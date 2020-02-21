Roundup: Potosi tops AV on third attempt

POTOSI – Olivia Coleman scored 18 points in her home finale, and the Potosi girls basketball team used a huge defensive effort to defeat Arcadia Valley 41-31 on Thursday.
The Lady Trojans (12-12) avenged losses from the Central Christmas and MAAA tournaments through a focus on containing the two top opposing weapons.
Gracee Smith was 6-of-6 from the line, and totaled 12 points plus seven rebounds for the Lady Tigers (15-11), who received 11 points from senior guard Katie Whited.
Potosi built a 20-13 halftime lead, and slowed AV to 29 percent shooting while forcing 20 turnovers just one night after knocking off a 20-win St. Pius squad in overtime.
Freshman Kya Gibson added 12 points to the victory, and Madeline Bradley chipped in five more.
South Iron 52, Farmington 25
FARMINGTON – Freshman guard Madison Ayers scored 20 points and claimed several steals as third-ranked Class 1 program South Iron dismantled Farmington in the second half.
Michaela Ayers contributed 12 points and Hailey Pauley notched eight and the Lady Panthers prevailed 52-25 after trailing early in the third quarter on Thursday night.
The Knights jumped in front 17-16 on a 3-pointer by Skylar Sweeney out of intermission, but Michaela Ayers promptly answered to spark a 13-0 run that spanned the next six minutes.
Madison Ayers connected from long range, and made a driving layup following a Farmington turnover. Pauley knocked down a jumper to make it 29-17.
South Iron (21-4) looked inside to Megan Lashley and Callie Miller early in the fourth, and continued to stifle a struggling Farmington offense while surging ahead 40-19.
Grace Duncan had six points and Angelia Davis netted five as Farmington (10-12) was collectively held to 35 or less in a fourth straight defeat.
The first quarter concluded in an 8-8 tie, and Farmington led a majority of the ragged second stanza.
South Iron will carry a nine-game win streak into the postseason.
Ste. Genevieve 75, Festus 43
STE. GENEVIEVE – Marysa Flieg tallied 10 of her 21 points during the second quarter, and continued her late-season incline as a key scorer for Ste. Genevieve.
The state-ranked Dragons surrendered only 10 second-half points following a high-powered start, and downed visiting Festus 75-43 on Thursday night.
Maci Reynolds connected on five 3-pointers while scoring 19, and lone senior Ella Reed dropped in 12 more for the Dragons (22-1), who made 9-of-10 free throws.
Ste. Genevieve got seven points each from Megan Aubuchon and Sydney Bumgardaner, and surged into halftime leading 47-33.
Abby Rickermann compiled 16 points, and Kinsey Benack supplied 11 for Festus (7-11).
St. Paul 79, Bismarck 32
BISMARCK – The St. Paul Lutheran girls added another victory to their program record for a single season on Thursday night.
Riley Petty dominated inside for 27 points as the visiting Giants routed winless Bismarck 79-31.
Izzie Carroll added 12 points, and Brylee Durbin pitched in 10 for St. Paul (15-10), which opens Class 1, District 3 action at South Iron against Summersville on Saturday.
Bismarck (0-24) will face Transportation & Law in Class 2, District 4 at Crystal City.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Arcadia Valley 67, Potosi 57
IRONTON – Daniel Horn notched a double-double in his final home game as Arcadia Valley celebrated Senior Night with a 67-57 triumph over Potosi.
The Tigers committed just 10 turnovers and clinched a winning season ahead of their fourth matchup this season with Fredericktown in the Class 3, District 2 first round on Saturday.
Horn grabbed 13 rebounds, and matched junior Carter Brogan with 22 points each. Senior Caleb Crowell scoring eight for Arcadia Valley (13-11).
The home team surged ahead 18-10 after one quarter, and maintained a 31-20 halftime lead.
Kaleb Coffman threw down a dunk in the third quarter, and notched a game-high 25 points for Potosi (4-18), which only trailed by seven with less than two minutes left.
Ryker Walton added 12 points, and Malachi Peppers had eight in defeat. The Trojans will make up a conference game with Farmington on Saturday.