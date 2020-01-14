{{featured_button_text}}
Roundup Potosi

Potosi sophomore Madeline Bradley attempts a 3-point shot during a Central Christmas Tournament game against Arcadia Valley on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 in Park Hills.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

HILLSBORO, Mo. – Madeline Bradley netted a season-high 21 points, and the Potosi girls basketball team awakened from an early shooting struggle to defeat Hillsboro 58-38 on Monday night.

Potosi (7-5) posted 19-6 scoring advantage over the last eight minutes to pull away after turning a 23-21 halftime deficit into a 39-32 lead through three quarters.

Olivia Coleman had a game-high 22 points for the Lady Trojans.

Maya LaPlante paced Hillsboro (3-10) with 12 points.

The opening period concluded in a 6-6 tie.

North County 70, De Soto 34

BONNE TERRE – North County displayed solid balance amid a quick tempo during its final test before a looming showdown against conference rival Central.

Emily Veach scored 12 points, Ella Gant pitched in 10 more, and the Lady Raiders eased past De Soto 70-34 after limiting the Dragons to 11 second-half points.

Forwards Kayleigh Winch, Kamryn Winch and Lainey Calkins each contributed nine points. North County (9-1) will meet the Lady Rebels in Park Hills on Thursday.

Julia Christopher had seven points in the victory.

West County 47, Cuba 36

LEADWOOD – Sophomore guard Claire LaBruyere scored 13 points, and the West County girls earned a 47-36 triumph over non-conference foe Cuba at home.

Defense set the tone for the Lady Bulldogs, who built a 13-3 advantage after one quarter and increased it to 25-12 by halftime.

Dori McRaven finished with 10 points for West County (10-2), which faces Jefferson on Wednesday and Valley on Thursday.

Makenzie Simily and Madalyn Herrera had seven points each, and Madelyn Whitter chipped in six as the Lady Bulldogs notched their seventh consecutive win.

The margin stood at 36-23 after each squad accumulated 11 points in the third quarter.

Ste. Genevieve 53, South Iron 39

ANNAPOLIS, Mo. – Maci Reynolds drained three 3-pointers during a pivotal third quarter, and Ste. Genevieve pulled away from South Iron 53-39.

The Dragons (11-0) trailed 23-20 at halftime, but outscored South Iron 20-9 over the following eight minutes to repeat their head-to-head triumph at the Central Christmas Tournament.

Reynolds netted 18 of her 20 points in the second half, and made 9-of-12 free throws. Marysa Flieg added 12 points while Sydney Bumgardaner scored 10 and Megan Aubuchon chipped in seven.

Ste. Genevieve went 13-of-21 from the line as a team compared to 2-of-6 by South Iron.

Michaela Ayers paced the Lady Panthers (9-3) with 20 points, and Hailey Pauley tallied seven.

Jefferson 54, Fredericktown 50

FESTUS, Mo. – Jefferson outscored Fredericktown 16-12 in the fourth quarter after the game was tied, and emerged with a 54-50 home win.

Abi Chipps notched game-high honors with 20 points while Laney Smith added 19 more for the Blue Jays (7-7), who trailed 27-22 at halftime.

Junior forward Kyndal Dodd powered the Lady Blackcats (3-9) with another double-double, totaling 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Mallory Mathes dropped in 14 points, while Linley Rehkop and Kayleigh Slinkard had seven each for Fredericktown.  Senior Evann Davis returned after missing several games with a knee injury.

Valle Catholic 47, St. Vincent 40

STE. GENEVIEVE – Valle Catholic avenged a one-point home loss from early December by defeating St. Vincent 47-40 in the rematch.

Riley Siebert paced the Lady Warriors (6-7) with 12 points along with seven rebounds. Hannah Fowler grabbed 10 rebounds and chipped in eight points.

Mary Schwartz scored a game-high 16 points, and Genevieve Lipe added 12 for the Indians (5-7).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Arcadia Valley 72, Bismarck 30

IRONTON – Arcadia Valley rolled past visiting Bismarck 72-30 for its second triumph in the MAAA boys Small-School schedule on Monday night.

Carter Brogan totaled 16 points and 12 rebounds to pace Arcadia Valley (5-6, 2-0). Daniel Horn had 10 points plus 13 rebounds in the victory.

Bismarck (1-10, 0-1) suffered its seventh straight defeat.

WRESTLING

Valle Catholic 24, Borgia 21

WASHINGTON, Mo. – Trey Huck scored a first-period fall just past the midway mark of the first period, and Valle Catholic edged St. Francis Borgia 24-21 in a wrestling dual on Monday night.

Kayden Gegg, Joseph Flieg, and Jacob Calbreath of the Warriors received forfeits for 18 key points. Six weight classes were open on both sides.

Thaddeus Isgrigg and Brynner Frankenberg recorded pins for Borgia. Oliver Mace edged Josh Bieser by 9-8 decision at 152 pounds.

Match Results:

106 – Kayden Gegg (VC) win by forfeit

120 – Joseph Lause (B) win by forfeit

126 – Joseph Flieg (VC) win by forfeit

152 – Oliver Mace (B) dec Josh Bieser, 9-8

160 – Trey Huck (VC) fall Nathan Boone, 1:06

170 – Brynner Frankenberg (B) fall Timothy Okenfuss, 1:22

195 – Thaddeus Isgrigg (B) fall Adrian Lipp, 1:38

220 – Jacob Calbreath (VC) win by forfeit

