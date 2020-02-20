Roundup: Smith, Nelson achieve special scoring marks

Arcadia Valley 81, Clearwater 41
IRONTON – Arcadia Valley guard Gracee Smith added another highlight to her stellar junior season on Wednesday night by eclipsing 1,500 career points.
The Lady Tigers placed four players in double figures, and defeated Clearwater 81-41 while honoring seniors Katie Whited, Kirsten Day and Sam Racer.
Smith finished the contest with 27 points on 9-of-13 shooting plus four steals, and reached the latest milestone just 20 games after surging past the 1,000-point mark at Ste. Genevieve in December.
Whited had 18 points with five assists while Day totaled 15 points and eight rebounds. Jaidyn Phelps made three of her four shots and added 10 points.
Arcadia Valley (15-10) connected on 18-of-24 free throws, and established a 46-20 halftime lead after opening the contest on a 13-2 run.
Kingston 62, Bunker 31
CADET – Madison Nelson has already accumulated more points than any girls basketball player from Kingston, and her sophomore season is still ongoing.
The star forward moved past 1,000 varsity points on Wednesday night, and the Lady Cougars secured a decisive 62-31 victory over visiting Bunker.
Nelson scored 32 for the game, and achieved her benchmark on a 3-pointer with less than a minute to play in the third quarter.
Tania Jenkins added 12 points, and Ashley Johnston chipped in nine more for Kingston (10-14), which faces Class 3, District 3 tourney host Herculaneum on Saturday.
Ste. Genevieve 68, De Soto 22
DE SOTO, Mo. – Junior forward Marysa Flieg scored 11 of her game-high 24 points in the first quarter, and Ste. Genevieve drained 10 3-pointers to crush De Soto 68-22 on Wednesday night.
Maci Reynolds connected five times from long range while totaling 17 points, and Ste. Genevieve (21-1) posted leads of 24-4 through eight minutes and 39-10 at halftime.
Sydney Bumgardaner added 13 points, and Megan Aubuchon finished with 11 as four starters reached double digits.
Krystin Keath scored eight points for De Soto (7-17).
St. James 50, West County 46
LEADWOOD – West County rallied to force overtime despite remaining without two key players, but St. James scored the only four points from there to prevail 50-46 on Wednesday night.
Dori McRaven powered in 25 points for the Lady Bulldogs (18-6), who trailed 15-7 through one quarter and 28-21 at intermission before outscoring St. James 12-6 in the third.
Madelyn Whitter and Makenzie Simily each added six points, and were honored as seniors ahead of their final home game.
West County will face Scott City in the first round of the Class 3, District 2 tournament on Saturday afternoon in Fredericktown.
Potosi 46, St. Pius 44
POTOSI – Olivia Coleman scored 18 points, and the Potosi girls celebrated a hard-fought 46-44 triumph in overtime against a 20-win St. Pius squad on Wednesday night.
Freshman twins Kaydence Gibson and Kya Gibson each added nine points for the Lady Trojans (11-12), who grabbed a 19-16 halftime lead after trailing early in the second quarter.
The score was even 40-40 at the conclusion of regulation.
Three players carried the scoring bulk for St. Pius (20-4). Angeleena Johnson finished with 17, A.J. Agers netted 13 and Payton Baker tallied 12.