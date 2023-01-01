South Iron girls repeat, halt Fredericktown run

PARK HILLS – Behind a sudden and resounding wave of defensive pressure, South Iron stopped a magical ride by the Fredericktown girls basketball team in its tracks on Friday night.

The Lady Panthers also displayed excellent ball movement during a clinching 15-3 run to start the fourth quarter, and boldly repeated as Central Christmas Tournament champions.

Junior guard Anna Parker totaled 23 points and three steals in a 59-42 victory as South Iron became the first girls team with back-to-back titles at the event since Central won six straight from 2013-18.

Allecia Cornell provided 13 points plus five steals, and Enzley Dinkins contributed 11 points with seven rebounds and five assists as the top seed hoisted the big trophy.

Sixth-seeded Fredericktown gained fan support throughout the week following its first-round upset over Potosi and stunning semifinal comeback from 16 down to overtake the host school.

Despite committing 13 first-half turnovers in the final, the Lady Blackcats were on course to complete an improbable trifecta as they headed for the locker room.

Kylee Maddox gave Fredericktown its last lead at 28-25 on a 3-pointer before Cornell answered with a driving layup through contact and Parker sank a go-ahead jumper in the third quarter.

Dinkins made a steal and assist to Parker between 3-pointers by Cornell and Madison Ayers, as an 8-0 spurt at the outset of the fourth created a 46-33 separation.

Parker entered the final stanza with four personal fouls, but added two more transition baskets plus a pair of free throws as her team pulled away.

Ayers, who has signed with Mineral Area College, compiled nine points, six rebounds and five assists. South Iron (11-1), the top-ranked team in Class 1, posted its ninth victory in a row.

Sophomore guard P.J. Reutzel countered with 17 points and eight rebounds for Fredericktown (6-7), which closed the second quarter with momentum on an 8-2 push.

A questionable traveling call negated a stellar split and scoop by Reutzel, but also seemed to ignite a surge of energy from the Lady Cats.

Reutzel and Keira Francis hit putbacks, and Ava Penuel dished along the baseline to Amelia Miller for a tiebreaking basket. A direct inbounds pass to Reutzel made the Fredericktown lead 21-17.

Miller narrowly missed a double-double with nine points and 11 rebounds in defeat. Maddox had seven points, and Penuel totaled five assists.

South Iron had an early 9-4 edge after Parker drained two 3-pointers following an initial strike by Cornell from the right wing.

Central 62, Steelville 30

PARK HILLS – Central turned the page from an upset loss two days earlier, and routed Steelville 62-30 for third place Friday in the Central Christmas Tournament.

Kinley Norris and Taylor O’Connor each netted 14 points, and the Lady Rebels outscored the Lady Cardinals 24-7 in the fourth quarter to stamp the victory.

Central (9-2) converted 10-of-14 free throws as a team, and yielded single digits in each of the first two periods while building a 28-13 halftime lead.

Allysa O’Connor added 12 points, Halle Richardson ended with eight and Courtney Dortch chipped in six toward the win. All-state junior Khloe Dischbein did not play.

Daylan Pryor scored 11 points, and Regan Martin had eight for Steelville (8-4).

Potosi 45, Festus 40

PARK HILLS – Senior guard Emily Hochstatter tallied 15 points on Friday morning, and Potosi topped Festus 45-40 in the girls consolation final at the Central Christmas Tournament.

Paige West was a perfect 6-of-6 from the line, and scored 10 of her 13 points before halftime. Kaydence Gibson added eight for the Lady Trojans.

Potosi (8-3) carried a 30-21 halftime lead, and held on after Festus (6-5) pulled within one possession down the stretch.

Josie Allen poured in a game-high 17 points for the Lady Tigers.

Ciara McDonald contributed a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.