for the Warriors.

Josh Bieser (138) dropped a technical fall to Grant Straatmann.

