Roundup: Potosi tops AV on third attempt

The Knights jumped in front 17-16 on a 3-pointer by Skylar Sweeney out of intermission, but Michaela Ayers promptly answered to spark a 13-0 run that spanned the next six minutes.

Madison Ayers connected from long range, and made a driving layup following a Farmington turnover. Pauley knocked down a jumper to make it 29-17.

South Iron (21-4) looked inside to Megan Lashley and Callie Miller early in the fourth, and continued to stifle a struggling Farmington offense while surging ahead 40-19.

Grace Duncan had six points and Angelia Davis netted five as Farmington (10-12) was collectively held to 35 or less in a fourth straight defeat.

The first quarter concluded in an 8-8 tie, and Farmington led a majority of the ragged second stanza.

South Iron will carry a nine-game win streak into the postseason.

Ste. Genevieve 75, Festus 43

STE. GENEVIEVE – Marysa Flieg tallied 10 of her 21 points during the second quarter, and continued her late-season incline as a key scorer for Ste. Genevieve.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}