LEADWOOD – Effective side-to-side movement of the basketball on Thursday night created a series of high-percentage looks for senior Cheyenne Young in the low post.
The West County forward compiled 20 points and eight rebounds, and her team soared to an eventual 20-point advantage as Fredericktown struggled mightily in the first 10 minutes.
Allee Drennen provided 15 points inside, and the Lady Bulldogs made 16-of-19 free throws to solidify a 63-34 victory as the visitors were plagued by 30 turnovers.
Dori McRaven compiled 12 points, seven rebounds, four blocks and three steals, and extended a 28-16 halftime cushion with consecutive field goals out of the break.
Young tallied 10 straight points, including a pair of putbacks as the Lady Bulldogs (4-2) exhibited greater early success against defensive pressure before entering their own rough stretch.
Fredericktown coughed up several possessions with favorable numbers after breaking backcourt traps, and eventually trailed 22-2 when Drennen recorded her third basket.
But the Lady Blackcats scored five separate times over the next 1 minute, 14 seconds. Mallory Mathes turned two steals into layups while Kyndal Dodd and Kylee Bastie had their own points off takeaways.
Bastie finished with 11 points, and Mathes tallied 10 points with three steals. Dodd corralled a game-high 10 rebounds while scoring eight.
Mathes found Bastie ahead in transition to make the score 32-20, but McRaven finished a third chance and Jordan Stevens sank a short flip in the lane during a 10-0 West County response.
Dodd muscled in a putback for the Lady Blackcats (2-4) as the period concluded 44-27. Her squad was then outscored 19-7 over the last eight minutes.
Senior guard Maddie Burrows competed in her second game since returning from a lengthy injury, but Fredericktown lost junior forward Evann Davis to a right ankle issue in the third quarter.
The Lady Bulldogs utilized the full depth of their roster, as 13 players saw action in at least two quarters. Madelyn Whitter pitched in five points during the fourth.
Central 58, Sikeston 57
SIKESTON, Mo. – Sophia Horton scored 20 points, and the Central girls did just enough to stay unbeaten with a 58-57 road triumph over Sikeston.
The Lady Rebels (7-0) encountered a 30-26 halftime deficit, but preserved a narrow lead throughout most of the fourth quarter and converted 17-of-22 free throws overall.
Sikeston had possession in the final seconds down by three, but elected for a driving layup that enabled Central to run the clock out and hold on.
Avery Norris finished with nine points, Kaley Kimball and Callie Thurston tossed in eight each, and Abby Holmes added six more in the victory.
Taydrianna Barnett powered the Bulldogs with a game-high 25 points, and Sydney Stark notched 12 on four 3-pointers.
Arcadia Valley 63, Grandview 61
WARE, Mo. – Jaesa Brockes went 4-of-5 from beyond the arc, and scored 25 points among four Arcadia Valley players in double figures during a narrow 63-61 victory at Grandview.
Josie Landrum added 14 points and sank three 3-pointers as the Lady Tigers (5-2) connected 10 times as a team from long range.
Arcadia Valley trailed 34-27 at halftime, but rallied on the road to send a 48-48 battle into the fourth quarter.
Gracee Smith finished with 12 points, and Katie Whited made six assists and five steals while totaling 10 points in the win.
Isabelle Kuczka paced Grandview (4-5) with 17 points. Sarra Faust scored 12 points while Jordyn Zoph and Hailey Harlow had 10 apiece.
Valle Catholic 56, St. Paul 27
STE. GENEVIEVE – Mallory Weiler opened the game with a made perimeter shot, and netted 14 points as Valle Catholic handed Davis Grigaitis his first victory as head girls basketball coach.
Riley Siebert finished with 12 points, Lauren Staab claimed nine rebounds and the Lady Warriors pulled away from visiting St. Paul Lutheran 56-27.
Valle Catholic (1-4) never trailed after two baskets from Siebert in the post capped a 7-0 start. Rachel Loida and Reann Nickelson provided eight points each to the win.
Paige Ames quickly scored eight of her team-high 12 points for the Giants before picking up her third and fourth fouls near the midway juncture of the third quarter.
She was brought to the bench with St. Paul trailing 35-21, and the Lady Warriors capitalized with a clinching 15-0 run that Nickelson capped with two straight baskets to open the fourth.
Weiler, who sank two early 3-pointers, scored off a takeaway as the second stanza began, and Valle Catholic built an eventual 25-6 cushion.
St. Paul (3-3) lost a key starter for the night moments later when Chloe Propst was injured in a face-to-face collision while lunging to secure a loose ball.
