Farmington 46, Northwest 24
DE SOTO, Mo. – The Farmington girls basketball team won its season opener as numerous freshmen saw their first varsity action on Monday night.
Angelia Davis posted 16 points with nine rebounds, and the third-seeded Knights forced 33 turnovers while defeating Northwest 46-24 at the Fountain City Classic.
Grace Duncan and Jade Roth each provided six points, and sophomore Emma Gerstner grabbed seven rebounds for Farmington (1-0), which bumped a 19-12 halftime lead to 36-16 after three quarters.
The Knights overcame 1-of-18 shooting from 3-point range, and will meet Seckman in the semifinal round on Friday.
Grace Wright had seven points to pace Northwest.
North County 66, Villa Duchesne 17
DE SOTO, Mo. – Kayleigh Winch finished with 17 points, and top-seeded North County reached the girls semifinals of the Fountain City Classic with ease on Monday.
Ella Gant poured in 16 points for the Lady Raiders, who established a 40-11 lead by halftime and topped Villa Duchesne 66-17 in the first round.
Lainey Calkins produced nine points with 10 rebounds, and Kamryn Winch added eight points for North County (2-0), which faces University City on Friday.
Katie Rodriguez netted 11 points for Villa Duchesne (0-1).
Valle Catholic 59, Crystal City 16
STE. GENEVIEVE – Junior forward Riley Siebert scored 13 points, and Valle Catholic began its girls basketball season with a 59-16 triumph over Crystal City on Monday night.
Post player Reann Nickelson tallied 10 points for the Lady Warriors (1-0) on night one of the four-team Valle Catholic round-robin tournament.
Ashleigh Damazyn had seven points for Crystal City in the rematch of last year’s Class 2, District 4 final.
Ste. Genevieve 58, St. Vincent 30
STE. GENEVIEVE – Megan Aubuchon scored 15 of her game-high 22 points during the second half as Ste. Genevieve topped St. Vincent 58-30 at the Valle Catholic round-robin tournament.
Maci Reynolds added eight points while Sydney Bumgardaner and Abby Moore chipped in six apiece for the Dragons (2-0).
Ste. Genevieve allowed just one field goal in the first quarter, and extended a 21-7 halftime advantage by outscoring the Indians 21-11 during the third.
Lacey Best paced St. Vincent with eight points, and Macy Pruett sank two 3-pointers.
Kingston 62, Valley 58
CALEDONIA – Madison Nelson posted a second straight game with at least 30 points to commence her sophomore season at Kingston.
Nelson finished with 31 on Monday night as the Lady Cougars clipped the host squad 62-58 in the Valley Tournament consolation bracket.
Ashley Johnson provided 19 points for Kingston (1-2), which advanced to face Bourbon for fifth place on Wednesday. Christian Moulton picked up his first career victory as a varsity head coach.
Bourbon 54, Bismarck 19
CALEDONIA – Bourbon defeated Bismarck 54-19 in the other half of the Valley Tournament consolation bracket on Monday.
Chloey Hardy netted 10 points for the Lady Indians.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bismarck 48, Viburnum 44
CALEDONIA – The Bismarck boys snapped a winless stretch by edging Viburnum 48-44 on Monday night in the Valley Tournament consolation bracket.
Jase Campbell tallied 23 points and nine rebounds to power the Indians (1-3), who will meet St. Paul in the fifth-place game on Wednesday.
