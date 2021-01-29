Smith graces 2,000 club after Nelson nets 1,500

In a rare convergence of banner benchmarks by opposing players in the same game, Smith and Nelson marked the occasion by posing together for photos before exiting the gym.

Their milestones were each achieved on breakaway layups – Nelson cashing in her own steal and Smith taking an outlet pass at midcourt for a coasting finish.

“I never sense any jealousy. My teammates always look for me, and are always so happy for me,” said Smith, who will play for Mineral Area College next winter. “I didn’t know if they even knew how close I was, but they got out a poster and everyone signed it. They’re just great people.”

Despite having just seven varsity players in uniform, the Lady Cougars remain firmly on target for their first winning season in program history, helped by a recent streak of seven in a row.

“We knew coming in that AV was a good team, and that they like to get out and run,” Moulton said. “We played really streaky, and unfortunately, our bad streaks lasted longer than our good streaks.