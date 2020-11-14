Smith brings all-state game to MAC

Arcadia Valley High School senior Gracee Smith signed a National Letter of Intent on Friday to play basketball and continue her education at Mineral Area College, where she plans to pursue a career in Elementary Education. Smith earned Class 3 all-state honors last season while surging past both the 1,000 and 1,500 milestones in career points, and is a multiple-time First Team all-conference and all-district performer. She has also starred in volleyball as a repeat First Team all-MAAA selection, and helped the Lady Tigers collect 30 wins as a sophomore on their way to second place at the Class 2 state tournament in 2019. Also seated are her parents Laura and Shawn Smith. Standing, from left, are Arcadia Valley head basketball coach Ricky Turnbough, assistant coach Josh Adams, and Mineral Area head women’s basketball coach Briley Palmer.