Ste. Genevieve sharp in conquest of Farmington

FARMINGTON – Sydney Bumgardaner guided pinpoint passes from the mid-post and perimeter to her Ste. Genevieve teammates while approaching a rare triple-double on Thursday night.
And although the senior forward unofficially compiled 12 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds against a rising Farmington squad, her greatest impact may have occurred in a defensive role.
Bumgardner patrolled the middle of an aggressive zone that mostly stifled the Knights within 15 feet of the basket, and Ste. Genevieve cruised 62-37 in the MAAA Large-School opener.
Maci Reynolds patiently waited for quality shots to become available from the outset, and provided a game-high 19 points along with five steals when the Dragons extended pressure.
Ste. Genevieve (11-2, 1-0) seized control with a 7-0 run to commence the second quarter, and posted a 22-9 scoring differential during the third.
Reynolds knocked down her fourth 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter, and the Dragons matched their largest advantage of the contest at 56-31.
Skylar Sweeney postedd 10 of her team-high 14 points before halftime, and the Knights managed to mostly stifle the lethal transition threat offered by Ste. Genevieve through the first 12 minutes.
The Dragons had no trouble operating at a more deliberate pace. Marysa Flieg snapped a 12-12 tie with an 8-foot jumper that followed a flawless sequence of more than a dozen passes.
Bumgardaner connected from similar distance a minute later, then zipped an interior feed in traffic to Abby Moore for a conventional 3-point play and 19-12 lead.
Reynolds nailed a 23-foot jumper later in the second stanza, and quickly fired a midcourt strike that Megan Aubuchon finished through contact on the next possession.
Sweeney answered another Reynolds triple, and Carissa Cassimatis dished across the lane to Shelby Bowling to keep the Knights within 31-22 at intermission.
Farmington was empty from the perimeter in the second half, and slipped farther behind as Ste. Genevieve reiterated its focus on attacking inside.
Aubuchon tallied 11 of her 16 points over a seven-minute stretch, earning a key putback at 48-29 along with three other field goals on crisp distribution from Bumgardaner.
Angelia Davis returned to action for Farmington (10-3, 0-1) after sitting out Monday’s victory at Arcadia Valley due to a rolled ankle, and matched Jade Roth with eight a team-high rebounds.
But Ste. Genevieve limited the opposing trio of sophomores in the starting frontcourt – Davis, Roth and Grace Duncan – to just 13 combined points.
Duncan missed a majority of the first half while amassing three personal fouls, and departed again after picking up her fourth 66 seconds into the third quarter.
Sweeney briefly sparked Farmington with her second steal of the opening period for an uncontested layup, and Duncan drilled an open 3-pointer in the closing seconds.
Moore had 11 points as a fourth starter in double digits for Ste. Genevieve, which notched its 14th straight regular-season conference triumph.
Anna McKinney made four assists and Trista Hampton chipped in five bench points as Farmington saw its overall five-game win streak conclude.