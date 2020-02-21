Roundup: Potosi tops AV on third attempt
Thursday Hoops

Potosi senior Olivia Coleman dribbles in transition during an MAAA Tournament girls quarterfinal game against Central on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Park Hills.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

POTOSI – Olivia Coleman scored 18 points in her home finale, and the Potosi girls basketball team used a huge defensive effort to defeat Arcadia Valley 41-31 on Thursday.

The Lady Trojans (12-12) avenged losses from the Central Christmas and MAAA tournaments through a focus on containing the two top opposing weapons.

Gracee Smith was 6-of-6 from the line, and totaled 12 points plus seven rebounds for the Lady Tigers (15-11), who received 11 points from senior guard Katie Whited.

Potosi built a 20-13 halftime lead, and slowed AV to 29 percent shooting while forcing 20 turnovers just one night after knocking off a 20-win St. Pius squad in overtime.

Freshman Kya Gibson added 12 points to the victory, and Madeline Bradley chipped in five more.

South Iron 52, Farmington 25

FARMINGTON – Freshman guard Madison Ayers scored 20 points and claimed several steals as third-ranked Class 1 program South Iron dismantled Farmington in the second half.

Michaela Ayers contributed 12 points and Hailey Pauley notched eight and the Lady Panthers prevailed 52-25 after trailing early in the third quarter on Thursday night.

The Knights jumped in front 17-16 on a 3-pointer by Skylar Sweeney out of intermission, but Michaela Ayers promptly answered to spark a 13-0 run that spanned the next six minutes.

Madison Ayers connected from long range, and made a driving layup following a Farmington turnover. Pauley knocked down a jumper to make it 29-17.

South Iron (21-4) looked inside to Megan Lashley and Callie Miller early in the fourth, and continued to stifle a struggling Farmington offense while surging ahead 40-19.

Grace Duncan had six points and Angelia Davis netted five as Farmington (10-12) was collectively held to 35 or less in a fourth straight defeat.

The first quarter concluded in an 8-8 tie, and Farmington led a majority of the ragged second stanza.

South Iron will carry a nine-game win streak into the postseason.

Ste. Genevieve 75, Festus 43

STE. GENEVIEVE – Marysa Flieg tallied 10 of her 21 points during the second quarter, and continued her late-season incline as a key scorer for Ste. Genevieve.

The state-ranked Dragons surrendered only 10 second-half points following a high-powered start, and downed visiting Festus 75-43 on Thursday night.

Maci Reynolds connected on five 3-pointers while scoring 19, and lone senior Ella Reed dropped in 12 more for the Dragons (22-1), who made 9-of-10 free throws.

Ste. Genevieve got seven points each from Megan Aubuchon and Sydney Bumgardaner, and surged into halftime leading 47-33.

Abby Rickermann compiled 16 points, and Kinsey Benack supplied 11 for Festus (7-11).

St. Paul 79, Bismarck 32

BISMARCK – The St. Paul Lutheran girls added another victory to their program record for a single season on Thursday night.

Riley Petty dominated inside for 27 points as the visiting Giants routed winless Bismarck 79-31.

Izzie Carroll added 12 points, and Brylee Durbin pitched in 10 for St. Paul (15-10), which opens Class 1, District 3 action at South Iron against Summersville on Saturday.

Bismarck (0-24) will face Transportation & Law in Class 2, District 4 at Crystal City.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Arcadia Valley 67, Potosi 57

IRONTON – Daniel Horn notched a double-double in his final home game as Arcadia Valley celebrated Senior Night with a 67-57 triumph over Potosi.

The Tigers committed just 10 turnovers and clinched a winning season ahead of their fourth matchup this season with Fredericktown in the Class 3, District 2 first round on Saturday.

Horn grabbed 13 rebounds, and matched junior Carter Brogan with 22 points each. Senior Caleb Crowell scoring eight for Arcadia Valley (13-11).

The home team surged ahead 18-10 after one quarter, and maintained a 31-20 halftime lead.

Kaleb Coffman threw down a dunk in the third quarter, and notched a game-high 25 points for Potosi (4-18), which only trailed by seven with less than two minutes left.

Ryker Walton added 12 points, and Malachi Peppers had eight in defeat. The Trojans will make up a conference game with Farmington on Saturday.

