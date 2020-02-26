Roundup: West County girls march on; Lady Cats eliminated

West County 59, Woodland 43
FREDERICKTOWN – Dori McRaven was once again a dazzling offensive weapon for the West County girls basketball team during a frenetic first quarter on Tuesday night.
Once the tempo began to settle, the Lady Bulldogs delivered a feisty defensive effort that ensured their first district final appearance since capturing a 2012 title.
Second-seeded West County limited Woodland to 14 points and four field goals after halftime, and pulled away for a 59-43 victory in the Class 3, District 2 semifinal round.
McRaven netted 16 of her 28 points over the first 6 ½ minutes, and pulled down 14 points for the Lady Bulldogs (20-6), who will face Saxony Lutheran on Friday night.
Madalyn Herrera played a key role in slowing the opposing guards, and compiled 10 points, five steals and five assists as West County utilized frequent substitutions.
Claire LaBruyere added 11 points while battling foul trouble, and sank two corner 3-pointers during an 11-2 run that established a 47-33 lead late in the third quarter.
Addie Johnson and Destinee Cowell each had 11 points and seven rebounds to pace the sixth-seeded Cardinals (12-15), who upset Arcadia Valley in the opening round on Saturday.
Woodland grabbed a 6-2 lead when Johnson drove the length of the court for a layup, but its attempts to rattle West County with early full-court pressure mostly backfired.
McRaven began her strong performance by sinking a couple of baseline jumpers, and was a recipient of several effective outlet passes while beating the Lady Cardinals to the rim.
The Lady Bulldogs surged ahead 23-15 with the contribution of three assists from freshman Alivia Simily, including two that set up 3-pointers by senior Makenzie Simily in the left corner.
McRaven netted a putback through contact for a 3-point play, then found LaBruyere ahead of the pack for a layup and 33-19 separation.
The scoring proficiency subsided, however, when both LaBruyere and fellow starter Madelyn Whitter picked up their third personal fouls.
Woodland punctuated the half with a 10-0 spurt. Emma Brown muscled in a second-chance shot, and Maddi Altenthal raced ahead with a long rebound for another uncontested basket.
Brown chipped in nine points for the Lady Cardinals, who were hindered by nine second-half turnovers.
Freshman forward Morgan Simily drew a charging foul against Cowell, and followed a miss on the next offensive possession to provide the only West County bench points at 51-37.
Saxony Lutheran 66, Fredericktown 35
FREDERICKTOWN – An excellent start gave way to the disruption of 23 turnovers as the Fredericktown girls basketball team watched its upset hopes fizzle on Tuesday night.
Saxony Lutheran shifted momentum by allowing just one field goal in the second quarter, and continued the pursuit of its eighth consecutive district championship.
Junior guard Maddox Murphy provided 18 points off the bench, and top-seeded Crusaders prevailed 66-35 in a Class 3, District 2 semifinal game.
Olivia Spanley compiled 13 points and 12 rebounds, while Emma Brune and Alice Hogendobler scored 10 points each as Saxony Lutheran (16-11) advanced to face West County on Friday night.
Fredericktown (7-19) peaked over the final two weeks of the season, and entered the contest riding its longest win streak of three games.
Freshman guard Linley Rehkop provided an early spark with a third-chance putback, and finished a 2-of-1 fast break after making a subsequent steal.
Her fourth field goal came on a layup when senior Mallory Mathes saved a loose ball near the sideline and fired a bounce pass toward the offensive goal for a 13-7 lead.
But the Lady Blackcats managed only an isolated 3-pointer over the next 11 minutes. Saxony capped the opening quarter with putback from Spanley and Murphy to trigger an 11-0 run.
Makayla Mueller drained a triple and Brune converted two perimeter steals into transition baskets prior to halftime for a 25-16 separation.
Seniors Kayleigh Slinkard and Evann Davis scored on offensive rebounds for Fredericktown in the third quarter, but the tournament host squad struggled to defend the Crusaders’ versatile attack.
Sydney Turner made it 31-20 with a conventional 3-point play inside, and Murphy knocked down her third and fourth 3-pointers of the game while wide open.
Saxony carried a 45-27 lead into the fourth quarter, and eventually achieved a running clock. Emotions poured from several Lady Blackcats as starters were pulled with less than two minutes to play.
Rehkop totaled 15 points, seven rebounds and three steals, and sophomore Kyndal Dodd grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds while chipping five points for Fredericktown.
St. Clair 69, Central 64
PARK HILLS – Alohilani Bursey tallied 22 points, and visiting St. Clair rallied during the fourth quarter to overtake Central 69-64 on Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs converted 10-of-12 free throws, and outscored the Lady Rebels 21-14 over the final eight minutes after trailing 50-48.
Alana Hinson knocked down three 3-pointers in the third quarter to finish with 17, and Ally Newton added 10 points for St. Clair (16-7).
Sophia Horton netted 11 of her game-high 24 points in the third period for Central (20-5), which built a 33-28 advantage through intermission.
Kaley Kimball had a fast offensive start to contribute 22 points, and Avery Norris chipped in eight on Senior Night.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Farmington 69, Hillsboro 66
FARMINGTON – Hillsboro made 8-of-10 attempts from 3-point range in the first quarter, and threatened to run Farmington out of its home venue.
But the Knights improved their perimeter defense, and stormed back from 17 points down on Tuesday night to earn a thrilling 69-66 home victory.
Brant Gray paced four players in double figures with 19 points, and drilled three triples during the third period before another handed Farmington (16-10 its initial lead at 56-54 with 7:01 remaining.
Bracey Blanton attacked the basket for 17 points, and helped the Knights trim a 30-13 deficit to 39-31 by halftime. They committed just five turnovers, including one in the second half.
Isaiah Robinson snapped a 58-58 tie with a driving layup, and made it 64-59 with two free throws. Ethan Worley answered with a 3-pointer for the Hawks, setting the stage for a dramatic finish.
Hillsboro (21-5) had two chances for a tying triple in the final 7 seconds with an offensive rebound in between, but missed from each corner as the Knights prevailed.
Robinson tallied 14 points, and Jonah Burgess provided 10 points with 10 rebounds. Farmington capped the third quarter on an 18-6 run, and drew within 54-53 as Owen Tripp beat the buzzer for three.
Mark Moore equaled game-high honors with 19 points on 9-of-15 from the field. Evan Worley had 17 for the Hawks, who simply could not miss early on.
Six players buried at least one 3-pointer within the first seven minutes, and Hillsboro bolted to a 28-11 advantage before cooling off.
Ethan Worley and Garrett Pinkley posted 11 points each in defeat.
Cape Central 56, Central 44
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Tyrus Reddin produced 19 points and Doreante’ Tucker added 14 to guide Cape Central past visiting Central (Park Hills) 56-44 on Tuesday night.
Cape Central (20-5) finished the game 12-of-20 from the line, and outscored the visitors 19-9 during the fourth quarter after holding a narrow 37-35 advantage.
Central (19-6) compiled 10 3-point field goals with four starters connecting multiple times, but lacked offensive balance inside the arc and shot no free throws.
Cade Scherffius paced the Rebels with 13 points, and Breven McMullen ended with 12. Brent Wagner added nine points on three triples, and Mason Williams scored eight in his return from injury.
Central will again seek its 20th victory on Thursday at Poplar Bluff before hosting the Class 4, District 2 tournament next week as the top seed.
North County 65, Seckman 60
BONNE TERRE – Junior guard Karter Kekec moved past 1,000 career points, and the North County boys basketball team outlasted Seckman 65-60 in its home finale on Tuesday night.
Clayton Crow matched Kekec with 22 points apiece in the contest for the Raiders (18-7).
Wil Claywell gave North County a third player in double digits with 12.
Oran 67, Valle Catholic 43
BLOOMFIELD, Mo. – A strong late-season push by Valle Catholic reached its fate on Tuesday night as top-seeded Oran prevailed 67-43 in a Class 2, District 3 semifinal clash.
Tyson Goodale powered in 24 points for the Eagles, who jumped ahead 36-19 at intermission, and advanced to face St. Vincent in the title game on Thursday.
Ty Johnson added 19 points, and Cooper Priggel notched 16 more for Oran (23-5).
Carter Hoog dropped in 16 points to pace Valle Catholic (18-10), which had won 10 of its last 12 games.
The Warriors made 7-of-11 free throws, and received eight points from freshman Chase Fallert.