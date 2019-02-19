West County 63, Woodland 41
FESTUS, Mo. – The West County girls basketball team gained an early advantage and would not be threatened by Woodland on Monday night.
The second-seeded Lady Bulldogs (20-6) outscored Woodland 28-14 through the first half en route to a 63-41 triumph.
Sophomore Dori McRaven paced West County with 16 points in the second half and 18 overall. Madelyn Whitter tallied 10 points.
Woodland (10-14) was driven by sophomore Destinee Cowell with 16 points, while Emma Brown registered 13 more.
Senior guard Ivy Meinershagen stole a pass and assisted McRaven on a fast break to give West County a 16-point lead in the fourth quarter.
The Lady Bulldogs will play Arcadia Valley for a third time this season in the Class 3, District 3 semifinal round on Thursday night.
Arcadia Valley 53, St. Pius 36
FESTUS, Mo. – Senior forward Jaesa Brockes helped the Lady Tigers defeat St. Pius and advance in the Class 3, District 3 Tournament.
Josie Landrum found herself wide open after accepting a pass, and hit a 3-pointer to begin the scoring. Arcadia Valley (17-9) never trailed in the game, entered halftime leading 30-11.
Brockes contributed 16 points and 13 rebounds, while Gracee Smith had 14 points and eight rebounds in the win. The third-seeded Lady Tigers will meet rival West County on Wednesday.
Sophomore A.J. Agers tallied a game-high 22 points, but St. Pius (9-15) was unable to pose a late threat.
Landrum added nine points, and Arcadia Valley made 11-of-14 free throws. Katie Whited chipped in six points with four assists.
Ste. Genevieve 55, Perryville 46
PERRYVILLE, Mo. – Sophomores Maci Reynolds and Sydney Bumgardaner helped Ste. Genevieve prevail past Perryville 55-46 in regular-season action.
Reynolds managed to score 16 of her 22 points in the second half, while Bumgardaner contributed 16 points for the Dragons (20-5).
Kirsten Steif netted 12 points on four 3-pointers for Perryville (16-8), which led 18-17 at halftime. Sydney Spears totaled 11 points, and Leah Buerck tallied 10.
Ste. Genevieve is the No. 2 seed in the upcoming Class 4, District 2 tournament, and will face either North County or De Soto on Monday.
Poplar Bluff 46, Farmington 33
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. – All-state junior junior Kiley Bess notched 10 of her 19 points in the second quarter to help Poplar Bluff dispatch Farmington 46-33.
Katie Patillo and Emma Johnson each had nine points for the Lady Mules (11-13), who sank 10-of-15 free throws while the Knights made 12-of-20 in the physical contest.
McKenna Moore scored 10 points, and fellow senior Virginia Lugo recorded eight exclusively during the second quarter for Farmington (9-15), which drew within six with three minutes to play.
Farmington will battle Potosi in the Class 4, District 2 tournament on Saturday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Valle Catholic 51, Crossroads 17
CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. – Valle Catholic started a blistering 8-of-11 from the field, and eased past Crossroads 51-17 in the first round of the Class 2, District 4 boys tournament.
Consecutive 3-pointers from Chase Dunlap, Carter Hoog and Ryan Grein highlighted a big first quarter, and the second-seeded Warriors (14-12) surged to an eventual 25-3 lead.
Dunlap scored a game-high 11 points, and Hoog finished with eight. Valle Catholic will encounter host Crystal City in the semifinal round on Wednesday.
The Warriors extended the margin to 31-5 at intermission, and received seven points apiece from Drew Kraenzle, Jordan Weiler and Grein. Kyle Gielow made 5-of-6 free throws in the third quarter.
Jordan Bogan had six points and four blocks for Crossroads (1-19).
