Saxony muscles through Lady Bulldogs for crown

Mueller coaxed in a falling putback at the buzzer to send Saxony to the fourth quarter with a 50-39 lead that the experienced champs would safely protect.

Maddox Murphy drilled a 3-pointer on a second chance, and Brune stole the immediate inbounds pass to create a 57-43 differential.

Whitter knocked down a floating 12-footer after McRaven buried a jumper from the right corner to briefly bring the Lady Bulldogs within nine down the stretch.

Heavy contact was prevalent throughout the action, and Saxony was the first team to get comfortable. A steal and layup from Brune capped an opening 10-4 run.

Spanley slashed in from the left side to score through contact for an eventual 24-14 lead before seeing West County counter with a 10-2 spurt.

The Lady Bulldogs scrapped for loose balls and obtained a string of defensive stops to charge back while making a perfect 9-of-9 free throws during the first half.

Sophomore Claire LaBruyere hit a 3-pointer, and McRaven went 3-for-3 at the stripe after being fouled in her shooting motion along the perimeter.