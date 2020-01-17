West County 73, Valley 32
LEADWOOD – West County girls basketball forward Dori McRaven needed 18 points to reach the 1,000 milestone for her varsity career entering Thursday.
The junior checked that goal off her personal achievements before the first quarter had concluded against Valley, and the Lady Bulldogs were already rolling toward their ninth straight win.
McRaven finished with 25 points during a 73-32 result in conference play, and became the third junior from the MAAA to surpass the celebrated mark.
Claire LaBruyere scored 11 points, Makenzie Simily added 10 more, and Madelyn Whitter netted eight for West County (12-2, 1-0), which generated a 48-11 halftime lead.
Elizabeth Morris paced Valley (5-8, 0-2) with 19 points.
Arcadia Valley 63, Valle Catholic 40
IRONTON – Senior forward Kirsten Day made all five of her shots from the field, and tallied 10 points plus seven rebounds to help Arcadia Valley top Valle Catholic 63-40 on Thursday night.
Gracee Smith posted game highs with 23 points and five steals while collecting six rebounds as the Lady Tigers (8-5, 1-0) earned their sixth victory in seven games.
Katie Whited provided 13 points for AV, which extended a 24-13 halftime lead to 45-23 through three quarters on its home court.
Jaidyn Phelps compiled 12 points, four assists and three steals, and Hannah Helvey brought down eight rebounds in the win.
Ste. Genevieve 68, Fredericktown 34
STE. GENEVIEVE – Sydney Bumgardaner flirted with a triple-double before sitting out the late minutes as state-ranked Ste. Genevieve maintained its unbeaten status.
The junior forward unofficially compiled 12 points, 13 rebounds, nine assists and five blocks to help the Dragons dominate Fredericktown 68-34 at home.
You have free articles remaining.
Marysa Flieg banked in a twisting shot near the edge of the lane to cap a 19-3 first quarter, and equaled game-high honors with 17 points for Ste. Genevieve (12-0, 1-0).
Megan Aubuchon pitched in 15 points on the receiving end of several entry passes from Bumgardaner after intermission, while Ella Reed collected eight rebounds.
Abby Moore gave the Dragons nine points plus eight rebounds, including a putback at the halftime buzzer for a 32-12 advantage. Maci Reynolds added eight points.
Mallory Mathes paced Fredericktown (3-11, 0-1) with 17 points, while Kyndal Dodd totaled six points, eight rebounds and three blocks.
The visiting Lady Blackcats were successful in breaking pressure during the first quarter, but misfired on several mid-range jumpers.
Flieg and Mathes each sank a pair of 3-pointers for their respective teams.
Farmington 53, Potosi 43
POTOSI – Skylar Sweeney scored 10 of her 21 points on a combination of two layups and two 3-pointers in the first quarter, and Farmington pulled away late to defeat Potosi 53-43.
Angelia Davis converted a pair of conventional 3-point plays to finish with nine, and broke a 33-33 tie by finishing through contact in a crowd with about seven minutes left.
Emma Gerstner capped an 11-2 spurt from long range to create a 44-35 separation, and Farmington (7-6, 1-0) knocked down 14-of-18 free throws as a team.
Madeline Bradley netted a team-high 13 points, and began the third quarter with her third 3-pointer as Potosi (7-6, 0-1) established its largest cushion at 28-22.
The Knights countered with a 7-0 spurt that Grace Duncan punctuated inside for a go-ahead basket, and Sweeney answered a powerful layup by Olivia Coleman with a perimeter strike to make it 32-30.
Coleman ended with 12 points before fouling out, and Jayleen Like scored 10 for the Lady Trojans in a contest that featured 10 lead changes.
Abby Cassimatis contributed seven points for Farmington, which played without freshman forward Jade Roth due to illness.
