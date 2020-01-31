PARK HILLS – Both the Ste. Genevieve and Central girls basketball teams executed well below their usual standards offensively in a tight battle for conference supremacy on Thursday night.
But the ninth-ranked Dragons delivered a series of crucial defensive stops in the final two minutes, and departed the T.J. Foulon Fieldhouse still unbeaten with a 41-38 triumph.
Junior guard Maci Reynolds tallied a game-high 21 points, and tipped the balance toward Ste. Genevieve (16-0, 3-0) by selectively slashing to create shots and draw fouls.
The Dragons surrendered just seven points in each of the last two quarters, and grabbed sole possession of first place in the MAAA Large-School division with two games to go.
Central (15-4, 3-1) had one last chance to extend the game as Sophia Horton rebounded a missed front-end free throw with less than five seconds left. The star junior raced into the frontcourt, but could not release a perimeter shot ahead of the buzzer after Marysa Flieg alertly slapped the ball away.
The 10th-ranked Lady Rebels would ultimately lament their three previous possessions, each of which concluded with turnovers while seeking to tie or regain the lead.
Two bounce passes glanced off their intended targets while heading out of bounds, and Horton dribbled off her foot moments after teammate Abby Holmes stole a long inbounds pass.
Ste. Genevieve won its first outright conference title in program history last year. Contests next week against Farmington and North County now stand in the way of a repeat.
Flieg put Ste. Genevieve ahead to stay at 39-36 with a 3-pointer from the left wing, and compiled eight points plus seven rebounds. Sydney Bumgardaner had eight rebounds, six points and four assists.
Kaley Kimball immediately answered for Central with a baseline turnaround, and capped the night with a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Horton paced the Lady Rebels with 14 points, and earned their only two free-throw attempts on a pair of converted 3-point plays. Ste. Genevieve was conversely 8-of-11 from the line.
Kimball registered the first Central field goal on a putback, and 3-pointers by Aubree Eaton and Jessica Hulsey highlighted a 13-5 advantage in the first quarter.
Ste. Genevieve opened the second with a gradual 7-0 response, getting a rare transition layup against the Central defense from Megan Aubuchon.
Reynolds followed with a pull-up jumper as part of her 10-point quarter, and nailed consecutive triples with Bumgardaner to bring the Dragons even at 20-20.
Avery Norris swished a 13-foot jumper on the ensuing trip, and Horton added a fast-break layup to restore a four-point Central edge at halftime.
The Lady Rebels kept the momentum for part of the third quarter. Kimball produced two more baskets inside, and Hulsey drained her third 3-pointer off the bench to restore a 31-25 lead.
But Ste. Genevieve controlled the next 3 ½ minutes during a pivotal 9-0 spurt. Flieg turned an offensive rebound into points through contact, and Reynolds drove to make it 34-31 before time expired.
The Dragons forced 13 turnovers while committing 10, and used a rotation of six players to prevail as four dented the scoring column.
Central travels to Fredericktown on Monday with an inside track toward the No. 2 seed in the upcoming MAAA Tournament.
