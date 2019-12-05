STE. GENEVIEVE – With four starters back from a conference championship and district runner-up crew, the Ste. Genevieve girls offer a dangerous and versatile threat on the basketball court.
The Dragons continued their push toward another Valle Catholic Tournament title as the heavy favorite by handling overmatched Crystal City 60-18 on Wednesday night.
Maci Reynolds scored 15 points to lead a quartet of players in double figures for Ste. Genevieve (3-0), which was 2-0 in the round-robin event prior to facing the host school on Thursday.
Megan Aubuchon produced 10 of her 12 points before halftime, and Marysa Flieg added 11 more. Ella Reed contributed seven rebounds and four assists.
Sydney Bumgardaner posted 10 points, six rebounds and five steals as minutes were reduced for the Ste. Genevieve starting five while rolling to a 41-5 lead at intermission.
Reynolds provided a game-high six steals, including two straight by knocking away passes near midcourt before drawing hard fouls in transition during the second quarter.
She made her first of three layups within an 18-0 run off the opening tip, and Bumgardaner finished a transition putback as turnovers quickly mounted against Crystal City (0-2).
The Dragons worked on interior passing when Reed lobbed to Flieg and Reynolds dished to Aubuchon for field goals on back-to-back possessions.
Freshman Molly Clemmons snapped six-minute drought for the Lady Hornets with a 3-pointer, but the margin reached 24-3 when Bumgardaner drilled a mid-range shot at the buzzer.
Kate Eisenbeis totaled six points and six rebounds for Crystal City, which was narrowly outscored 10-9 during the third quarter.
Ste. Genevieve enjoyed a 51-14 margin entering the final period. Taylor Kenser tacked on a 3-pointer, and Morgan Schwent sank a baseline jumper down the stretch.
The Dragons were 7-of-14 from the line.
St. Vincent 30, Valle Catholic 29
STE. GENEVIEVE – Valle Catholic was in favorable position to salvage a victory during the second night of round-robin action at its season-opening home tournament on Wednesday.
But an unforced turnover and rushed final sequence brought a frustrating result, as St. Vincent instead prevailed 30-29 after erasing an early double-digit deficit.
Genevieve Lipe scored off the glass with 14 seconds to play after slashing from beyond the right elbow, and the Indians achieved the final defensive stop they needed.
Valle Catholic frantically searched for a clean look without utilizing a timeout to regroup. Mallory Weiler caught the back iron on a contested pull-up from 12 feet as time expired.
Lacey Best tallied a game-high 10 points for the Indians (1-1), who went scoreless through the first 4 ½ minutes of a game littered by numerous missed layups from each side.
St. Vincent grabbed its first lead at 26-25 when Macy Pruett banked from the low block. Her previous 3-pointer sparked a 7-0 spurt that Lipe capped with a quick catch and drive.
Senior guard Rachel Loida answered with a baseline jumper on an inbounds play, then split two free throws with 1:56 remaining to level the score at 28-28.
Riley Siebert sank a go-ahead free throw for Valle Catholic with 1:13 on the clock, then blocked a shot defensively before rebounding the ensuing miss.
The Lady Warriors maintained possession with 30 seconds to play, and began moving the basketball along the perimeter as St. Vincent guarded normally despite having three fouls to give.
Rather than protect the dribble and wait for the impending contact to arrive, a sudden entry pass was bobbled out of bounds. Lipe capitalized for the game-winner at the other hoop moments later.
Loida finished with nine points and four assists. Siebert compiled 10 rebounds with six points and two blocks as Valle (1-1) sustained its first loss of the tournament.
Weiler struck from long range to spot the Lady Warriors a 10-0 lead after Lauren Staab netted five straight points on a jumper and interior layup through contact.
Although each team generated just one made field goal in the second quarter, St. Vincent drew within 14-12 by halftime as Lipe stepped to the line three separate times.
Siebert snapped an 18-18 tie with a corner triple off a Rachel Loida kickout in midair. Sam Loida finished off a bounce pass from Siebert at the basket for a 25-21 edge.
Valley Tournament
CALEDONIA – Madison Nelson extended a superb beginning to her sophomore season as the Kingston girls claimed fifth place at the Valley Tournament.
Nelson finished with 27 points on Wednesday night – two below her ultimate tourney average of 29 – and the Lady Cougars outlasted Bourbon 56-50.
Tania Jenkins added 11 points for Kingston (2-2).
Valley topped Bismarck 46-28 in the girls’ seventh-place game.
St. Paul (2-3) secured fifth in the boys’ bracket as Devonte Minor scored 19 points and Ryan Dempsey notched 18 in a 63-59 triumph over Bismarck.
Jase Campbell had a double-double for the Indians (1-4) with 19 points and 16 rebounds. Trevor Politte chipped in 15 points.
