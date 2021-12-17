Sikeston earns physical triumph against Central

PARK HILLS – The athleticism and superior height of senior forward Karris Allen and her Sikeston basketball teammates served as a mighty disruption against Central.

The level of physicality further hindered the Lady Rebels on Thursday night with multiple members of the roster already feeling less than fully healthy.

Allen dominated at both ends of the floor with 23 points, seven blocks, seven rebounds and five steals, and the visiting Bulldogs never trailed during a 71-63 victory.

Senior guard Amyari Blissett sank a perfect 7-of-7 free throws, and added 13 points as Sikeston (5-1) placed four starters in double figures.

Central (5-1) committed a majority of its 18 turnovers in the first half, and trimmed an eventual 22-point deficit to eight before suffering its first loss.

Khloe Dischbein netted 13 of her team-high 16 points after intermission for the Lady Rebels. An 18-foot jumper by the sophomore guard was all that interrupted an opening 12-2 run by Sikeston.

Jakiah Adams and Nayla Bonner each tallied 12 points, and drilled 3-pointers during the initial Sikeston surge before Allen fired a long outlet pass to Kirsten Fairhurst for a transition layup.

Central tried to respond as the opposing defense packed in and reduced the space to operate, but coughed up several possessions in the first quarter on passes or dribbles that were either tipped or stolen.

A putback by Central sophomore Gracie Populis was countered when Allen emerged with a steal and found Bonner open for a 3-pointer. The Bulldogs ended the first quarter leading 17-8.

When the Lady Rebels executed enough passes to shoot from close range, Allen was often a formidable presence with five rejections in the first half.

She also finished a couple of strong post moves to create a 29-10 margin before Central began to sustain some resilience heading into halftime.

Olivia Dunn and Halle Richardson found creases for driving layups, and freshman guard Allysa O’Connor dribbled the length of the court before spinning in a nifty scoop through contact for a 3-point play.

Twin sister Taylor O’Connor was fouled on a made baseline jumper, but the Bulldogs rebuilt a 39-23 lead when Landri Hammontree swished her second triple of the second quarter.

Sikeston established its largest cushion at 45-23 as an interior pass by Adams found Blissett isolated near the basket. But the Bulldogs amassed nine turnovers from there after having only four before the break.

Central found its mid-range stroke as jumpers from Dischbein, Dunn and Richardson formed a quick 6-0 spurt. Blissett got the favorable call on a potential charging call, however, that instead became a 3-point play.

Dunn compiled 12 points, six rebounds and three steals in defeat, and nailed a deep jumper as time expired in the third quarter.

The Lady Rebels were down 53-33 with 1:28 left in that stanza, and overcome an increasingly daunting task to at least challenge to within single digits.

Senior point guard Madison Holmes did not play in the second half after showing a visible degree of fatigue, and Allysa O’Connor fouled out near the midway mark of the fourth quarter.

Richardson stepped up with three field goals down the stretch. She made it 55-45 with 6:26 remaining off a steal and pass from Populis, who totaled eight points and four assists off the bench.

Richardson ended the night with 13 points eight rebounds, and completed a 3-point play at 57-48 as sophomore Courtney Dortch zipped a crisp pass on target from the opposite wing.

Allen showed off her ball-handling skill as Sikeston extended the length of late possessions, and essentially sealed the outcome with a steal and layup that made it 63-51.

Hammontree had nine points for the Bulldogs after adding her third triple down the stretch.

Central will return to action Monday at Hillsboro before carrying the No. 2 seed behind South Iron into the home Christmas Tournament.

