PARK HILLS – Sydney Bumgardaner was pursued by three defenders along the perimeter, then isolated near the same spot two possessions later.
Both scenarios resulted in massive 3-point shots for the Ste. Genevieve girls basketball team. And just like that, Steelville saw its promising four-point advantage vanish in overtime.
Spurred by their talented junior class, the Dragons regrouped from a second-half collapse just in time to capture their initial Central Christmas Tournament championship on Tuesday night.
Maci Reynolds tallied a game-high 27 points plus six assists for unbeaten Ste. Genevieve in a riveting 78-74 triumph in double overtime after squandering an original 21-point cushion.
“I’m still kind of in shock and in awe about it,” Ste. Genevieve coach Jordanna Walk-Robison said. “When you play that hard and come out on top, especially going into two overtimes, and you finish out with the win, that’s just icing on the cake.”
Bumgardaner compiled 21 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists and five blocks, and delivered during the most critical moments when Ste. Genevieve (9-0) teetered on the edge of defeat.
Steelville (7-2) moved in front 63-59 following two pairs of free throws from Sydney Booker and Alyssa Church, leaving the Dragons less than a minute to devise a counter punch.
Bumgardaner first directed a skip pass toward wide-open teammate Marysa Flieg, who connected from the right corner. That combination clicked again in reverse order moments later.
Church restored a margin of three at the line, and Booker stole an ensuing entry pass. But the Cardinals rushed a similar mistake as Flieg intercepted a forced screen and roll.
Reynolds briefly fumbled her dribble before shoveling to Flieg, who located Bumgardaner for the tying 3-pointer at 65-65 with 14 seconds left.
Bumgardaner made a saving block on a Church runner with time winding down, and zipped an outlet pass to Reynolds, who did not draw a whistle despite being bumped on a layup try.
Church sank a similar shot to force overtime on Saturday in a semifinal upset over Central. Bumgardaner watched that sequence unfold from the tunnel as the Dragons waited to face South Iron.
“She makes really big shots and stays calm,” Bumgardaner said. “I knew she had a tendency to have that floater when games are tight if she couldn’t get all the way in. I was just trying to get a hand in her face, and luckily got a tip on it.”
Booker powered Steelville in the post with 22 points and 12 rebounds while converting 9-of-9 from the line, and opened the second extra period with her last basket.
Bumgardaner answered with another lethal triple, and corralled a subsequent Steelville miss before firing ahead to Flieg for a smooth step-around layup.
Abby Moore bumped the Dragons’ margin to 72-67 on a putback, and Ste. Genevieve acquired its last six points on free throws from its two top scorers.
Naomi Perkins slashed the difference to two from long range, but Steelville missed its next three shots from the field and lost another chance when Reynolds induced a jump ball.
Ste. Genevieve picked an often stingy Steelville defense apart with precision throughout a dominant first half, committing just three turnovers and creating several clean layups in transition.
“We watched film and saw a little weakness where they didn’t necessarily get back, and we just tried to beat them with our speed down so we could avoid coming to a half-court set,” Walk-Robison said.
Ella Reed found Megan Aubuchon across the lane for a 35-14 advantage after four players touched the ball on four connecting passes without a bounce.
“We just have glimpses like that where we play really well, and it’s because everyone is so team-oriented,” Bumgardaner said. “Everyone wants everyone else to have those big plays, so sometimes we’re too unselfish and you’ll see players passing from underneath the basket one or two times.
"To have a first half like that really boosted our confidence, and was a good way to start that game.”
But the Cardinals completely erased a 37-19 halftime differential by whittling away nine points over each of the last two quarters.
Perkins netted a team-high 26 points with seven 3-point field goals, and made it 48-39 before the third stanza expired. The No. 4 seed continued to apply pressure from there.
Steelville coaxed a series of errant passes by forcing the ball away from Reynolds or Bumgardaner near the close of regulation after Reed hit a layup at 54-44 with exactly five minutes left.
Perkins launched another successful 3-pointer following a defensive stop, and Church assisted Booker on a conventional basket with contact to get within 54-52.
Reynolds split two free throws on an intentional foul, and Bumgardaner calmly connected at the line with 25 seconds on the clock after Perkins hit a putback.
Perkins eventually squared the score at 57-57 with a splash near the top of the circle, and Booker deflected two Ste. Genevieve shots during the final seconds to send the thriller into overtime.
“I’m a perfectionist, so I’ll never say that [the first half] was perfect, but it was very nice,” Walk-Robison said. “The girls were playing in sync and in rhythm, and everything was just going right for us. Our adrenaline kind of bottomed out in the second half, and [Steelville] shot the lights out.”
Church had 18 points for the Cardinals, who landed 12-of-14 free throws compared to 16-of-23 by the Dragons. Booker injured her left knee while boxing out on a made foul shot late in the game.
Steelville had no defensive answer early on as Reynolds and Bumgardaner attacked numerous times off the dribble. Ste. Genevieve turned a 13-0 surge into an 18-5 lead.
Aubuchon, who supplied 10 points, raced ahead to catch a long outlet from Bumgardaner ahead of the pack to build a 25-7 separation on the first basket of the second quarter.
“I’ve been waiting for this my entire life with some of my teammates that I’ve played with since I was four or five years old,” Bumgardaner said. “It’s an incredible feeling, and I’m still letting it set in.”
Flieg chipped in 10 rebounds and eight points, and Reed grabbed eight rebounds in the win.
The Lady Cardinals played a second straight overtime affair on the heels of a grueling two-point victory over Arcadia Valley in the first round that set the tone for a wild runner-up journey.
“Steelville is an amazing team,” Bumgardaner said. “Especially against Central, they stayed composed and made big plays. They made us work for it, and we expected every single bit of that. It was just our team unity that helped us get through that game.”
The capacity crowd started a wave at one juncture of the second half – causing a moment of distraction and loud confusion for players – but reinvested its full attention as a classic finish unfolded.
Reed, the lone Ste. Gen. senior, accepted the big golden trophy. The Cardinals have no seniors on their varsity roster.
“The atmosphere was electric,” Walk-Robison said. “Maybe not all of the fans here were rooting for us, but everybody here at least got a pretty good show.”
