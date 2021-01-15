Ste. Genevieve sharp in conquest of Farmington

FARMINGTON – Sydney Bumgardaner guided pinpoint passes from the mid-post and perimeter to her Ste. Genevieve teammates while approaching a rare triple-double on Thursday night.

And although the senior forward unofficially compiled 12 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds against a rising Farmington squad, her greatest impact may have occurred in a defensive role.

Bumgardner patrolled the middle of an aggressive zone that mostly stifled the Knights within 15 feet of the basket, and Ste. Genevieve cruised 62-37 in the MAAA Large-School opener.

Maci Reynolds patiently waited for quality shots to become available from the outset, and provided a game-high 19 points along with five steals when the Dragons extended pressure.

Ste. Genevieve (11-2, 1-0) seized control with a 7-0 run to commence the second quarter, and posted a 22-9 scoring differential during the third.

Reynolds knocked down her fourth 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter, and the Dragons matched their largest advantage of the contest at 56-31.