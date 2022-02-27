Simily hits game-winner as West County repeats

LEADWOOD – Grandview center Anna Belle Wakeland repeatedly altered or disrupted the preferred mode of attack for West County with her imposing 6-foot-2 presence.

But with the Class 3, District 3 championship hinging on one final possession Saturday afternoon, junior point guard Alivia Simily still mustered enough confidence to challenge her again.

“I knew that either I would be open on the drive or Bailey [Skiles] would be open on the screen, so we just had to find a way to make it go in,” Simily said.

Simily pivoted around a screen from Skiles along the right wing, then bolted down the left edge of the lane to coax in a go-ahead layup through contact with 2.8 seconds remaining.

The Lady Bulldogs shrugged off a perplexing shooting performance to repeat as district champions with a thrilling 30-29 victory on their home floor.

Simily initially drove the baseline before being surrounded beneath the rim. Skiles rebounded the miss from a difficult angle, and a timeout was called amid the developing chaos.

Head coach Bobby Simily designed the decisive play with 8.9 seconds on the clock, and relied upon his daughter to make the proper decision from there.

“I thought that having Liv attack off a good ball screen gave us our best chance. It just worked out,” he said. “She had an advantage, attacked the paint and got one to go.”

An ensuing miss from the line was batted out of bounds, leaving the Lady Eagles only 1.4 seconds for a desperation pass that was deflected away to seal the outcome.

Morgan Simily drained two timely 3-pointers while scoring eight to equal Skiles, and West County (22-4) advanced to face St. Pius in the state sectional round on Wednesday at Parkway West High School.

Despite being limited to two fourth-quarter points, Grandview (16-8) protected a 29-28 lead for nearly five riveting minutes after Lilly Patterson answered a Morgan Simily triple with a jumper.

Each team had one foul to give with less than 50 seconds to play, but West County instead forced the 19th turnover by the Lady Eagles when Gracie Wright intercepted an inbounds pass.

Alivia Simily saved the Lady Bulldogs – who finished 29 percent shooting collectively – with her second made field goal after missing four straight free throws earlier in the fourth quarter.

“We struggled a lot against their size. We had to make some outside shots and just find a way around their big girl,” she said. “You just have to stay positive.”

Wakeland notched a double-double with 10 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks. Savannah Patterson also scored 10 as Grandview was brutally denied its first district crown since 1991.

West County routed the Lady Eagles 62-23 last season, but saw a completely different look and level of composure in the rematch from a squad guided by veteran coach Tim Winkler.

Senior forward Natalee Moore suffered an arm injury on a hard fall near the sideline prior to halftime, but persevered through the agony to return in the fourth quarter.

Anna Belle Wakeland converted a fourth chance in the opening minutes, then corralled an air ball before finding freshman guard Catherine Wakeland for a jumper and 9-4 lead.

Morgan Simily slightly shifted momentum with a forced 3-pointer that swished through the net at the buzzer, but the slow scoring pace persisted until the conclusion.

“The game plan to bring [Wakeland] away from the basket,” Coach Simily said. “She’s not just long, but also athletic and moves so well. We had a tough time getting anything going. Kudos to them.”

Alexis Hedgcorth opened the second quarter with a tying basket. Lilly James snapped an 11-11 deadlock with a 3-pointer, and later banked a runner for the Lady Bulldogs at 17-13.

Savannah Patterson responded with a 3-pointer for Grandview, which trailed 19-16 at intermission after Skiles secured the only perfect trip to the free-throw line by West County.

“I kept telling the girls to be aggressive,” Coach Simily said. “Sometimes, your best offense may be just getting shots on the rim and having a chance to do something with the rebound, maybe catch someone in a bad spot.”

Wright scored on an outlet from Alivia Simily, who collected three steals, but Anna Belle Wakeland sank a turn-around jumper as Grandview capped the third period on a 6-0 spurt to lead 27-25.

West County, ranked seventh in the latest Class 3 state poll, prevailed despite generating only 11 points after the break and hitting just 3-of-12 free throws.

Grandview scored 30 points or less in a game for the sixth time this season.

“Winning a district championship is not easy,” Alivia Simily said. “Even as the No. 1 seed, you still have to come out, play hard and do what you’re supposed to.”

