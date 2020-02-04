{{featured_button_text}}
Roundup Winch 1,500

Senior forward Kayleigh Winch, pictured during a Jan. 28, 2020 game against West County, became the fifth girls basketball player from the North County program to surpass 1,500 career points on Monday night in a victory over Potosi.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

North County 63, Potosi 57

BONNE TERRE – Kayleigh Winch joined rare company as the fifth player in North County girls basketball history to achieve 1,500 career points on Monday night.

The senior forward finished with 23 points, and the Lady Raiders withstood a Potosi rally to prevail 63-57 in MAAA Large-School conference action.

Kamryn Winch added 19 points and Julia Christopher scored eight. North County (14-3, 2-2) rode a solid start to a 37-22 halftime lead.

Potosi (9-10, 1-4) quickly closed the gap before ultimately falling short, and connected for 11 3-pointers in the game.

The Lady Raiders will host unbeaten Ste. Genevieve on Wednesday, if weather allows, to complete conference play ahead of MAAA Tournament seeding.

Ste. Genevieve 63, Farmington 48

STE. GENEVIEVE – Four junior starters scored double digits as the Ste. Genevieve girls basketball team rejected another solid challenge to its unbeaten status on Monday night.

Maci Reynolds posted 19 points exclusively during the middle quarters, and the Dragons controlled the fourth quarter defensively to defeat Farmington 63-48.

Sydney Bumgardaner had 12 of her 14 points in the first half, and Ste. Genevieve (17-0, 4-0) carried a modest 37-35 advantage into halftime.

Farmington (9-8, 3-2) continued to keep pace with the MAAA Large-School leaders, and trailed 53-48 after senior Abby Cassimatis sank a short jumper in the lane.

But the Dragons seized control with a 10-0 run that spanned the final 6:20, and will face North County on Wednesday in a quest to repeat as outright conference champions.

Megan Aubuchon sparked the pull-away by producing 10 of her 12 points in the fourth quarter. Marysa Flieg added 10 more for Ste. Genevieve.

Freshman forward Jade Roth powered Farmington with a game-high 22 points. She started the night by drilling consecutive 3-pointers, and had 10 points in each of the first two quarters.

Skylar Sweeney matched Cassimatis with nine points each, but the Knights converted only 1-of-7 free throws as a team.

Central 60, Fredericktown 36

FREDERICKTOWN – Sophia Horton dropped in 20 points and made 6-of-7 free throws on Monday night to help Central defeat Fredericktown 60-36.

Kaley Kimball scored 15 of her 17 points before halftime, which saw the visiting Lady Rebels surge to a comfortable 34-14 advantage.

Aubree Eaton tallied 15 while sinking three 3-pointers, and Kimball was 5-of-15 from the line within a collective 13-of-15 by Central (16-4, 4-1)

Shooting woes throughout the first half sent Fredericktown (3-15, 0-5) to an 11th straight setback.

Kyndal Dodd netted 13 points to highlight the Lady Blackcats, who trailed 17-9 through one quarter. Mallory Mathes had nine points, and Linley Rehkop chipped in seven more.

Valle Catholic 57, Kingston 25

CADET – Valle Catholic enforced a running clock as the fourth quarter began, and secured a dominant 57-25 road victory at Kingston.

Mallory Weiler scored 17 points for the Lady Warriors (8-10, 3-1), who host West County in a make-up game on Wednesday with the hope of creating a three-way share of the MAAA Small-School title.

Sophomore Madison Nelson paced Kingston (8-12, 1-4) with 14 points.

St. Paul 59, Crystal City 49

FARMINGTON – Freshman Brylee Durbin scored 13 of her 27 points in the third quarter, and St. Paul rolled past visiting Crystal City 59-49.

Durbin nailed a 3-pointer as time expired in the opening period, and St. Paul (11-9) extended its 31-21 halftime advantage to 59-39 with about three minutes to play.

Riley Petty and Paige Ames added nine points each to the victory.

Annie Waites notched 20 points and Molly Clemmons added 11 more for Crystal City (3-14), which closed the contest on a 10-0 run.

