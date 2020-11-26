Ste. Genevieve imposes lockdown in second half

STE. GENEVIEVE – Senior guard Maci Reynolds found her perimeter range in the second quarter, and the Ste. Genevieve girls basketball team settled into a comfortable season opener.
The Dragons held visiting Herculaneum scoreless for a stretch of 10 ½ minutes, and forced 20 turnovers during a 52-23 home triumph on Wednesday evening.
Marysa Flieg had 18 points and seven rebounds to share game-high scoring honors with Reynolds, who notched 12 of her 18 points within an explosive five-minute span.
Ste. Genevieve (1-0) returns six of its top seven players from a 25-2 squad, and brings lofty expectations into a season clouded by the uncertainty of ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.
Herculaneum (0-2) kept the Dragons out of rhythm early with solid half-court defense, and induced the first eight fouls of the contest from the home team.
Senior forward Paige Fowler, who became the Blackcats’ career scoring leader Saturday, scored on an inbounds play for a 13-9 advantage.
Ste. Genevieve began to blanket Fowler with multiple defenders from there, and Reynolds spurred a pivotal shift by knocking down three 3-pointers, the last on a well-executed back screen and skip pass.
She put the Dragons ahead to stay with a layup through contact after Megan Aubuchon deflected a pass near midcourt to trigger the fast break.
Flieg displayed nice touch on two early mid-range jumpers, and netted her fourth field goal off a catch along the low post to create an eventual 25-18 halftime lead.
Fowler had eight points and eight rebounds, including a putback with 2:06 remaining before the break. Herculaneum would not score again until its initial possession of the fourth quarter.
Ste. Genevieve showed flashes of the club that rattled off 19 consecutive wins last winter, beating the Blackcats down the court numerous times for layups in the second half.
Reynolds provided an equally important spark from a defensive spark with five steals, and saved a few other possessions by sprinting or diving after loose balls near the sidelines.
Flieg dribbled end to end for a conventional 3-point play out of intermission, and the Dragons limited their opponents to a series of one-shot trips.
Aubuchon cleared seven of her team-high 11 rebounds during the third quarter, and broke away for layups on two tremendous outlet passes from Sydney Bumgardaner.
Flieg closed the period with a short turnaround jumper at 39-18 after scoring on a previous offensive rebound and assist from junior Abby Moore.
Emily Wiese muscled in two contested shots to interrupt the Blackcats’ drought, and finished with seven points overall.
Reynolds capped her effort with a final steal and layup after setting up Kylee Clayton’s 2-on-1 layup with about five minutes to play.
Bumgardaner tallied five assists, six rebounds and five points for Ste. Genevieve, which finished 8-of-16 at the line compared to 5-of-11 by Herculaneum. Aubuchon supplied nine points.
The Dragons intended to play in the round-robin Valle Catholic Tournament next week. That event has since been canceled due to a low number of participating teams.
