Thursday Basketball: Lady Cats, Bulldogs earn road victories

PERRYVILLE, Mo. – Kyndal Dodd provided a double-double and consistent offensive production to help the Fredericktown girls basketball team outlast St. Vincent 47-36 on Thursday night.

The senior forward compiled 22 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks as the Lady Blackcats maintained the lead following an 18-6 advantage in the first quarter.

Lydia Mell bolstered Fredericktown (4-2) with five assists and six rebounds. Callie Allgier finished with six points while Amelia Miller and P.J. Ruetzel had five each.

St. Vincent (2-5) allowed only five points in the third quarter, but mustered only six of its own after trailing 30-22 at halftime.

West County 51, Ste. Genevieve 31

STE. GENEVIEVE – Junior forward Bailey Skiles delivered a game-high 15 points, and West County topped Ste. Genevieve 51-31 on Thursday night.

Alivia Simily added 12 points for West County (4-2), which pushed a narrow 8-7 lead after one quarter to 24-15 by halftime.

Alli Byington paced Ste. Genevieve (0-6) with nine points. Kylee Clayton and Ava Meyer had six apiece.

Central 70, Valle Catholic 39

PARK HILLS – Sophomore guard Khloe Dischbein scored a career-high 31 points, and Central soared past Valle Catholic 70-39 during its home opener on Thursday night.

Allysa O’Connor finished with 18 points, and Central (5-0) converted 10-of-14 free throws. Olivia Dunn added eight points, and Courtney Dortch tossed in six more.

Valle Catholic (3-1) managed to stay within 37-26 at halftime – despite yielding a 13-point second quarter to Dischbein – but was outscored 33-13 in the second half by the Lady Rebels.

Senior guard Sam Loida paced the Lady Warriors with 10 points while Ade Weiler and Ella Bertram provided six each.

Potosi 55, Arcadia Valley 12

POTOSI – The home opener for Potosi was highlighted by nine 3-pointers and a throwback theme, and ended with a 55-12 triumph over Arcadia Valley on Thursday night.

Kya Gibson connected four times from long range while scoring 20 points, and twin sister Kaydence Gibson added 13 more for the Lady Trojans.

Potosi (3-2) built a 37-10 halftime lead. Carley Hampton chipped in eight points, and Kadence Sadler made the only four free throws attempted by the Lady Trojans.

Kayla Sumpter had two field goals in the first quarter for Arcadia Valley (0-4).

Farmington 54, Cape Central 16

FARMINGTON – Jade Roth scored 15 points on Thursday night, and Farmington bounced back from its first defeat with a commanding 54-16 victory over Cape Central.

Skylar Sweeney also reached double digits with 11 points while Anna McKinney and Angelia Davis had nine each for the Knights, who went 13-of-17 from the line.

Farmington (5-1) limited the Tigers to only two second-half field goals after coasting to a 32-10 lead at intermission.

Cape Central (3-2) had its three-game win streak snapped.

St. Paul 59, Jefferson 42

FARMINGTON – Brylee Durbin scored a game-high 29 points, and St. Paul handled visiting Jefferson for a 59-42 victory on Thursday night.

Riley Petty added 16 points for St. Paul (5-2).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Kingston 62, St. Paul 42

CADET – Kingston put together a steady run of quick baskets and defensive stops, and pulled away for a 62-42 victory over St. Paul on Thursday night.

Cody Yates produced a game-high 21 points for the Cougars, who sank an effective 13-of-15 free throws overall and jumped ahead 12-5 after one quarter.

Matt Nelson netted 10 of his 19 points in the final period, and also corralled nine rebounds for Kingston (5-1). Dylan Morrison and Giuseppe Ghirlanda chipped in seven points each.

St. Paul (1-4) briefly led early in the third quarter after trailing 19-15 at halftime, but was outscored 26-13 over the last eight minutes. Each team knocked down five 3-pointers.

Garrett Dempsey scored 13 points while DeVontae Minor had 11 and Isaiah Dumas dropped in eight for the Giants, who played without starting guard Chris Roberson due to illness.

Valley 78, Marquand 34

CALEDONIA – Colby Maxwell netted half of his game-high 26 points during the third quarter, and the Valley boys basketball team scorched Marquand 78-34 on Thursday night.

Carter Jackson added 11 points for the Vikings, who posted a 27-8 scoring advantage over the next eight minutes following a 38-18 halftime lead.

Kaiden Dickey provided nine points while Ayden Simms and K.J. Tiefenauer added seven each. Valley (4-1) knocked down 6-of-9 free throws.

Aidan Homan paced Marquand with 23 points.

