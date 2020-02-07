{{featured_button_text}}

FARMINGTON – Separation was temporarily difficult for the St. Paul Lutheran girls basketball team to attain despite applying effective defensive pressure out of the halftime break.

The Giants struggled to sink mid-range jumpers on Friday night, but found a perimeter spark before the third quarter concluded, and pulled away from Meadow Heights 61-44.

Forward Izzie Carroll was among four seniors honored before their final home game, and compiled 14 points, 14 rebounds and six steals while making 6-of-7 free throws.

Riley Petty netted 16 points for St. Paul (12-9), which connected on 12-of-19 from the line and equaled its program record for victories in a season.

The Giants have three more contests scheduled against Lutheran South, Kingston and winless Bismarck before district play begins, presenting ample chances to set a new mark.

A vast difference in roster depth favored the host squad. Meadow Heights (4-12) had just six players in uniform while St. Paul utilized 10 before five minutes had expired in the contest.

Post player Gracie Cook played all 32 minutes and paced the Panthers with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Ashley Allen notched 14 points plus seven rebounds.

The visitors suffered 17 second-half turnovers, but still stayed within one possession at the midway point of the third quarter after Allen drained a 19-footer off an inbounds pass at 32-30.

But the Giants’ persistence would soon reap success. Freshman guard Brylee Durbin dished to Petty for an uncontested layup, and Durbin added a putback after Emily Snyder made another steal.

Olivia Ayers sparked St. Paul with a pair of 3-pointers off the bench, and Snyder swished another as a 16-4 run created a 48-34 advantage early in the fourth quarter.

Cook capped her solid outing with three baskets down the stretch after getting three others in the third stanza, but the margin eventually peaked at 59-40.

Durbin ended with eight points and three assists before injuring her right ankle on an aggressive drive in the final stanza. Hollie Davis bolstered the St. Paul defense with six steals, and chipped in seven points.

Ashley Gruenke totaled nine rebounds and eight points for the Panthers before fouling out. Her team played the last 3 ½ minutes without an available sub.

Meadow Heights surged ahead 11-5 when Gruenke knocked down a triple on the heels of two second-chance scores by Cook, and maintained a 13-9 edge through one quarter.

St. Paul moved the ball for consecutive baskets on post moves by Paige Ames and Carroll, and regained the lead at 16-15 when a corner 3-pointer by Durbin circled the cylinder and dropped in.

Petty answered a Cook field goal by crashing the offensive board for a third opportunity, and the Giants narrowly led 26-24 at intermission despite yielding an end-to-end layup to Allen at the buzzer.

Meadow Heights made all four of its free-throw attempts, including a pair by Allen to begin the third quarter.

But St. Paul moved in front to stay following baskets by Petty and Davis off outlet passes.

