Thursday Basketball: AV girls return to winning at Valle

STE. GENEVIEVE – The Arcadia Valley girls basketball team finished 17-of-24 from the line, and topped Valle Catholic 49-34 in MAAA Small-School conference action on Thursday night.

Gracee Smith made 8-of-8 free throws and compiled 29 points with seven rebounds for the Lady Tigers, who stayed in a tight battle until commencing an 11-3 run in the fourth quarter.

Hailey Pauley added 10 points, seven rebounds and four steals, and sank a 3-pointer after making a steal to create a 27-17 halftime spread favoring Arcadia Valley (8-9, 1-1).

Senior forward Hannah Fowler paced Valle Catholic (7-10, 1-2) with 12 points and 14 rebounds, and willed her squad to within four on consecutive post baskets in the third quarter.

Smith answered with a pivotal 3-pointer at 30-23, and drove end to end for an aggressive layup at 36-26 after Jaidyn Phelps opened the fourth stanza with a putback.

Although each team endured an offensive dry spell of more than four minutes in the game, two pairs of free throws by Smith widened the difference for AV to 43-29.