BONNE TERRE – An already formidable post presence for the North County girls basketball team now has another dangerous weapon standing 6 feet or taller.
Freshman Lainey Calkins posted a healthy double-double in her varsity debut on Tuesday night, and the Lady Raiders coasted past Class 5 program Fox 72-39 at home.
North County (1-0) controlled the glass by a substantial margin, and maximized that collective effort to generate third or even fourth chances to shoot during several possessions.
Calkins produced game highs with 18 points and 13 rebounds, and knocked down 8-of-9 free throws while the Lady Raiders committed a manageable 10 turnovers.
The perimeter balance was supplied by senior guard Julia Christopher, who drained four 3-pointers while distributing seven first-half assists.
Sophomore Kamryn Winch equaled Christopher with 14 points each, and Kayleigh Winch began her senior campaign with nine points and eight rebounds.
Fox (0-1) was outscored 32-14 after halftime, and suffered a key setback when leading scorer Minea Dervisevic fouled out with 16 points midway through the third quarter.
Calkins converted from the line following a pair of offensive rebounds, and added a putback before Ashley Thomas sank a runner off a Christopher pass to create some early separation.
Christopher burned the Warriors for sagging defensively with an open 3-pointer, then lobbed an entry pass to Kamryn Winch for a 29-14 lead during an 8-0 run.
Dervisevic finished an excellent give-and-go in the first quarter, but Kayleigh Winch dropped in a left-handed follow over two defenders moments later.
Although North County made just 15-of-28 free throws as a team, its 40-25 halftime margin was never in jeopardy after opening the third quarter on yet another 8-0 spurt.
Christopher sparked it with another triple, and Calkins added a 3-point play off a rebound. Emily Veach made one of her four steals, and dished to Calkins for another high-percentage basket.
Dervisevic splashed her fourth 3-pointer before departing, and Veronica Reisner netted 10 points plus three steals for Fox.
Lauren Forrester added basketball as a third sport for North County, and had three assists while Ella Gant matched Thomas with six points each.
Fredericktown 57, East Carter 26
ELLSINORE, Mo. – Freshman Linley Rehkop scored 16 points in her varsity debut, and the Fredericktown girls dominated East Carter County 57-26 on Tuesday night.
Sophomore Kyndal Dodd added 15 points for the Lady Blackcats (1-0), who surged ahead 23-4 in the first quarter and carried a 36-7 advantage into halftime.
Mallory Mathes pitched in nine points and Evann Davis finished with eight in the victory.
The Fredericktown Tournament begins next week, and the Lady Blackcats will face MAAA rival Potosi in the first round of pool play.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Fredericktown 52, West County 32
IRONTON – Freshman Andrew Starkey scored 11 points, and Fredericktown reached the consolation final of the Arcadia Valley Thanksgiving Tournament by defeating West County 52-32.
Grant Shankle and Nate Miller added 10 points each for Fredericktown (1-1), which will face either Ellington or Bismarck on Thursday.
Seth Laut and Malachi Kyle scored consecutive baskets through contact to establish a 12-5 lead, and the Blackcats eventually made it 30-16 before halftime.
Starkey capped the third quarter with his third 3-pointer of the game for a 46-28 spread after Miller and Alex Sikes finished driving layups.
Luke Gaia had a team-high six points for West County (0-2), which endured a rare early dismissal from the event after two games.
The Bulldogs made just 6-of-20 free throws in the first half after going 5-of-19 in the first-round loss to Lesterville, and hit nothing from 3-point range.
Chris Porterfield and Matthew Menzel had the only two field goals for either team in the fourth quarter, but West County was outscored 6-4 on six Fredericktown free throws.
Kingston 69, Viburnum 39
VIBURNUM, Mo. – Kingston shook off early first-game jitters and produced an productive third quarter on Tuesday night in a 69-39 road victory at Viburnum.
Troy Gildehaus and Matt Nelson recorded 14 points each, and the Cougars (1-0) extended a 29-15 lead at halftime to 61-33 by outscoring the Blue Jays 32-18 over the next eight minutes.
Kyle Vandergriff and Dylan Morrison each scored eight points for Kingston.
