FARMINGTON – Maci Reynolds scorched the nets at Black Knight Fieldhouse, and the Ste. Genevieve girls basketball team moved one crucial step closer to an elusive conference title.
The Dragons received 27 points and five steals from their sophomore point guard, who sank her first seven attempts from 3-point range, and rolled past Farmington 53-29 on Thursday night.
Sydney Bumgardaner provided 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Jennifer Humbolt notched seven steals and eight points as Ste. Genevieve (12-3, 3-0) secured its fifth straight win.
Farmington (7-9, 1-2) jumped in front 5-0 on a 3-pointer by Sophia White and basket from fellow senior McKenna Moore. But the Dragons responded with a 9-0 run to lead the remainder of the game.
Megan Aubuchon chipped in seven points for the Dragons, whose can claim the MAAA Large-School championship with victories over Potosi on Saturday and Fredericktown on Monday.
The Knights were missing senior guard and leading scorer Macey Pauls, and suffered as a result with 26 turnovers. They produced only six points in each of the last two quarters.
Baylee Gilliam paced Farmington with 10 points, and finished a spin move following her offensive rebound to keep the home team within 20-17.
Ste. Genevieve again used a 9-0 spurt to create some distance. Aubuchon netted a basket and free throw off an assist from Bumgardaner, who added a putback moments later.
Reynolds swished a 26-footer just before time expired for a 29-17 advantage, marking her third 3-point make of the second quarter. She would knock down three more before finally missing.
A transition layup by Humbolt off a steal made the margin 44-19.
Moore had six points, and Kaylee Wooldridge ripped down seven rebounds for Farmington.
Central 62, Fredericktown 30
PARK HILLS – Sophia Horton connected twice from the perimeter, and scored 14 of her game-high 16 points for Central during the first quarter on Thursday night.
Fellow sophomore Kaley Kimball poured in 15 points, and the Lady Rebels prevailed 62-30 at home against struggling Fredericktown.
Shalea Fischbeck and Aubree each had seven points, and Central (14-2, 2-1) produced leads of 27-7 through eight minutes and 40-11 at halftime.
Mallory Mathes totaled 10 points and Kyndal Dodd finished with seven for Fredericktown (3-13, 0-4).
Both teams were an identical 6-of-9 from the line.
Valle Catholic 63, Kingston 18
STE. GENEVIEVE – Valle Catholic received points from 10 different players, and routed visiting Kingston 63-18 in MAAA Small-School conference action.
Mallory Weiler highlighted the offensive output with 19 points for the Lady Warriors (7-9, 2-1).
Ashley Johnston scored 11 points for the Lady Cougars (7-12, 1-2).
Valley 58, Bismarck 19
BISMARCK – Liz Morris netted 11 of her 23 points during a dominant second quarter, and Valley downed Bismarck 58-19 for its first conference win.
Becca Williams provided 17 points from another forward spot, and Katie Campbell added six. The Lady Vikings (7-9, 1-1) carried a 34-5 lead into halftime.
Brooklynn Fitzwater scored nine points, and Chloey Hardy tallied six for Bismarck (0-16, 0-3).
Valley will host Valle Catholic in a make-up game on Friday that has conference and district tournament implications.
WRESTLING
Rockwood Summit 39, Farmington 37
FENTON, Mo. – Rockwood Summit notched four falls to prevail 39-37 in a competitive wrestling dual with Farmington as both teams claimed points in seven weight classes.
Blake Cook (126) and Smokey Branch (145) defeated their opponents in the first period, and Smokey Branch (145) gave the Knights a third victory by fall.
Kyle Crawford (120) dominated for a 13-2 major decision, and Austin Wadlow (113) picked up a 9-2 win for Farmington, which closes the regular season next Friday against Ste. Genevieve.
Both teams were open in two lineup spots.
Match Results:
106 – Dayton Boyd (F) win by forfeit
113 – Austin Wadlow (F) dec Dezmond McSellers, 9-2
120 – Kyle Crawford (F) maj dec Camden Pye, 13-2
126 – Blake Cook (F) fall Justin Pursifull, 1:36
132 – Drew Felker (F) fall Hamdu Dahir, 1:22
138 – Liam Hedrick (RS) fall Robbie Simmons, 2:45
145 – Smokey Branch (F) fall Ty Brunk, 3:32
152 – Sam Frankowski (RS) fall Colby Vinson, 1:04
160 – Charles Ploesser (RS) win by forfeit
170 – Kael Krause (F) win by forfeit
182 – Josh Stender (RS) win by forfeit
195 – Karthik Mogallapu (RS) fall Judd Cunningham, 5:43
220 – Evan Brooks (RS) fall Dalton Berg, 4:34
285 – DeSean Preyer (RS) dec Chase Berg, 4-2
MICDS Triangular
LADUE, Mo. – Ste. Genevieve received forfeits in seven weight classes while routing MICDS 72-7, and outlasted St. Charles West 51-29 to sweep a tri-match on Thursday.
Genevieve Nickelson (126), Grant Staffen (145), Andrew Wolk (160), Josh Schmidt (170) and Clayton Vaughn (285) scored falls for the Dragons against MICDS.
Ste. Genevieve closed out eight matches against St. Charles West with pins, including Jacob Dickens (132), Dalton McNeal (120), Christian Hale (220) and Vaughn in the opening period.
Kacha Pholjan (106), Gavin Gross (113), Ty Brown (195) and Staffen each prevailed in second period action, while Noah Ogden (152) collected a 12-6 decision.
Ste. Genevieve 72, MICDS 7
106 – Gavin Gross (SG) win by forfeit
113 – Kacha Pholjan (SG) win by forfeit
120 – Zion Thomas (M) maj dec Dalton McNeal, 8-0
126 – Genevieve Nickelson (SG) fall Jacob Hausler, 0:30
132 – Jacob Dickens (SG) win by forfeit
138 – Kaleb Myracle (SG) win by forfeit
145 – Grant Staffen (SG) fall Morgan Niven, 2:36
152 – Noah Odgen (SG) win by forfeit
160 – Andrew Wolk (SG) fall Kellen Von Hoven, 3:54
170 – Josh Schmidt (SG) fall Jack Morris, 2:31
182 – Dale Propst (SG) win by forfeit
195 – Ty Brown (SG) win by forfeit
220 – William Schaumburg (M) dec Christian Hale, 8-7
285 – Clayton Vaughn (SG) fall Nat Bilderback, 0:53
Ste. Genevieve 51, St. Charles West 29
106 – Kacha Pholjan (SG) fall Morgan Oser, 3:13
113 – Gavin Gross (SG) fall Josh Ferrell, 3:48
120 – Dalton McNeal (SG) fall Evan Parker, 1:40
126 – Cole Gramling (SCW) tech fall Genevieve Nickelson, 15-0
132 – Jacob Dickens (SG) fall Ronald Watson, 1:24
138 – Trent Busby (SCW) fall Kaleb Myracle, 1:07
145 – Grant Staffen (SG) fall James Lovell, 2:51
152 – Noah Ogden (SG) dec Derrick Scruggs, 12-6
160 – Alex Meyer (SCW) fall Andrew Wolk, 1:12
170 – Trevor Hatcher (SCW) fall Josh Schmidt, 2:58
182 – Tristan Hachtel (SCW) fall Dale Propst, 0:17
195 – Ty Brown (SG) fall Adam Dooley, 2:41
220 – Christian Hale (SG) fall Ian Sigg, 0:18
285 – Clayton Vaughn (SG) fall Bea’chon Jackson, 0:29
