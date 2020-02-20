Roundup: Smith, Nelson achieve special scoring marks

Arcadia Valley 81, Clearwater 41

IRONTON – Arcadia Valley guard Gracee Smith added another highlight to her stellar junior season on Wednesday night by eclipsing 1,500 career points.

The Lady Tigers placed four players in double figures, and defeated Clearwater 81-41 while honoring seniors Katie Whited, Kirsten Day and Sam Racer.

Smith finished the contest with 27 points on 9-of-13 shooting plus four steals, and reached the latest milestone just 20 games after surging past the 1,000-point mark at Ste. Genevieve in December.

Whited had 18 points with five assists while Day totaled 15 points and eight rebounds. Jaidyn Phelps made three of her four shots and added 10 points.

Arcadia Valley (15-10) connected on 18-of-24 free throws, and established a 46-20 halftime lead after opening the contest on a 13-2 run.

Kingston 62, Bunker 31

CADET – Madison Nelson has already accumulated more points than any girls basketball player from Kingston, and her sophomore season is still ongoing.