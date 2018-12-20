FARMINGTON – Mallory Shetley backed defenders down and scored with regularity in the fourth quarter to awaken a struggling Sullivan offense on Wednesday night.
The junior forward netted 10 of her game-high 19 points over the last seven minutes, and grabbed six rebounds as the visiting Eagles moved past Farmington 50-33.
Kya Harbour provided 11 points and Riley Lock added nine as Sullivan (6-3) converted 12-of-15 free throws and played the entire second half without committing a turnover.
Senior guard Macey Pauls paced Farmington (5-4) with 10 points after signing with Lewis & Clark earlier in the week, and center Baylee Gilliam provided nine points and seven rebounds.
The Knights patiently tried to attack through its depth of post players, but were slowed by 14 turnovers as numerous entry passes were either bobbled or mishandled.
Shetley began to take control when her cutting layup around a screen extended a 33-27 advantage. She then sank two pairs of free throws while drawing contact in the paint.
Freshman Rylee Denbow drained her second 3-pointer of the fourth quarter to make it 44-33 with 2:41 to play, and Shetley capped a closing 9-1 spurt with two more powerful baskets.
Farmington enjoyed a brief lead at 23-22 after Abi Cassimatis finished a conventional 3-point play and Sophia White swished a 21-footer from the top of the circle.
Lock provided a putback 18 seconds later, and Sullivan outscored the Knights 28-10 over the final 11 minutes of action.
Pauls, who assisted on six of nine field goals by her teammates, buried an impressive step-back jumper from just inside the arc to keep Farmington within one.
She was promptly answered by a Harbour triple along the right wing, and Sullivan carried a 30-25 edge into the final period.
Virginia Lugo made a putback from the opposite side in the early moments for Farmington, but Shetley connected with a turnaround shot from the baseline as the Eagles surged ahead 12-6.
Pauls beat the first-quarter buzzer with a long 3-pointer for her initial field goal. Lock countered from long range to begin the second.
Cassimatis tallied seven points along with two early steals, and finished an inbounds pass from Pauls as the Sullivan halftime lead was trimmed to 17-15.
Farmington returns to competition next Thursday at the Rockwood Summit Tournament, and will face Parkway West in the first round.
