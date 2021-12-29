Steelville stuns Central as putback beats buzzer

PARK HILLS – Central senior Madison Holmes reacted like she touched nothing but the basketball when trying to block a baseline jumper by Steelville star Naomi Perkins with 3 seconds left.

Her defensive play certainly appeared clean upon photographic review, but a foul was called, and Perkins sank the first of two ensuing free throws to bring the Lady Cardinals even.

Forward Regan Martin grabbed the missed second attempt, and sank the winning putback just before time expired to give Steelville a wild 58-56 comeback victory on Wednesday.

As a result, the Central Christmas Tournament will not feature a MAAA conference team in the girls final for the first time in at least two decades. Steelville (9-3) will face South Iron on Friday night.

Lauren Davis scored 15 points while Perkins added 14 and Daylan Pryor added 13 for the Lady Cardinals, who erased a six-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

Central (7-2) paid dearly for yielding crucial offensive rebounds, including the final play. Starters Halle Richardson and Olivia Dunn each fouled out in collisions when Steelville earned second chances.

Khloe Dischbein scored 16 points while making three steals, and made 5-of-6 free throws down the stretch for the Lady Rebels in a contest that featured 13 lead changes.

Holmes topped her previous career high for a second straight game with 15 points, and shined brightly with 11 in the fourth quarter as the Central roster thinned due to foul trouble.

She created a 40-34 lead on a 3-pointer, and banked in a runner down the lane after Davis trimmed the margin to 42-41 on a 3-point play.

Perkins traded baskets inside with Courtney Dortch, and Steelville regained a 49-48 lead as Pryor drilled a pull-up jumper with 2:40 remaining.

Central trailed by one with time winding down, but pressured baseline two inbounds passes to generate turnovers. Holmes drew contact on a drive after resetting, and put the Lady Rebels ahead 56-55 on two clutch free throws with 10.8 seconds left.

She could have made the potetnial game-saving block, but Steelville capitalized on the fortunate break as Martin sealed the seeding upset.

Dunn finished with nine points and eight rebounds for Central, and tallied five points in one possession after rebounding her own misses from the line and scoring through contact in the second quarter.

The 1-3-1 trapping of Steelville and full-court pressure by the host squad caused both offenses to grind for seemingly every scoring play during the first half.

Each team committed 14 turnovers before the intermission. Dischbein hit a driving layup and 3-pointer early on, and Central carried a narrow 21-20 edge into intermission.

Perkins produced eight points and five rebounds in the first half, and gave Steelville an 18-17 lead after attacking for two free throws.

Allysa O’Connor had eight points plus four rebounds, and Dortch chipped in seven points for the Lady Rebels, who entered as the defending champions.

O’Connor hit a 3-pointer, and later turned a steal into a 35-28 Central advantage just moments after Davis had drawn the fourth foul against Richardson on a charge.

South Iron 59, Potosi 47

PARK HILLS – Top seed South Iron displayed outstanding perimeter defense against the dangerous Potosi guards in the first half, and advances to the Central Christmas Tournament final with a 59-47 victory in the first semifinal played on Tuesday.

Junior guard Allecia Cornell scored a game-high 17 points, and Anna Parker matched her three 3-pointers while finishing with 11 for South Iron (8-0).

Enzley Dinkins contributed nine points, seven rebounds and four assists, while Madison Ayers sparked the defensive effort with six steals along with five assists and seven points.

The Lady Panthers carried a 31-20 halftime lead, and will face Steelville for the championship on Friday night. Dinkins converted a 3-point play late in the first quarter, and beat the buzzer with a floating 18-footer all alone to make it 18-5.

Potosi (7-3) was riding a five-game win streak, and settled down after a slow shooting start. A triple by Emily Hochstatter and transition layup from Carley Hampton highlighted a 7-0 push to close the half.

South Iron returned from the locker room with a vengeance, and buried a series of open jumpers that stemmed from excellent ball movement.

Cornell connected from long range to give the Lady Panthers their largest cushion at 47-22. More than four minutes of scoreless defense ignited a crucial 11-0 outburst.

Potosi ended the third period with putbacks from Lauryn Reed and Kiersten Blair, and pulled to within 57-43 on a 3-pointer and fast-break layup by Kya Gibson with less than two minutes remaining.

Gibson tallied 12 points to lead the Lady Trojans, who will face Central for third place. Hochstatter and Hampton added seven points each, and Paige West chipped in six.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.