PARK HILLS – The Central girls basketball team spanned 5 ½ minutes with an opportune 10-0 run, and won a battle of unbeaten teams at home on Monday night.
Sophia Horton scored 11 of her 21 points with a strong start in the first quarter, and notched a double-double with 10 rebounds in a 60-50 triumph over Festus.
Junior Avery Norris broke a 44-44 tie with a transition layup to close the third stanza, and supplied 15 points while Kaley Kimball added nine more for the Lady Rebels (8-0).
Central converted 19-of-25 free throws compared to 4-of-6 by Festus amid a wide foul disparity. Three starters for the Lady Tigers fouled out within the last two minutes.
Kimball sank a key 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter, and Horton emphasized a solid night by her team along the offensive glass with an ensuing putback off a steal from Madison Holmes.
The visitors made their closest approach from there at 54-48 when Abby Rickermann generated a steal and layup with 2:20 to play.
Festus (5-1) negated the positive effect of forcing 20 turnovers by committing 19, and struggled to just 2-of-21 shooting from beyond the arc.
Central netted second-chance field goals from Callie Thurston, Horton and Kimball in the first quarter, and surged ahead 22-12 after Norris registered a 3-point play.
Jenna Oetting shared game-high honors with 21 points, and rallied the Lady Tigers to within 25-24 on a runner of the glass and solid jumper.
Norris highlighted a 9-2 answer with her third mid-range jumper, and the Lady Rebels restored a 36-28 lead at halftime that would ultimately be relinquished.
Oetting tallied 10 points in the third quarter, and baskets by Rickermann and Abby McMillin squared the score before Festus was outscored 16-6 over the final 9:30.
McMillan, a 6-foot-3 junior center, compiled 15 points and 11 rebounds while Rickermann scored 11 in defeat.
Abby Holmes and Thurston had five points each for Central, which travels to 6-0 South Iron for another marquee clash on Thursday.
South Iron 61, Arcadia Valley 59
IRONTON – Michaela Ayers sank two free throws with 1.6 seconds remaining, and scored 31 points to push unbeaten South Iron past Arcadia Valley 61-59 in a thriller on Monday night.
Hailey Pauley added nine points, and Dara Miller tossed in seven for the Lady Panthers (6-0), who will host Central in another intriguing showdown on Thursday.
Arcadia Valley carried a 45-41 lead into the fourth quarter, and was in front for the final time at 48-47 before the visitors countered with an important 6-0 run.
Josie Landrum sank her initial 3-pointer of the game with 4 seconds left to bring the Lady Tigers even at 59-59, but Ayers capped a 15-of-17 effort from the line once fouled on the ensuing inbounds pass.
Ayers netted 13 points in the opening quarter, including three triples, as South Iron jumped ahead 17-15. The game was tied 29-29 at halftime.
Gracee Smith topped her previous career high from last week by scoring 25 points on 5-of-6 shooting from 3-point range to pace Arcadia Valley (5-3).
Katie Whited finished with 17 points while Jaesa Brockes scored eight and Landrum had seven. Smith equaled Brockes and Landrum with eight rebounds each.
West County 65, Valle Catholic 36
STE. GENEVIEVE – Freshman Claire LaBruyere scored a game-high 13 points, and West County pulled away from Valle Catholic for a 65-36 road triumph on Friday night.
Cheyenne Young and Dori McRaven netted 12 points each for the Lady Bulldogs (5-2), who outpaced the host team 17-8 in the second quarter to lead 65-36 at halftime.
Rachel Loida finished with eight points, and post players Lauren Staab and Hannah Fowler chipped in six apiece for the Lady Warriors.
Valle Catholic (1-5) grabbed a 15-12 lead through one quarter, but was limited to single digits during each of the next three.
Potosi 59, Bismarck 6
POTOSI – Junior forward Olivia Coleman scored 17 points, and the Potosi girls defeated Bismarck 59-6 to snap a four-game slide.
Peyton Blair contributed 10 points, and Carley Hampton added nine for the Lady Trojans.
Potosi (2-6) did not surrender a field goal in the first half.
Cape Central 60, St. Paul 24
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Cape Central defeated St. Paul 60-24 on Monday in the consolation bracket of the FSCB Tournament at Show-Me Center.
Paige Ames had 14 points for the Giants (3-6), who moved on to face Meadow Heights in the seventh-place contest.
BOYS BASKETBALL
St. James 76, Potosi 57
POTOSI – Andrew Branson scored 15 of his game-high 28 points during the quarter, and St. James rolled past Potosi 76-57 in a rematch from the opening week of the season.
Tyler Recker and Austin Ridenhour provided 12 points each, and the Tigers connected seven times from long range while holding the Trojans without a 3-point field goal in the game.
St. James carried a 37-33 halftime advantage on the road, then outscored the opposition 24-12 during the third quarter.
Senior guard Noah Jacobsen was a perfect 7-of-7 from the line, and paced Potosi (4-4) with 21 points. Kaleb Coffman added 14 points and Demond Guthrie posted 10 more.
Crystal City 60, Bismarck 43
BISMARCK – Nate Denby recorded 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Griffin Morris made six assists as Crystal City outlasted Bismarck 60-43.
Hunter Bassin contributed 12 points, and Drew Richardson added nine for the Hornets (4-6), who established a 34-24 lead at intermission.
Austin Droege totaled 16 points plus nine rebounds, and Logan Dunn posted eight points with 12 rebounds for Bismarck (3-7).
