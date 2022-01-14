Thursday Basketball: Farmington girls return for seventh straight win

POTOSI – Playing its first official game in more than two weeks, the Farmington girls basketball team needed an entire half to regain its stride.

The Knights outscored Potosi 20-6 during the third quarter on Thursday night, and limited their 10th opponent in 13 games to less than 38 points in a 55-32 triumph.

Junior forward Jade Roth netted 10 of her 13 points over a pivotal eight-minute stretch as Farmington (11-1, 1-0) increased a 20-17 halftime lead to 40-26.

Maddie Mills added 12 points on four 3-pointers, and Skylar Sweeney chipped in seven. The Knights sank seven triples overall to secure their seventh consecutive win.

Potosi (9-5, 0-1), which attempted only three free throws, grabbed an 11-10 lead through one quarter. Kiersten Blair tallied nine points and Lauryn Reed provided eight for the Lady Trojans.

Fredericktown 52, Ste. Genevieve 27

STE. GENEVIEVE – Fredericktown rolled past struggling Ste. Genevieve 52-27 on Thursday night to snap a 20-game conference regular season losing streak.

Senior forward Kyndal Dodd paced three players in double figures with 13 points for the Lady Blackcats, whose previous MAAA Large-School win occurred Jan. 31, 2017, against Potosi.

Ava Penuel scored 12 points and Lydia Mell provided 10. Fredericktown (8-6, 1-0) was firmly in control while surging to a 32-11 halftime lead.

West County 75, Valley 22

LEADWOOD – West County landed five players in double digits, and dominated winless Valley 75-22 to start conference play on Thursday night.

Morgan Simily set the offensive tone with a game-high 16 points, and Bailey Skiles added 14 for West County (10-3, 1-0), which bolted to a 36-4 advantage in the first quarter.

Gracie Wright and Kaytlen Hartley finished with 11 points each, and Lilly James scored 10.

Kenley Missey had 10 points for Valley (0-8, 0-1)

Valle Catholic 35, Arcadia Valley 31

IRONTON – Arcadia Valley looked to stop its winless skid, and carried leads of 21-17 at halftime and 27-25 entering the fourth quarter Thursday night.

Valle Catholic retaliated with a 10-4 scoring edge in the final period and prevailed 35-31 to avoid the upset in the conference opener.

Sam Loida and Emma Christine had eight points each to pace Valle Catholic (9-4, 1-0). Mia Weiler ended with seven points, and Ella Bertram dropped in six.

Arcadia Valley (10-12, 0-1) suffered its 13th straight defeat dating back to last season.

Kingston 51, Bismarck 32

BISMARCK – Kingston was again propelled by its top two senior scorers on Thursday night, and downed Bismarck for a second time this season 51-32.

Madison Nelson poured in 30 points, and needs just nine in her next contest to claim the No. 3 spot on the MAAA girls career scoring list.

Tania Jenkins finished with 15 points for Kingston (9-6, 1-0).

Saxony Lutheran 66, St. Paul 52

JACKSON, Mo. – Saxony Lutheran improved to 4-8 overall after holding off visiting Saxony Lutheran 66-52 on Thursday night.

St. Paul (10-7) was paced by Brylee Durbin with 18 points while Riley Petty finished with 11.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0