Saxony muscles through Lady Bulldogs for crown

FREDERICKTOWN – Saxony Lutheran established an assertive tone from the outset against West County in highly physical a Class 3, District 2 girls championship game.
The Crusaders closed the second and third quarters with pivotal field goals that stemmed from offensive rebounds, and pulled away for their eighth consecutive district crown.
Senior guard Emma Brune compiled 25 points plus five steals, and dribbled out the final seconds of a 64-52 victory at Fredericktown High School on Friday night.
Olivia Spanley added 19 points with 10 rebounds from the post, and Makayla Mueller chipped in 11 points as Saxony Lutheran (17-11) finished with only seven turnovers.
West County (20-7) made its first district final appearance since winning a championship in 2012, and stayed within striking distance despite committing 10 miscues before halftime.
Junior forward Dori McRaven capped another superb season by matching her average with 22 points, connecting five times from 3-point range.
Madelyn Whitter finished with 14 points and eight rebounds in her varsity farewell while bouncing back from an offensive struggle in the semifinal round against Woodland.
Mueller coaxed in a falling putback at the buzzer to send Saxony to the fourth quarter with a 50-39 lead that the experienced champs would safely protect.
Maddox Murphy drilled a 3-pointer on a second chance, and Brune stole the immediate inbounds pass to create a 57-43 differential.
Whitter knocked down a floating 12-footer after McRaven buried a jumper from the right corner to briefly bring the Lady Bulldogs within nine down the stretch.
Heavy contact was prevalent throughout the action, and Saxony was the first team to get comfortable. A steal and layup from Brune capped an opening 10-4 run.
Spanley slashed in from the left side to score through contact for an eventual 24-14 lead before seeing West County counter with a 10-2 spurt.
The Lady Bulldogs scrapped for loose balls and obtained a string of defensive stops to charge back while making a perfect 9-of-9 free throws during the first half.
Sophomore Claire LaBruyere hit a 3-pointer, and McRaven went 3-for-3 at the stripe after being fouled in her shooting motion along the perimeter.
Madalyn Herrera rolled in a transition layup after stealing a pass at 26-24. Alivia Simily battled through a nagging foot injury to compile four assists, and made it 28-26 with two more free throws.
But the Crusaders remained aggressive. Brune scored off an excellent interior pass, and punctuated the half with an open 3-pointer for a 33-26 edge after her team crashed the offensive glass.
McRaven used a powerful spin move to score near the goal, and brought West County within 35-31 on a 3-pointer early in a third quarter that turned contentious.
LaBruyere appealed to an official with no luck after being kicked in the shoulder during a loose-ball scramble that drew an loud objection from nearby fans but no whistle.
Brune scored on consecutive possessions to restore a 42-33 separation.
The Lady Bulldogs will lose both Whitter and Makenzie Simily from its starting five to graduation after accomplishing back-to-back 20-win seasons.
LaBruyere ended the night with eight points.