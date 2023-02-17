ANNAPOLIS, Mo. – The South Iron girls basketball program has long become acclimated to figuratively punching above its small Class 1 designation.

The Lady Panthers justifiably have lofty aspirations after making two state final four appearances in the last three years, and performed at a championship level on Thursday night.

South Iron dominated a contrast of styles at home, using its speed and stellar passing combinations to gash the usually stingy defense of Class 5 Farmington in a 79-55 blowout.

Anna Parker buried seven 3-pointers to break her recent shooting slump as the Knights were often late to arrive, and netted a game-high 33 points while also collecting seven rebounds.

Mineral Area College signee Madison Ayers added 22 points and six steals, and Allecia Cornell totaled 11 points, five steals and five assists as the second-ranked Lady Panthers forced 23 turnovers.

South Iron (22-2) showed impeccable conditioning amid an elevated tempo. None of its starters checked out of the lineup until leaving as a unit with 29 seconds remaining in the game.

Farmington (20-5) faced its fourth consecutive state-ranked foe, and could not build momentum off an uplifting overtime win over Notre Dame that ultimately secured a futue No. 1 district seed.

Senior forward Jade Roth posted team highs with 15 points and nine rebounds while routinely dealing with multiple post defenders. Several forced passes in her direction were either deflected or stolen.

The Knights were superior throughout the opening five minutes. Roth finished a baseline layup, Grace Duncan hit a putback scoop, and Madison Mills created a 15-6 lead with a 3-pointer.

Roth reeled in a long outlet from Anna McKinney to make it 17-9, but rested for a crucial stretch before the first quarter ended as the home team began to rally behind full-court pressure.

Parker sank a baseline jumper off a steal and pass from Ayers, then drained a second-chance 3-pointer to draw within 19-16 when Drew Gayle swatted an offensive rebound back to her.

A mid-range floater by Cornell and turning shot from the low post by Roth marked two quick lead changes before Parker heated up again for two 3-pointers and a 28-24 edge in favor of South Iron.

McKinney picked up her third foul for Farmington with 3:33 left in the second quarter, and the fourth occurred with 6:22 left in the third stanza.

With the Knights missing their primary ball handler for extended stretches, the perimeter defense of the Lady Panthers only intensified with favorable results.

Parker coaxed a defensive 5-second call about 27 feet from the basket, then swished a dagger triple from about the same distance for a 35-24 separation.

Farmington battled back on two jumpers by Brynn Johnson and a driving left-handed layup from Skylar Sweeney to stay within 41-33 at halftime.

South Iron briskly began to move the ball inside out and from corner to corner with limited dribbling, and capitalized with excellent shooting out of the break.

Mills drained her third 3-pointer for the visitors at 45-36, but the Lady Panthers seized command with an ensuing 14-3 surge. Parker, standing 5-foot-4, beat three opposing players to a rebound to score the putback.

Enzley Dinkins, who provided 12 rebounds and eight points, beat the Knights down the court for a transition layup, and Ayers made the lead 64-43 on her second triple in the period.

Roth turned and banked in a shot off a rebound and dish from Duncan, and later caught a well-timed delivery from Johnson on a cut down the lane. But South Iron never relented.

Ayers bumped the margin to 74-50 with her fourth 3-pointer as the clocked ticked below four minutes. Parker added one last long-range strike before departing to a standing ovation.

South Iron played its first of back-to-back games against powerful opponents on consecutive nights. A road clash with Class 4 program Doniphan (21-1) was set for Friday.

Johnson finished with 10 points while Sweeney and Mills had nine each in defeat. Farmington (20-5) punctuates its regular season at Poplar Bluff on Monday.