CALEDONIA – Michaela Ayers is leading a South Iron varsity basketball roster that includes six freshmen before bringing her talent to Mineral Area College next season.
The all-state senior shared the spotlight with younger sister Madison Ayers, among others, on Thursday night as the Lady Panthers secured their fourth consecutive Valley Tournament title.
South Iron opened the third quarter on a pivotal 10-0 run, and kept second-seeded West County mostly contained from there for a 49-35 victory.
Madison Ayers compiled 17 points with six rebounds and five steals, and sparked the Lady Panthers with three 3-pointers in the second quarter after both offenses were sluggish early.
Her defense and distribution were most noticeable after the break. She swiped passes on the first two West County possessions, then spotted Drew Gayle open for consecutive baseline jumpers.
Michaela Ayers extended a 23-16 halftime lead on a 3-pointer, and battled for a rebound before finding Hailey Pauley ahead for another perimeter splash.
West County (2-1) ultimately could not recover from its five-minute scoring drought, as South Iron took a 39-21 advantage into the fourth quarter and calmly dictated the pace.
Junior forward Dori McRaven netted 11 of her game-high 21 points during the final period, showing a creative repertoire of her own for the Lady Bulldogs.
McRaven turned her own offensive rebound into free throws, and banked in a subsequent runner before drilling a stationary 3-pointer down the stretch.
South Iron took away any chance for a balanced attack, however, limiting the rest of the West County roster to four combined field goals – two each from Madelyn Whitter and Madalyn Herrera.
McRaven powered her way inside for a layup to bring the Lady Bulldogs within 17-15, but the margin steadily swelled after Madison Ayers struck from the perimeter and added a steal and layup.
Michaela Ayers bolstered the Lady Panthers with 16 points, 12 rebounds and four assists, including a couple of explosive drives down the lane for fourth-quarter layups.
Herrera accepted the initial defensive assignment against her with definite success in the first half, and Makenzie Simily drew an early charging foul in a collision under the basket.
Whitter had six points and six rebounds for West County, which averaged 81 points under new head coach Bobby Simily during earlier tournament wins against Valley and Jefferson.
