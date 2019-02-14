IRONTON – Josie Landrum torched the nets by going 6-of-9 from 3-point range in her final home game, and totaled 24 points with three steals as Arcadia Valley beat Kingston 67-36 on Wednesday.
Gracee Smith finished with 21 points for Arcadia Valley (4-1, 15-9), which surged to a 34-16 halftime advantage in the rescheduled MAAA Small-School conference contest.
Emily Bennett contributed nine points, and fellow senior Jaesa Brockes provided six rebounds with three assists in the victory.
Kingston (2-3, 9-15) was outscored 19-6 over an eight-minute stretch after trailing 15-10 through one quarter.
Potosi 55, St. Pius 42
FESTUS, Mo. – Defense sparked a massive turnaround in the fourth quarter as the Potosi girls cashed a stream of St. Pius turnovers into transition points.
The Lady Trojans surpassed their entire offensive output through three quarters by netting 28 in the fourth, and rallied past the Lancers 55-42.
Olivia Coleman powered Potosi (9-14) with a game-high 28 points. Her squad trailed 20-19 at halftime and 33-27 heading into the final stanza.
Cameryn Yount netted 14 points, and Madeline Bradley contributed seven to the win.
A.J. Agers scored 15 points, and Angeleena Johnson had nine to highlight St. Pius (9-14).
Ste. Genevieve 49, De Soto 40
STE. GENEVIEVE – Maci Reynolds tossed in 14 points, and Ste. Genevieve used a solid fourth quarter to eventually pull away from visiting De Soto 49-40.
Jennifer Humbolt and Marysa Flieg added 10 points each to the win. Ste. Genevieve (19-4) outscored De Soto 16-9 in the final period to increase a narrow 33-31 lead.
Kendall Boyer posted a game-high 17 points, and Kaitlyn McGinnitey added for De Soto (13-10), which carried a 21-19 edge at the break.
Jefferson 73, Valle Catholic 70
STE. GENEVIEVE – Laney Smith scored 25 points, and Jefferson overcame a 13-of-30 showing from the line to secure a 73-70 overtime victory over Valle Catholic.
Heidi Hearst totaled 21 points plus 12 rebounds, and Jenna Courtois compiled 10 points, seven assists and six steals for the Blue Jays (14-9).
Mallory Weiler dropped in 14 points while Hannah Fowler netted 13 and Siebert had 10 for Valle Catholic (12-13).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.