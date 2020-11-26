Ste. Genevieve imposes lockdown in second half

She put the Dragons ahead to stay with a layup through contact after Megan Aubuchon deflected a pass near midcourt to trigger the fast break.

Flieg displayed nice touch on two early mid-range jumpers, and netted her fourth field goal off a catch along the low post to create an eventual 25-18 halftime lead.

Fowler had eight points and eight rebounds, including a putback with 2:06 remaining before the break. Herculaneum would not score again until its initial possession of the fourth quarter.

Ste. Genevieve showed flashes of the club that rattled off 19 consecutive wins last winter, beating the Blackcats down the court numerous times for layups in the second half.

Reynolds provided an equally important spark from a defensive spark with five steals, and saved a few other possessions by sprinting or diving after loose balls near the sidelines.

Flieg dribbled end to end for a conventional 3-point play out of intermission, and the Dragons limited their opponents to a series of one-shot trips.