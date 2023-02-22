LESTERVILLE, Mo. – Brylee Durbin registered her 2,000th career point in fitting fashion Tuesday night after drawing a foul on an aggressive drive.

Her solid free-throw shooting down the stretch helped St. Paul Lutheran stem a late Viburnum rally and advance one step farther in the postseason.

Durbin achieved the rare milestone in the second quarter after struggling to connect early, and netted a game-high 30 points with six steals as the Giants prevailed 56-45.

Senior classmate Sammy Jo Pemberton added 10 points for St. Paul (14-13), which faces a monumental test against top seed and second-ranked South Iron on Thursday in the Class 1, District 2 semifinals.

Natalie Wigger finished with 15 points, including 13 in the second half, and lone junior Katelee Payne provided 11 points with 10 rebounds for a youthful Lady Jays squad devoid of seniors.

Viburnum (8-17) showed urgency while trimming its largest deficit of 21 late in the third quarter to 50-45 when Lexi Hampton drilled a 3-pointer along the right wing with 2:49 remaining.

St. Paul bobbled its next two possessions out of bounds as moderate to heavy contact drew no whistles, but came up with needed defensive stops to thwart the comeback bid.

Durbin sealed the win by sinking four straight free throws following a steal and rebound, and knocked down 12-of-14 attempts from the line overall.

She received plenty of offensive support in building a sizable lead. Pemberton finished a twisting shot off an interior pass from Mia Sherrill, then forced a turnover as Josie Berkerey finished a 2-on-1 fast break at 44-23.

Wigger eventually sparked Viburnum with a putback and subsequent runner that beat the third-quarter buzzer. But an alert backcourt steal and runner by Durbin increased the difference to 48-31.

The Lady Jays continued their charge, and mounted a 14-2 run over the next three minutes. Wigger was contacted on two made baskets, and Lexi Harris cashed in a 3-point play.

Harris totaled 10 rebounds and eight points. Hampton added four steals as Viburnum had an unofficial 22-20 advantage in the final turnover margin.

Durbin became the eighth high school basketball player – six girls and two boys – from the Mineral Area to reach the 2,000-point plateau exactly 20 games after surpassing 1,500 in December.

Another member of that club stood at the opposite bench. Viburnum coach Brooke (Taylor) Harris compiled 2,553 points during a stellar career at Bismarck, and still ranks second all-time in the MAAA.

Perhaps feeling extra pressure, Durbin needed time to find her range. She started just 1-of-8 from the field against tough early defense by Wigger.

But after pulling up and swishing an unassisted 3-pointer, Durbin curled around a screen and capitalized when the first of her resulting free throws marked point No. 2,000 with 4:30 remaining until halftime.

Veteran Giants coach Andy Sherrill called a timeout in recognition of the benchmark, and freshman Halle Durbin embraced her older sister before joining the huddle.

St. Paul carried a 27-17 lead into the break after Durbin drained her second triple. Sherrill began the third quarter with a putback, and Pemberton banked in her second 3-pointer during a 17-4 surge.

Viburnum jumped in front 10-7 after Payne hit a layup off broken pressure and later bolstered her 9-of-12 effort from the line with two free throws.

The Giants retaliated with a 10-0 run and never trailed again. Sherrill provided a game-high 12 rebounds along with seven points in the victory.