St. James crowds Central to reach Class 4 semifinals

HILLSBORO, Mo. – The Central girls basketball team has encountered its share of imposing post players this season, yet found a way to conquer several of those challenges.

The Lady Rebels remained patient while searching for open spaces against a crowding St. James defense on Saturday afternoon, but Alyson Bullock repeatedly disrupted their path.

Bullock registered eight blocks plus eight points while looming larger than her 5-feet-10 listing in the program, and helped propel the Lady Tigers into the Class 4 final four.

Sophomore guard Kendall Costoplos shared game-high honors with 12 points, and St. James committed only seven turnovers to prevail 43-32 in the state quarterfinal round at Jefferson College.

Central reached the same playoff stage that a far more experienced roster achieved last year, but could not muster enough scoring punch to extend a six-game win streak.

The contest marked the varsity finale for seniors Madison Holmes and Olivia Dunn, who increased their roles in both leadership and production while becoming four-time district champions.

St. James (25-5) performed with superior energy throughout the first 20 minutes of action, and advanced to face John Burroughs next Friday on the campus of Missouri State University.

Costoplos cruised in to score off an outlet pass with no opposing players back defensively, and the Lady Tigers equaled their largest lead at 34-21 midway through the third quarter.

Central (21-6) responded with a promising 6-0 push, including a possession that included four straight offensive rebounds before Khloe Dischbein found Allysa O’Connor for a cutting layup.

Courtney Dortch finished another second chance after teammate Halle Richardson battled on the glass, but Costoplos backed her way in from the perimeter for a smooth spinning layup to restore a 36-27 margin.

The Lady Rebels opened the fourth quarter with six consecutive defensive stops, but failed to capitalize on any of the first five during a stretch of four scoreless minutes.

Holmes caught a lob from Dunn to finally break the modest drought, and Taylor O’Connor drained an open 3-pointer in front of the Central bench to make it 40-32 with 2:12 remaining.

But the young St. James squad never appeared rattled, and protected the lead to seal the victory. Olivia Herron sank two clinching free throws after the Lady Rebels had three fouls to give.

Central was afforded minimal chances from the line in comparison to recent contests, going just 4-of-7 while the Lady Tigers collectively sank 8-of-16.

Dischbein again paced the Lady Rebels with 12 points, including all nine for her team during the opening period. Richardson chipped in six points, and Dunn grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.

Holmes matched Allysa O’Connor with three assists each. Central could not overcome nine turnovers in the first half despite suffering only three more.

Bullock, the lone senior for St. James, answered the second 3-pointer by Dischbein with a conventional 3-point play for a 13-9 lead after drawing a charging foul at the other end.

Emily Recker tallied seven points in the first six minutes while matching Herron with nine overall, and the Lady Tigers coaxed the seventh team foul against Central just 19 seconds in the second quarter.

Holmes traded triples with Costoplos at 18-14, but St. James delivered a 9-2 scoring run as Herron nailed a 3-pointer following another Bullock block.

Costoplos capped the half with a putback for a 27-16 separation. Bullock opened the third quarter with four quick points on free throws and a strong post move.

The schools met for the first time since December 2014 after stoking a marquee rivalry for several years in championship games at the Central Christmas and defunct Potosi tournaments.

Central has posted nine consecutive 20-win seasons since head coach Josh Mapes arrived in Park Hills, including four elite eight appearances and one state title in 2015.

