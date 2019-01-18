BONNE TERRE – The North County girls basketball team appears to have sorted out its previous offense woes through a basic principle of strength in numbers.
For a second straight outing Thursday night, the Lady Raiders rotated 11 players into their lineup, and earned another victory over conference rival Farmington.
Junior guard Julia Christopher paced a balanced attack with 12 points, and North County knocked down eight 3-pointers overall for a 63-51 home victory.
Stephanie Peterson connected three times from long range in the first half, and highlighted a significant contribution of 27 bench points for the Lady Raiders (10-4, 2-1).
Kayleigh Winch patiently compiled 10 points with nine rebounds, and Ella Gant tallied seven rebounds and five assists while equaling reserve guard Emily Veach with eight points each.
Senior forward McKenna Moore scored a game-high 13 points for Farmington (7-8, 1-1) before fouling out with 4:34 to play, and Baylee Gilliam added 10.
The Farmington defense held Winch without a field goal through the first 13 minutes, but could not click consistently at the offensive goal until the margin had become too large.
Although North County often substituted four or five players at once, head coach Zac McVey gambled by briefly leaving point guard Alyssa Huber on the court with three fouls early in the second quarter.
Within the next 50 seconds, the senior drilled a timely 3-pointer after finding Peterson open for one on the previous possession. Gant added a runner to suddenly establish a 24-12 lead.
Christopher began the third quarter exactly like she opened the game, swishing a corner 3-pointer to increase the 34-18 halftime difference.
The Knights were stagnant during a particular trip while trailing, and a timeout was taken to reset after nearly 30 seconds of possession had yet to produce a touch inside of 15 feet.
They executed a direct inbounds pass to Virginia Lugo for an easy basket, but failed to account for Veach on an ensuing 3-pointer that made it 44-22.
Farmington turned up the defensive pressure early in the fourth, and produced a resulting 10-1 run that included triples from Kaylee Wooldridge and Moore.
Olivia Busse tracked down an outlet pass from Macey Pauls for a layup, but Christopher emerged from traffic to find Winch for a key basket after the North County had deflated to 52-41.
Pauls dished out seven assists and dropped in eight points as the Lady Raiders focused primarily on containing her dangerous perimeter stroke.
Winch answered a Pauls jumper with a putback at 57-44, and Veach drained a shot in the lane after Farmington had momentarily drawn within single digits late.
The outcome carried certain conference and district tournament seeding implications, as North County already owned a 49-34 victory over Farmington in the Fountain City Classic title game.
Ste. Genevieve 68, Central 51
STE. GENEVIEVE – The upper echelon of MAAA girls basketball is becoming more crowded, perhaps much sooner than many expected.
Ste. Genevieve solidified its status as a chief contender in the Large-School division on Thursday night, using a stellar defensive effort to soundly defeat the reigning champs.
The Dragons built a double-digit cushion in the first quarter, and never looked back in a 68-51 triumph over Central for sole possession of first place through two games.
Senior Jennifer Humbolt totaled 19 points with eight rebounds, and finished two transition passes from Maci Reynolds to create a commanding 54-33 lead with 6:29 to play.
Ste. Genevieve (11-3, 2-0) negated the effect of 18 turnovers by solving the Central pressure numerous times for high-percentage shots after sophomore Sydney Bumgardaner set the tone.
Bumgardaner netted 18 points exclusively before halftime, and started 7-of-7 from the field. She nailed four 3-pointers with the first two extending an early 9-8 edge, and also grabbed seven rebounds.
Abby Moore provided 12 points and seven rebounds off the bench. Her fourth-chance putback made it 27-13 in the second quarter, and epitomized how the Dragons remained one step ahead.
Humbolt joined the perimeter success from the wing for a 36-15 separation, and registered multiple field goals in all four quarters.
Central (13-2, 1-1) was paced by 19 points and four assists in a solid effort from junior Avery Norris, who executed two early 3-point plays by attacking through contact.
But Ste. Genevieve frustrated star sophomore Sophia Horton throughout the night, yielding just two field goals to the Lady Rebels’ scoring leader.
Central drew within 46-33 on a driving layup by Callie Thurston and immediate steal and score from freshman Madison Holmes.
Humbolt countered on a third shot at the opposite end, then added the final basket of the third quarter after forcing a turnover to restore a 17-point lead.
Reynolds compiled eight assists, and joined three teammates in double digits after four late free throws gave her 11 points in the contest.
Kaley Kimball totaled 12 points with seven rebounds, and Thurston secured a game-high 10 rebounds plus nine points for the Lady Rebels, who went 13-of-19 from the line.
Ella Reed added eight rebounds for Ste. Genevieve, which faces another conference test next Thursday at Farmington.
Potosi 58, Fredericktown 42
FREDERICKTOWN – Peyton Blair scored 17 points, and Potosi received an offensive boost from its guards while topping Fredericktown 58-42 for its first conference win.
The Lady Trojans surged to a 20-9 lead through one quarter, and extended a 31-23 halftime advantage by limiting Fredericktown to six points in the third.
Cameryn Yount finished with 14 points and Jayleen Like provided 13 more for Potosi (5-10, 1-1) as junior forward Olivia Coleman drew extra attention from opposing defenders.
Marissa Hale paced Fredericktown (3-12, 0-3) with 15 points on five 3-point baskets. Kyndal Dodd added eight points while Mallory Mathes netted seven and Evann Davis tossed in six.
Potosi connected seven times from behind the arc.
Arcadia Valley 62, Valley 32
IRONTON – Sophomore Gracee Smith registered 15 of her 24 points during a highly productive second quarter as Arcadia Valley earned its 32nd straight MAAA Small-School victory.
Katie Whited finished with 18 points, and the Lady Tigers prevailed 62-32 after outscoring Valley 31-9 over the eight-minute stretch heading into halftime.
Smith landed three straight baskets from 3-point range to help the home team establish a 50-21 lead at intermission. Josie Landrum provided eight points for Arcadia Valley (10-5, 2-0).
Becca Williams paced Valley (6-8, 0-1) with seven points.
West County 69, Kingston 26
CADET – Madelyn Whitter sparked West County with 10 points and four first-quarter field goals off the bench in a 69-26 road win at Kingston.
Dori McRaven tossed in nine points, and Claire LaBruyere provided eight as 13 players reached the scoring column for the Lady Bulldogs (14-2, 2-0).
West County converted just 6-of-15 free throws, but coasted to its 11th consecutive win after posting a 42-17 halftime advantage.
Ivy Meinershagen, Allee Drennen and Emma Porterfield added six points each to the triumph.
Gracie Mousette tallied 10 points and Alyece Buss added six for Kingston (7-10, 1-1), which entered the contest with six available players.
WRESTLING
St. Mary’s Triangular
ST. LOUIS – The Farmington wrestling team prepared to host this weekend’s SEMO Conference tournament by sweeping two overmatches foes on Thursday.
Kael Krause, Smokey Branch and Kyle Crawford each posted falls during the first period to power the Knights past Fort Zumwalt East 62-18 in the nightcap.
Other contested bouts included major decisions for varsity newcomer Blake Cook and Drew Felker. Dalton Berg pinned his opponent at the 3:53 mark.
Farmington earlier rolled past tri-match host St. Mary’s 65-6 after receiving forfeits in eight weight classes. Rothman Harris recorded the Knights lone fall at 182 pounds.
Crawford and Felker secured major decisions, and Colby Vinson picked up a 7-3 win.
Farmington 65, St. Mary’s 6
106 – Dayton Boyd (FA) win by forfeit
113 – Austin Wadlow (FA) win by forfeit
120 – Kyle Crawford (FA) maj dec Conner Popham, 11-0
126 – Blake Cook (FA) win by forfeit
132 – Drew Felker (FA) maj dec Allen Ho, 16-5
138 – Robbie Simmons (FA) win by forfeit
145 – Smokey Branch (FA) win by forfeit
152 – Colby Vinson (FA) dec Jaidon Busby, 7-3
160 – Ian Cordell (STM) win by forfeit
170 – Kael Krause (FA) win by forfeit
182 – Rothman Harris (FA) fall Adam Willett, 1:44
195 – Judd Cunningham (FA) win by forfeit
220 – Dalton Berg (FA) win by forfeit
285 – Double Open
Farmington 62, Ft. Zumwalt East 18
106 – Dayton Boyd (FA) win by forfeit
113 – Austin Wadlow (FA) win by forfeit
120 – Kyle Crawford (FA) fall Patrick Ems, 0:24
126 – Blake Cook (FA) maj dec Dylan McCoy, 22-11
132 – Drew Felker (FA) maj dec Aiden Shy, 18-6
138 – Leo Arnold (FZE) fall Robbie Simmons, 0:48
145 – Smokey Branch (FA) fall Austin Dickey, 1:06
152 – Colby Vinson (FA) win by forfeit
160 – Evan Longer (FZE) win by forfeit
170 – Kael Krause (FA) fall Jaxon Scholand, 1:24
182 – Rothman Harris (FA) win by forfeit
195 – Judd Cunningham (FA) win by forfeit
220 – Dalton Berg (FA) fall Dan Hopkins, 3:53
285 – Drew Bruenig (FZE) fall Trayven Kiligian, 2:39
