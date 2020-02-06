STE. GENEVIEVE – Hannah Fowler scored 15 points to highlight a balanced attack as the Valle Catholic girls basketball edged Fredericktown 63-60 on Thursday night.
Lauren Staab added 12 points, and Reann Nickelson poured in 10 as the Lady Warriors (9-10) honored five seniors before their final home contest.
Fredericktown went 15-of-23 from the line and rallied from a 47-37 deficit as the fourth quarter began to briefly take the lead, but soon suffered its 12th straight defeat.
Mallory Mathes compiled a game-high 23 points, and Kyndal Dodd scored 22 to bolster the Lady Blackcats (3-16). Kayleigh Slinkard chipped in eight points.
Rachel Loida and Mallory Weiler chipped in eight points each for Valle Catholic, which converted an excellent 13-of-14 on free throws and built a 31-23 halftime edge.
The teams will meet again Saturday at North County High School in the first round of the MAAA conference tournament.
Ste. Genevieve 51, St. Vincent 15
STE. GENEVIEVE – Megan Aubuchon notched 11 of her 13 points before intermission, and unbeaten Ste. Genevieve placed nine players in the second column on Thursday night.
The Dragons outscored visiting St. Vincent 34-0 over the second and third quarters combined, and eased through a 51-15 victory.
Marysa Flieg added 10 points while Alison Braun netted eight and Maci Reynolds chipped in seven for Ste. Genevieve (18-0), which led 35-9 at halftime.
Each team attempted just two free throws in the game.
The Dragons hold the top seed for the MAAA Tournament, and will face either Fredericktown or Valle Catholic in the quarterfinal round on Monday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
North County 47, Saxony Lutheran 41
BONNE TERRE – The North County boys basketball team will carry a nine-game win streak into a first-place conference showdown with Central on Saturday.
Freshman Jobe Smith scored 16 points, and the Raiders withstood a challenge from visiting Saxony Lutheran to prevail 47-41 on Thursday night.
Karter Kekec added 12 points, and Clayton Crow pitched in 10 for North County (14-5).
WRESTLING
Herculaneum Quad
HERCULANEUM, Mo. – Valle Catholic triumphed in duals against Herculaneum 42-18 and Maplewood 36-18, and dropped a 48-21 outcome to New Madrid during a Thursday night quad meet.
Joshua Bieser highlighted the Warriors by going 3-0 overall, earning each of his individual victories by second-period fall.
Joseph Flieg (126) pinned two opponents in three bouts, and Peyton Tucker (145) won his only contested match by fall for Valle.
Kayden Gegg (106) and Trey Huck (160) were each awarded three forfeits.
Valle Catholic 42, Herculaneum 18
106 – Kayden Gegg (VC) win by forfeit
120 – Josh Hurt (H) win by forfeit
126 – Joseph Flieg (VC) fall Dalton Castens, 5:30
138 – Logan Petri (H) win by forfeit
145 – Peyton Tucker (VC) win by forfeit
152 – Joshua Bieser (VC) fall James Dixon, 3:00
160 – Trey Huck (VC) win by forfeit
170 – Timothy Okenfuss (VC) fall Joey Burns, 0:47
182 – Nick Horner (H) fall Adrian Lipp, 0:55
220 – Jacob Calbreath (VC) win by forfeit
Valle Catholic 36, Maplewood 18
106 – Kayden Gegg (VC) win by forfeit
126 – Joseph Flieg (VC) fall Maddox Keeter, 0:30
132 – Lucas Arias (M) win by forfeit
145 – Peyton Tucker (VC) win by forfeit
152 – Joshua Bieser (VC) fall Gabriel Anderson, 2:19
160 – Trey Huck (VC) win by forfeit
182 – Colin Skaggs (M) fall Timothy Okenfuss, 1:12
195 – Nathan Springer (M) fall Adrian Lipp, 5:06
220 – Jacob Calbreath (VC) win by forfeit
New Madrid 48, Valle Catholic 21
106 – Kayden Gegg (VC) win by forfeit
120 – Nate Lawrence (NM) win by forfeit
126 – Austin Perry (NM) fall Joseph Flieg, 4:24
132 – Kannon Nowell (NM) win by forfeit
138 – Troquan Mays (NM) win by forfeit
145 – Peyton Tucker (VC) dec Jacob Wilcox, 11-4
152 – Joshua Bieser (VC) fall Ty Blakey, 3:47
160 – Trey Huck (VC) win by forfeit
170 – Jacob Wicker (NM) fall Timothy Okenfuss, 0:15
182 – Glenn Helmes (NM) fall Adrian Lipp, 2:23
220 – Quazavion Jackson (NM) fall Jacob Calbreath, 1:26
285 – Herman Jackson (NM) win by forfeit
