Smith graces 2,000 club after Nelson nets 1,500

IRONTON – Gracee Smith could hear the collective groan of the home crowd as her 3-point attempt caromed away. A louder one resonated when her heavily contested layup missed in the paint.
The all-state senior guard had reached the precipice of high school sports nobility, and was ready to move past the increasing anticipation and finally relax.
And with the persistent threat of a sudden pause due to COVID-19 concerns – much like the one that prematurely derailed her final volleyball season – Smith was taking nothing for granted.
“Especially with COVID this year – I’ve already been quarantined twice – so we know to stay away from people,” she said. “So far we've been healthy and blessed to not deal with any significant stuff. We just hope it can stay that way the rest of the year.”
“Before any game, I could see Coach Turnbough telling us a joke, saying ‘Play like the health department is calling,’” she added. “We all laugh about it, but that’s actually the truth. It’s kind of our motto this year.”
Smith became the fourth MAAA girls basketball player to score 2,000 varsity points on Thursday night, as Arcadia Valley defeated Kingston 65-44 in conference action.
Needing 30 points to complete the elite achievement, Smith delivered with time to spare in the third quarter. She compiled 35 points, six rebounds, five steals and four assists.
“After the first half, I knew that I needed six more, and getting those six felt like an eternity,” said Smith, who played all but the last 44 seconds. “I would get free throws and miss one. Then I get to 29 and miss a layup, and I’m thinking I’ll be stuck there and have to wait until Monday. I was very nervous, but after I got it, I was excited and started to calm down.”
Her potential company within the distinguished club had a courtside view, notching another remarkable accolade less than 30 minutes of real time earlier.
Kingston star Madison Nelson eclipsed 1,500 points amid her junior season, and netted 19 of her 22 for the night by intermission before the AV guards managed to contain her.
Despite missing her first three shots from the field, Smith quickly piled up 13 points in a first quarter that concluded with the Lady Tigers leading 26-10 after forcing 10 turnovers.
Senior guard Jaidyn Phelps was also a main catalyst for Arcadia Valley (10-9, 3-1), dropping in 17 points and claiming six steals. She connected three times from long range.
“Jaidyn had several games like that early in the year, but hasn’t shot the ball with as much confidence for a stretch,” Arcadia Valley coach Ricky Turnbough said. “We know she’s capable, and that’s been our message to her. That first shot she hit tonight looked good, but also her looking for teammates and hustle plays. That doesn’t go unnoticed. When she plays like that, we’re a much better team.”
Hailey Pauley drained two early 3-pointers, and equaled fellow senior Hannah Helvey with four steals and six rebounds in the win. Alyssa Glanzer provided six assists and four steals.
Phelps made a steal and layup, and Pauley swiped the ball seconds later before dishing to Smith, who added a second straight basket high off the window in traffic at 32-14.
Kingston (10-5, 3-1) showed resilience with a quick 8-0 run sparked by defense. Nelson scored off two straight steals, and Tania Jenkins cut the margin to 10 off another AV miscue.
Phelps stemmed the momentum with a 3-pointer from the top of the circle, then rolled her eyes in brief frustration as Nelson came back with a deeper triple from the right wing.
“Madison does a great job. She works incredibly hard. Basketball is her sport. She ran cross country this year to be in better shape for basketball,” Kingston coach Christian Moulton said. “She is scoring all of these points, and if you watch her, she is still passing the ball a lot.
“Her assists don’t show it because we struggle sometimes finishing… But she has trust in her teammates that they’re going to finish, and understands that she doesn’t have to do it all.”
Nelson opened the third quarter with a strong post move after her squad trailed 44-29 at halftime. Smith answered by splitting two defenders and muscling in a runner through contact.
Ashley Johnston posted 10 points and 14 rebounds while competing all 32 minutes for the Lady Cougars, and knocked down two mid-range jumpers as the opposition swarmed around Nelson.
But the crowning basket by Smith essentially sealed the outcome at 52-33. The teams combined for just 13 points during a subdued final stanza.
“I’m super proud of her. She’s one of the hardest working kids I’ve ever seen,” Turnbough said. “If anybody deserves 2,000 points, she has earned it. You don’t get to that number by being lucky.
“Having young girls myself, it’s just an honor to have her in this program so she can set an example. We have a lot of sixth and seventh graders coming up, and I tell them to watch her play. I tell Gracee to talk to them and tell them what it takes to get there. She’s more than eager to do that.
In a rare convergence of banner benchmarks by opposing players in the same game, Smith and Nelson marked the occasion by posing together for photos before exiting the gym.
Their milestones were each achieved on breakaway layups – Nelson cashing in her own steal and Smith taking an outlet pass at midcourt for a coasting finish.
“I never sense any jealousy. My teammates always look for me, and are always so happy for me,” said Smith, who will play for Mineral Area College next winter. “I didn’t know if they even knew how close I was, but they got out a poster and everyone signed it. They’re just great people.”
Despite having just seven varsity players in uniform, the Lady Cougars remain firmly on target for their first winning season in program history, helped by a recent streak of seven in a row.
“We knew coming in that AV was a good team, and that they like to get out and run,” Moulton said. “We played really streaky, and unfortunately, our bad streaks lasted longer than our good streaks.
“Last year’s team probably would have folded a little bit, and this would have been more of a blowout. Probably a running clock in the fourth quarter. But this year, we’ve done a good job of staying in games and fighting back to give ourselves a chance.”
Nelson snapped a string of five consecutive outings with at least 30 points. She erupted for a career-high 48 against Bismarck in late December.
Smith has the AV career scoring record next within her reach, barring any unexpected interruptions. She stands just 72 points from the 2,077 amassed by 2008 graduate Kassie Walker.
Walker propelled the Lady Tigers to their last district championship. In due time, she will be joined by Smith in the Arcadia Valley athletic Hall of Fame.
“I want people to remember me as a hard worker, and that I give all the glory to God,” Smith said. “If they want something bad enough, then they just have to work for it.”