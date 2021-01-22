Thursday Basketball: AV girls return to winning at Valle

STE. GENEVIEVE – The Arcadia Valley girls basketball team finished 17-of-24 from the line, and topped Valle Catholic 49-34 in MAAA Small-School conference action on Thursday night.
Gracee Smith made 8-of-8 free throws and compiled 29 points with seven rebounds for the Lady Tigers, who stayed in a tight battle until commencing an 11-3 run in the fourth quarter.
Hailey Pauley added 10 points, seven rebounds and four steals, and sank a 3-pointer after making a steal to create a 27-17 halftime spread favoring Arcadia Valley (8-9, 1-1).
Senior forward Hannah Fowler paced Valle Catholic (7-10, 1-2) with 12 points and 14 rebounds, and willed her squad to within four on consecutive post baskets in the third quarter.
Smith answered with a pivotal 3-pointer at 30-23, and drove end to end for an aggressive layup at 36-26 after Jaidyn Phelps opened the fourth stanza with a putback.
Although each team endured an offensive dry spell of more than four minutes in the game, two pairs of free throws by Smith widened the difference for AV to 43-29.
Hannah Helvey corralled 10 rebounds, and Phelps pitched in eight points with six rebounds and four assists as the Lady Tigers snapped a three-game skid.
Pauley sank 7-of-9 free throws overall, including three successive after drawing a perimeter shooting foul in the first quarter.
Sam Loida knocked down a jumper moments earlier to give the Lady Warriors their final lead at 7-5. An encouraging 6-0 spurt by the home team was countered by Smith with seven straight points before the break.
Phelps hurried into the frontcourt and scored through contact with 2.2 seconds left in the first quarter for a 13-9 AV lead. She began the second with a follow-up basket.
Bryna Blum provided seven points while Ade Weiler and Loida recorded six each in defeat. Valle Catholic was a solid 8-of-10 from the line.
Ste. Genevieve 64, Fredericktown 40
FREDERICKTOWN – Ste. Genevieve girls knocked down a majority of early shots, and rolled to a 64-40 MAAA Large-School victory over Fredericktown on Thursday night.
Seniors Sydney Bumgardaner and Megan Aubuchon each scored 18 points, and helped power the Dragons toward a 27-9 lead after one quarter.
Maci Reynolds sank a couple of early 3-pointers while netting 15 points, and Marysa Flieg chipped in eight as Ste. Genevieve (11-4, 2-0) won its seventh straight contest.
Fredericktown (2-8, 0-2) reduced a 37-13 halftime deficit to 50-31 during an improved third quarter.
Kyndal Dodd compiled 17 points with nine rebounds, and Kylee Maddox tallied nine points for the short-handed Lady Blackcats.
West County 79, Valley 15
CALEDONIA – The West County defense delivered a scoreless quarter for the second straight game during a 79-15 road rout of Valley on Thursday night.
Dori McRaven equaled her career high with 40 points, and the Lady Bulldogs raced to a 21-0 lead through eight minutes of action.
Alivia Simily and Morgan Simily each scored eight points, and Gracie Wright added seven more for West County (13-2, 2-0).
Tori Aldridge had five points, and freshman Harmony Asbridge netted her first basket for Valley (3-11, 0-4).
Kingston 60, Bismarck 32
CADET – Kingston continued its best conference and overall starts in girls basketball program history Thursday by defeating Bismarck 60-32 at home.
Madison Nelson starred once again with 35 points, and Ashley Johnston dropped in 14 more as the Lady Cougars (10-3, 3-0) earned their seventh consecutive win.