Roundup: West County girls march on; Lady Cats eliminated

Bracey Blanton attacked the basket for 17 points, and helped the Knights trim a 30-13 deficit to 39-31 by halftime. They committed just five turnovers, including one in the second half.

Isaiah Robinson snapped a 58-58 tie with a driving layup, and made it 64-59 with two free throws. Ethan Worley answered with a 3-pointer for the Hawks, setting the stage for a dramatic finish.

Hillsboro (21-5) had two chances for a tying triple in the final 7 seconds with an offensive rebound in between, but missed from each corner as the Knights prevailed.

Robinson tallied 14 points, and Jonah Burgess provided 10 points with 10 rebounds. Farmington capped the third quarter on an 18-6 run, and drew within 54-53 as Owen Tripp beat the buzzer for three.

Mark Moore equaled game-high honors with 19 points on 9-of-15 from the field. Evan Worley had 17 for the Hawks, who simply could not miss early on.

Six players buried at least one 3-pointer within the first seven minutes, and Hillsboro bolted to a 28-11 advantage before cooling off.

Ethan Worley and Garrett Pinkley posted 11 points each in defeat.